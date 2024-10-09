India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 87 % Chance of Winning BANG 13 % Place a bet Batery 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.144 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After a domineering win in the first game in Gwalior, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on October 9, 2024 (Wednesday), at 7:00 PM IST. Bangladesh seem weak in morale at the moment and the way India are performing at the moment, things seem very clear from the word go.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

India fielded two debutants in the opening game in Gwalior, yet hardly had to break any sweat to get the better of Bangladesh. From Suryakumar Yadav to Hardik Pandy to Arshdeep Singh, everyone seemed to be in the zone, and that’s why it’s prudent to believe that India are hot favourites to take an unassailable lead in the upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, beyond Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, there doesn’t seem to be too much steam left in the Bangladesh side. Shoriful Islam was a brief interlude in the process, having bowled economically, but other bowlers haven’t dished out any big impact.

IND’s chance of winning is 87%

BAN’s chance of winning is 13%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Well, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy seemed to be the men in form, for how they bowled upfront. The condition of the wicket didn’t seem to matter much as they kept on bagging their wickets. Surya definitely gave an indication that injury didn’t seem to have an impact on him, but the crucial of it was Hardik. He was swag personified and carried his World Cup form into the bilaterals.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: India 1.43 Bet on Batery

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi has hosted 34 matches, with the chasing side winning 21 games. Teams have shown a great affinity towards bowling first, having done that 27 out of 34 games. The average batting first score is 169/6, whereas the average first innings winning score is 202/5. So you know runs are going to float comfortably.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match day in New Delhi and we’re going to have a full match. The chance of precipitation is 19%, whereas the cloud cover will be around 34%. With Diwali almost three weeks away, there aren’t going to be any major pollution issues either.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

The current World Champions, India have won 20 out of their last 21 completed T20 matches. Winning has become a hobby for the Indian team, which was reflected in the T20 World Cup and beyond.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Wicket-keeper Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mahmudullah Batter Jaker Ali Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have secured just four wins in the last 12 games. If you talk about their performances against India, it’s even sad, as they have won just 1 out of 15 head-to-head encounters.

India vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 15 times in T20 cricket, with the former dominating the proceedings with14 games in the process. Bangladesh's only win was in 2019 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - something the Shanto-led team will want to take inspiration from.

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India’s opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Batery)

Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma forged a 25-run partnership for the opening wicket and showed enough promise to do an encore in Delhi. While ball was stopping for a bit, it didn’t hamper them. With Delhi providing a more favourable surface to bat on, expect Indian openers to do well in the upcoming clash.

India vs Bangladesh T20i Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi India Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.14 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.03 Bet now!

India vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s best batter (Batery)

Yadav scored a 14-ball 29 in the opening game, a fair indication of where he is at the moment. The most devastating batter in the modern game, Yadav already has 2461 runs in the T20Is, which came at an average of 42.43 and a strike rate of 169.02. He already has four centuries and 20 half-centuries to his name - which makes him such an enticing prospect.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Batery)

Najmul Hossain Shanto is never a T20 natural, but with sheer hard work and an indispensable work ethic, Shanto has ensured that he has become a batter par excellence. In T20Is, he has accumulated 935 runs at an average of 23.38. Despite the presence of Litton Das, Shanto can be entrusted as the trump card.

India vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s best bowler (Batery)

Since making his T20I debut in 2022, Arshdeep Singh has already taken 86 wickets in his career at an average of 18.26 and a strike rate of 13.2. He already has two four-wicket hauls and that has made him such an integral player in the Indian line-up. In the last game, he managed to secure three wickets for just 14 runs - hence, form is definitely not a concern for the T20 World Cup winner.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Batery)

The Bangladeshi pacer has taken 334 wickets at an average of 21.52 and an economy rate of 7.49. In India, he has already taken 65 wickets at an average of 27.1 and an economy rate of 8.2. He has practised the habit of bowling slower balls without any fuss and that trait was on show in the IPL 2024. Hence, expect the pacer to have a ball day on Wednesday.