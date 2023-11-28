India vs Australia Match Prediction IND 60 % Chance of Winning AUS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The India vs Australia action moves to Guwahati as the two teams lock horns in the third T20 international on Tuesday, November 28th. The contest will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium with the game set to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Australia Chance Winning

The young Indian cricket team followed their close win in the first T20I with a 44-run victory in the second game at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Australia won the toss and elected to field first, hoping to make use of the dew later in the match.

India got off to a flying start thanks to ever aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal. He smashed 53 off just 25 deliveries as they scored 77 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. The run-rate dropped a bit after the powerplay as Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to score freely. But Kishan made up for it, hitting 52 off 32 deliveries in their 87-run partnership.

Gaikwad held one end but his scoring rate was a big talking point as he could not change the gears, and ended up with 58 off 43 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav hit a 10-ball 19 while Rinku Singh continued his impressive form with an unbeaten 31 off just 9 deliveries as India posted a huge 235/4.

To chase down such a massive target, Australia needed a strong powerplay. But they didn't get it as they lost 3 for 53, including Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell. Tim David and Marcus Stoinis gave the visitors some hopes, adding 81 runs for the fifth wicket in just 6.1 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi broke the partnership, removing David for 37 off 22. Stoinis fell in the very next over for 45 off 25 deliveries, practically ending their hopes. Matthew Wade struck 42 not-out in 23 balls but it was too late.

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 32 in four overs while Prasidh Krishna bagged 3 for 41. Axar Patel’s spell of 1 for 25 in four overs also proved to be very critical.

After two back to back victories in the series, the men in blue will be favourites heading into this game. The two teams' chances of winning the third T20I are as follows.

India's chance of winning: 60%

Australia’s chance of winning: 40%

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India vs Australia Betting Tips

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the destructive Indian opener struck 21 off 8 in the first game and followed it up with 53 off 25. He has over 2100 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 31. You can back Jaiswal to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Josh Inglis smashed a blistering century in the first game. He has over 2500 runs in the shorter format at an average 31, with three hundreds and 16 fifties. Bet on Inglis to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Australia Toss Prediction

The pitches at Barsapara Cricket Stadium are very good for batting. Three of the four games played here have been won by the team batting first but the sample is small. As for this series, India opted to chase in the first game and Australia decided to do the same in the second. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Guwahati is likely to be mainly clear and humid on Tuesday evening. Rain should not affect the game as there is only around a 3% chance of precipitation. There will be over 90% humidity with the temperature ranging between 17-22 degree Celsius.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Suryakumar Yadav (c) Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Tilak Varma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

India chased down 209 in the first game by two wickets on the penultimate ball. Suryakumar Yadav was the star with a stunning 80 off 42. In the second game, they posted 235/4 on the back of fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ravi Bishnoi starred with the ball as the won by 44 runs.

Australia Players List

Matthew Wade (c), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Smith Batter Travis Head Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Tim David All-rounder Matthew Wade (c) Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia lost the first game after scoring 208 while batting first on the back of Josh Inglis’ century. Their bowlers were hammered in the second game as well, conceding 235 which they could not chase down, falling 44 runs short.

India vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

There have been 28 clashes between India and Australia in T20 internationals, with India enjoying a healthy lead. The men in blue have won 17 of those games whereas the Aussies have claimed 10 victories. India also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

India vs Australia Betting Odds

Total Sixes Over 18.5 @ 1.90 (PARIMATCH)

Both these sides have some destructive batters in their ranks. Players such as Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis will be in play in this game. The pitch is also expected to be flat with short boundaries. Betting on total sixes in the match to be over 16.5 seems a good bet.

India vs Australia T20i Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.00 Bet Now!

India vs Australia Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top batter for India

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 58 off 43 in the previous game, although his strike rate left some questions. The opening batter is one of the most consistent players in the format, with over 3800 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 138. Bet on him to be the top batter for India.

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head is expected to feature in this game in a must-win game for Australia. The left hand batter has been in incredible form, recently registering a fifty and century in the World Cup knockouts. Bet on Head to be Australia's top batter.

India vs Australia Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India

In a game where it was raining fours and sixes, Ravi Bishnoi picked 3 for 32 off his four overs on Sunday. He has taken 127 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.10. Betting on Bishnoi to be the top bowler for India would be a good move.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Adam Zampa didn't get any wickets in the last game but was the most economical bowler for his team amidst a carnage. The leg-break bowler has 283 wickets in his overall T20 career at an economy of 7.33. Bet on Zampa to be Australia's top bowler in this match.