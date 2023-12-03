India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 76 % Chance of Winning AUS 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.617 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India take on Australia in the fifth and final T20 game of the five game bilateral series at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 03 at 07:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance of Winning

The changes in the squad seemed to have paid as India sealed the series in the last game. Indian young guns have managed to put up a show in the last four matches and deserved to be 3-1 ahead. In the last game India posted a first innings score of 174 but managed to defend the total as they won the game by 20 runs.

As expected Australia headed into this series with most of the senior players rested after their World Cup triumph. Likes of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell did play in the first three games but were sent home prior to the fourth game which did have an impact as they were second best in all departments in the last game. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites heading into this game.

India’s chances of winning - 76%

Australia’s chances of winning - 24%

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India vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Indian openers have been pretty consistent in this tournament as they have managed to fifty run opening partnerships in four games thus far. Looking at the form of Ruturaj Gaikward in the last three matches and Australia’s lack of experience in the bowling department, we believe India’s opening partnership would be over 27.5 in the upcoming game against Australia.

One of the key areas where India has been far more dominant in this series has been in scoring sixes. So far in this series, India has managed to hit 11, 13, 9 and 7 averaging 11.8 sixes a game. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact India has managed to hit more sixes in three of the last four matches which makes us believe India would hit more sixes in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has favoured the team bowling first, last five of seven matches have been won by team bowling first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Deepak Chahar All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India haven’t had a great series as they have won three of the last four matches and have already secured the series prior to this game.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson

Predicted Playing XI

Kane Richardson Batter Josh Philippe Batter Ben McDermott Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David All-rounder Matthew Short Bowler Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia made a lot of changes in the squad which could be one of the reasons why they lost three of the last four matches in this five match bilateral series.

India vs Australia Head to Head

India have been far more dominant in this fixture against Australia in T20i Cricket. Both sides have squared off four times in this series and India has dominated the proceedings 3-1.

Head to Head:

India Win: 18

Australia win: 11

Tied/NR: 1

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score more than Australia in powerplay

It would be fair to say that this series lacked spark as it started just after the World Cup and both sides were forced to make wholesale changes heading into this five game bilateral series. Even though Australia started off with Steve Smith and Maxwell and Inglis but after the third game all players who played in the World Cup were sent home except Travis Head. In the first two games, India dominated the powerplay overs which was one of the key reasons why they won the first two matches. India scored 63 and 77 in first six overs and on both occasions India managed to outscore Australia in powerplay. In the last two matches, Australia has been far more dominant scoring 67 and 52 and have managed to outscore India in those matches. But considering the fact the series has already been sealed it wouldn’t be a surprise if Travis Head is rested in the final T20 game which could impact the game. We believe India would outscore Australia in powerplay in the upcoming game.

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India vs Australia Top Team Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s top batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in sublime form heading into this game. Gaikwad failed to make an impact in the opening game but since then he has managed to score 58, 123 and 32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Wade to be Australia’s top batter

The Australian skipper has been sensational throughout the tournament as he remains the only batsmen who has been unbeaten in last three games scoring 42, 28 and 36 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s top bowler

This was one of the easiest picks to make as Ravi Bishnoi has been sensational for India in this series. After an underwhelming start to the campaign, Bishnoi had the best bowling figures in two of the last three matches which makes him our top pick for the game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Australia’s top bowler

Jason Behrendorff has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the tournament. In three matches Behrendorff has ended up with 1/25, 1/12 and 2/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.