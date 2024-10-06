India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 87 % Chance of Winning PAK 13 % Place a bet Batery 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.155 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After securing the Test series 2-0, India will aim to make inroads in the shortest format of the game, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, when they take on Bangladesh in the first T20I at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, on October 6, 2024. With a new era starting after the T20 World Cup win, this is a chance for the youngsters to stamp their authority after somehow shaky performances in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Riyan Parag to deliver big with the bat, whereas Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana know how to contain batters. This is a very well-composed side, with experience and youthful exuberance - that may unsettle Bangladesh right from the word go.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are not to be taken lightly either. If there’s one format that Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side can come out good confidently, it has to be T20s. They have the likes of Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, and Litton Das to deliver big with the bat, and adding a sense of tangibility with Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan’s bowling.

IND’s chance of winning is 87%

BAN’s chance of winning is 13%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Put your money on Suryakumar Yadav, for you know there’s no one who could make your bet come multifold better than the Indian skipper. Hardik Pandya knows how to deliver big on situations that demand him to do well - and it is imperative that the former T20 skipper adds a sense of tangibility to the process. Mustafizur Rahman became a better entity with the ball in the IPL and he is now all set to deliver on the promise. Can you really ignore him?

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: India 1.43 Bet on Batery

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior will host its first-ever cricket match. The city’s other cricket venue, the Captain Roop Singh Stadium has hosted 12 ODIs across 22 years, with Sachin Tendulkar’s 200 being the highlight. The new venue has a makeover and no more the smallest stadium in India.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match day in Gwalior and we’re going to have a full match. The chance of precipitation is 12% whereas the cloud cover will be around 23%. But that’s normal.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

The current World Champions, India have won 19 out of their last 20 T20 matches, resulting in a fearless look ahead of the Bangladesh series. They are extremely good in their approach and will look forward to continuing the same form in the days to come.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Wicket-keeper Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mahmudullah Batter Jaker Ali Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have secured just four wins in the last 11 games, indicating a complete denial of their performance lately. That just speaks of their inability to progress. But they are a dangerous side when they’re taken lightly.

India vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 14 times in T20 cricket, with the former winning 13 games in the process. Bangladesh's only win was in 2019 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India’s opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Batery)

Even though India don’t have Yashasvi Jaiswal in their ranks, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have the credentials to deliver big for the side. Sharma has already scored a century in his first-ever series, whereas Sanju Samson has always been aspiring to make the opening spot his own. As the opportunity beckons, there is no better thing than them doing well for India and helping the side score over 22.5 runs.

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India vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s best batter (Batery)

There shouldn’t be any doubt about the Indian skipper and what he brings to the table. The Mumbaikar has scored 2432 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 168.65 in his T20I career. He already has four centuries in his international career so far, making him one of the greatest, if not the best, T20 batter of the generation. Stay assured, as we’re sure, SKY will deliver the goods for the side.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Batery)

Litton Das continues to be Bangladesh’s biggest strength in the shortest format of the game - having 4806 runs at an average of 24.03 and a strike rate of 125.84. There is nothing about Das that doesn’t exude confidence, for he knows how to deliver big on big chances. He has a very good record against India, having scored 170 runs in his career. That should give him a definite boost in the Gwalior game.

India vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s best bowler (Batery)

Since making his T20I debut in 2022, Arshdeep Singh has already taken 83 wickets in his career at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 13.4. He already has two four-wicket hauls and that has made him such an integral player in the Indian line-up. Overall, the Punjab pacer has 185 wickets in his career, which should make us more confident about our bet.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Batery)

The Bangladeshi pacer is a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format of the game, having taken 333 wickets at an average of 21.47 and an economy rate of 7.47. He knows how to tweak the game according to his own wish, especially because of the brilliant knuckleball and an effective slower ball he has. Just trust him to do the donkey’s work and be rewarded with wickets.