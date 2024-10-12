India vs Bangladesh Match Prediction IND 87 % Chance of Winning BANG 13 % Place a bet Batery 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ongoing T20 series against Bangladesh, which has rendered the third and final T20I in Hyderabad a mere formality. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on October 12, 2024 (Saturday), at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

In the last two games, India have really taken a decisive step in the direction of building another successful era of T20 cricket, with the likes of Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy performing better than expected. Never ever in the last two games did it seem like India were ready to throw in the towel, which speaks a lot about the side’s ability to cope with the changing dynamics of the format.

On the other hand, Bangladesh was never really in it in the first place. In both games, their bowling seemed sedentary, and the less we talked about their batting, the better. Barring Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the first game, not a single batter could say they had matched Indian batting potential. Says something, doesn’t it?

IND’s chance of winning is 87%

BAN’s chance of winning is 13%

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India vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

I am so confident in Nitish Kumar Reddy now that I am certain he is going to do well in Hyderabad - a venue he knows so well, thanks to his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Suryakumar Yadav is due a big knock, and hence, it’s prudent that we bet on him. Are you inclined to put money on Hardik Pandya too? I’m sure he will be a big wealth creator in that way.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: India 1.43 Bet on Batery

India vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted 14 games in total with an even record of batting first team winning seven games and chasing side winning seven games. Captains also don’t know any specific focus here, having decided to bat first and bowl first an equal seven games each. It’s a batting friendly venue, as demonstrated in the IPL 2024, with the average batting first score at the venue being 188/6.

Weather Report

Hyderabad is going to offer a clean evening for the game, with no rain predicted for the clash. The chance of precipitation, according to accuweather, is just 8%.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Suryakumar Yadav Batter Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

World Champions India have won 21 out of their last 22 completed T20 matches. You don’t want to bet against a team with such a magnificent record.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Wicket-keeper Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mahmudullah Batter Jaker Ali Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have secured just four wins in the last 13 games. Very difficult for any side to go gaga over them, especially because of the archaic mindset with which they’re playing the shortest format of the game.

India vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 16 times in T20 cricket, with the former dominating the proceedings with15 games in the process. That such a one-sided record that India can extremely be proud of.

India vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

India to score over 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Batery)

This is a very easy bet for us to take. While we can’t be sure of the impact that Sanju Samson would make, the construct of the Indian side won’t leave them spellbound. As a matter of fact, Indian batters have crossed the 50-run mark in the powerplay in 10 out of the last 11 times they batted first in India. So this seems like an easy proposition for us to deliver.

India vs Bangladesh T20i Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.13 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.1 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 6.29 Bet Now!

India vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Rinku Singh to be India’s best batter (Batery)

Rinku Singh is devastation personified. In his 25-match T20I career, the Uttar Pradesh batter has scored 471 runs at an average of 58.87 at a strike rate of 175.09, with three fifties to his name. In his overall T20 career, he has 2663 runs at an average of 34.14 and at a strike rate of 149.02.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s best batter (Batery)

In the current situation, Litton Das seems to be the best option for Bangladesh to do well. The wicket-keeper batter has managed to score 4824 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 125.88, with 28 fifties to his name. He has failed in the last two games, but things may improve going forward.

India vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s best bowler (Batery)

Arshdeep Singh is the trumpcard of the Indian bowling attack, having taken 87 wickets in his career at an average of 18.35 and a strike rate of 13.2. In the last two games, the Punjab pacer has managed to secure four wickets and was the reason why Bangladesh felt tremendous pressure. So in that scenario, it is important that we bet big on him to do well.

Mustafizur Rahman to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Batery)

Mustafizur Rahman is one of the saving graces for Bangladesh in the limited-overs format. The Bangladeshi pacer has taken 336 wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 7.49. In India, he has already taken 67 wickets at an average of 26.30 and an economy rate of 8.2.