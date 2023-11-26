India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 57 % Chance of Winning AUS 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR More India vs Australia cricket action comes our way as the two teams gear up for the second T20I international on Sunday, November 26th. The match will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with the scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance Winning

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team began the five-match T20 series against Australia with a two-wicket win at Visakhapatnam. It was a high-scoring thriller, with India taking the lead in the series.

India won the toss and opted to field first. They didn't let Australia get off to a flying start and removed Matt Short in the fifth over. But then Steve Smith and Josh Inglis put on a 130-run stand for the second wicket in just 11.1 overs before Smith was dismissed for 52.

Inglis was the star of the show as he blasted the joint fastest T20I century for Australia. He took on the Indian bowlers in the middle overs and provided the team much needed acceleration. Inglis ended with a fine 110 off 50 deliveries as Australia posted a strong 208/3.

Chasing a big target, India needed a rapid start but they lost both the openers in the first three overs. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the ship with a 112-run stand. Kishan struggled early in his innings but made up for it and struck 58 off 39.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a torrid time in the fifty-over format, looked in glorious touch from the get go. He went on to smash 80 off just 42 deliveries to put India on top. Rinku Singh struck 22 in 14 balls at the back end to get the team over the line.

Talking about this game, the Indian team's confidence would be boosted after the last game and they walk into this game as slight favourites. The two teams' chances of winning the second T20I are as follows.

India's chance of winning: 57%

Australia’s chance of winning: 43%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out without facing a ball in the previous game. He is one of the consistent batters in the country with over 3800 T20 runs at an average of 38. You can back Gaikwad to score over 18.5 runs.

Steve Smith struggled to score runs at a good rate in the first game but he still made 52 off 41. He has the game to get good starts consistently. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitches at Thiruvananthapuram have historically been tricky to bat on. Out of 17 men's T20 matches played at this venue across domestic and international cricket, the team batting second has won 11 of those. The general trend in the shorter format is to chase and it should be the same in this game. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

As for the forecast, the weather in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be mainly clear on Sunday evening. Rain should not be a big concern with only around a 6% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 27-32 degree Celsius with the wind gusts blowing at 17 kmph.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Tilak Varma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

India won the first game by two wickets but their bowlers were taken apart. They will hope for a better performance in the second game. Suryakumar Yadav returning to his best was good news for the team while Ishan Kishan also saved his spot in the playing XI.

Australia Players List

Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Smith Batter Travis Head Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Matthew Wade (c) Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia came short in the opening game but they will take confidence from the batting unit, especially how Josh Inglis played. Their bowling attack was hammered apart from Jason Behrendorff. Adam Zampa’s return should strengthen them.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

India and Australia have clashed each other in 27 T20 internationals. India lead the scoreline, having won 16 of those games while Australia have been victorious on 10 occasions. The men in blue also lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

India to score over 48.5 runs in first six overs

India have some terrific batters in their top four such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Jaiswal and Yadav, in particular, are fast starters. India scored 63 runs in the powerplay in the first game. Betting on them to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs here would be justified.

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India vs Australia Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for India

Suryakumar Yadav bounced back from a mediocre World Cup campaign with a blistering 80 off 42 in the series opener. He has scored 1921 runs from 51 T20I innings, at an average of 47 while striking at 173. SKY has recorded three centuries and 16 half centuries in T20 internationals. Bet on him to be the top batter for India.

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Australia

Josh Inglis delivered a batting masterclass in the first game, where he scored 110 off 50 balls. He has a pretty good record in the shorter format, with over 2500 runs at an average of 32 while striking at 150. Inglis has three centuries and 16 half centuries in T20 cricket. Bet on him to be Australia's top batter.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

The young leg-spinner struggled on a good batting pitch in the first game but remains the biggest threat for Australia. He has taken 124 wickets in his T20 career at an economy of 7.10. You can bet on Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa was rested in the previous game but is expected to play this fixture. He is in good form, having claimed 23 scalps in the World Cup. In T20 cricket, the leg-break bowler has 283 wickets at an economy of 7.33. Bet on Zampa to be the top bowler in this match.