India vs Australia Match Prediction
IND
76%
Chance of Winning
AUS
24%
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Facts:
- India has secured the series 3-1 prior to this game.
- India has scored more sixes in three of the last four matches against Australia.
India vs Australia Chance of Winning
The changes in the squad seemed to have paid as India sealed the series in the last game. Indian young guns have managed to put up a show in the last four matches and deserved to be 3-1 ahead. In the last game India posted a first innings score of 174 but managed to defend the total as they won the game by 20 runs.
As expected Australia headed into this series with most of the senior players rested after their World Cup triumph. Likes of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell did play in the first three games but were sent home prior to the fourth game which did have an impact as they were second best in all departments in the last game. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites heading into this game.
- India’s chances of winning - 76%
- Australia’s chances of winning - 24%
India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Indian openers have been pretty consistent in this tournament as they have managed to fifty run opening partnerships in four games thus far. Looking at the form of Ruturaj Gaikward in the last three matches and Australia’s lack of experience in the bowling department, we believe India’s opening partnership would be over 27.5 in the upcoming game against Australia.
One of the key areas where India has been far more dominant in this series has been in scoring sixes. So far in this series, India has managed to hit 11, 13, 9 and 7 averaging 11.8 sixes a game. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact India has managed to hit more sixes in three of the last four matches which makes us believe India would hit more sixes in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has favoured the team bowling first, last five of seven matches have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rinku Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Chahar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
All-rounder
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India haven’t had a great series as they have won three of the last four matches and have already secured the series prior to this game.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kane Richardson
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Aaron Hardie
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Short
|
Bowler
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia made a lot of changes in the squad which could be one of the reasons why they lost three of the last four matches in this five match bilateral series.
India vs Australia Head to Head
India have been far more dominant in this fixture against Australia in T20i Cricket. Both sides have squared off four times in this series and India has dominated the proceedings 3-1.
Head to Head:
India Win: 18
Australia win: 11
Tied/NR: 1
India vs Australia Betting Odds
India to score more than Australia in powerplay
It would be fair to say that this series lacked spark as it started just after the World Cup and both sides were forced to make wholesale changes heading into this five game bilateral series. Even though Australia started off with Steve Smith and Maxwell and Inglis but after the third game all players who played in the World Cup were sent home except Travis Head. In the first two games, India dominated the powerplay overs which was one of the key reasons why they won the first two matches. India scored 63 and 77 in first six overs and on both occasions India managed to outscore Australia in powerplay. In the last two matches, Australia has been far more dominant scoring 67 and 52 and have managed to outscore India in those matches. But considering the fact the series has already been sealed it wouldn’t be a surprise if Travis Head is rested in the final T20 game which could impact the game. We believe India would outscore Australia in powerplay in the upcoming game.
India vs Australia
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Bangalore
India vs Australia Top Team Batters
Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s top batter
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in sublime form heading into this game. Gaikwad failed to make an impact in the opening game but since then he has managed to score 58, 123 and 32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Wade to be Australia’s top batter
The Australian skipper has been sensational throughout the tournament as he remains the only batsmen who has been unbeaten in last three games scoring 42, 28 and 36 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s top bowler
This was one of the easiest picks to make as Ravi Bishnoi has been sensational for India in this series. After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Bishnoi had the best bowling figures in two of the last three matches which makes him our top pick for the game.
Jason Behrendorff to be Australia’s top bowler
Jason Behrendorff has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In three matches Behrendorff has ended up with 1/25, 1/12 and 2/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.54 (PariMatch)
- Australia to win @ 2.46 (PariMatch)
Parimatch