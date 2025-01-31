Facts: India’s Varun Chakravarthy continues to be the tournament’s leading bowler with ten wickets in three innings.

England’s Jos Buttler has extended his lead as the top batter of the series with 137 runs in three innings.

India vs England Chances of Winning

India dominated the first two games with the bat and ball which put them in a 2-0 lead against England. Their batting performances were particularly impressive as Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 79 runs in the first game and Tilak Varma notched up an unbeaten 72 in the second match. Among the bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy stood out with three wickets in the first game and two wickets in the second. England landed themselves in deep trouble, especially since the batters were all out of sorts. Their captain, Jos Buttler, was the only one who made meaningful contributions with 68 and 45 runs while the others did virtually nothing.

England’s batting improved a great deal in the third match and this time, they managed to post a competitive total of 171 runs. Surprisingly, opener Ben Duckett led the innings with a 51-run knock, followed by Liam Livingstone who scored 43 runs. The bowlers were given a defendable total for the first time in the series and they delivered. India’s batters were the ones who faltered this time as they were unable to withstand England’s bowling. Hardik Pandya was the leading run-getter in the innings, having scored 40 runs, but he had little support from the rest. By the end of 20 overs, India were kept down to 145/9 and they registered a 26-run defeat.

India chance of winning - 64%

England chance of winning - 36%

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India vs England Betting Tips

England to score under 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt has been absolutely disastrous as England’s opener and he has a combined total of nine runs in three innings, averaging at 9.00 in the series. Needless to say, he is the weak link in his partnership with Ben Duckett as they have added 7, 6 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Although Duckett went on to score a half-century after failing miserably in the first two matches, it ultimately did not matter since he did not have support from his opening partner. England’s first wicket is expected to end up with yet another paltry score in the fourth game of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

India vs England Toss Prediction

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium has only hosted two T20I matches to date and the nature of the pitch is difficult to determine, especially since the teams batting and fielding first have two wins apiece. Nevertheless, the average first innings score of 166 is promising and the captains will vie to bat first.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are predicted at Pune but there is no chance of rainfall and the temperature will be conducive, reaching a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

India Player List

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Dhruv Jurel Batter Mohammed Shami Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler

India Team Form

India has a balanced batting lineup in the series. Some of the bowlers were a tad expensive in the previous match but it is not something they can’t fix ahead of the next encounter.

England Player List

Jos Buttler (c), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Jos Buttler (C) Batter Harry Brook Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jamie Smith Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England does not have a stable batting order since most of their top and middle order batters are either out of form or unable to perform in unfamiliar conditions.

India vs England Head-to-Head

England have made a step towards bridging the gap with India, having won the last meeting between the sides.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

India - 15

England - 12

India vs England Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than England @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt was dismissed early once again in the previous game against India and England ended up with a single-digit opening partnership for the third time in a row this series. His partnership with Ben Duckett has not worked out in the slightest, having added 7, 6 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Although Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have also struggled to post solid first partnerships in the series, they have outperformed England’s openers on all three occasions as they secured 16, 15 and 41 runs together. They remain the favorite opening pair for the upcoming fixture as well.

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India vs England Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be India’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma got unlucky with an unplayable delivery from Adil Rashid which sent him packing for 18 in the last match. However, he is still very much in form and his scores of 72* and 19* in the two matches prior to that reflect how composed he has been in the series. As India’s second highest run scorer with 109 runs in three innings, he is expected to give England a run for their money once again.

Jos Buttler to be England’s Best Batter

Jos Buttler was England’s top batter for the first two games of the series and only found himself on the backfoot during the last match where he departed for 24. Nevertheless, he scored 45 and 68 runs before that and continues to be the team’s leading run-getter with 137 runs in three innings which makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

India vs England Best Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be India’s Best Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy has consistently been the top bowler for India this series but he took it a step further with a brilliant fifer in the last match. Overall, he has ten wickets under his belt in three innings along with an impressive average of 8.50. He remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Brydon Carse to be England’s Best Bowler

Brydon Carse was tied as the second leading bowler for England in the previous match where his four-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 7.00. He remains the top wicket-taker for England in the series with five wickets in two innings and an average of 11.40, making him the leading contender against India.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India India to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch) /li>

England to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch) India had one bad day in office as they lost to England in the third match of the series but their competitiveness was not lost. Although their batting was slightly off the mark, the bowlers did the best they could to keep England from achieving an insurmountable total. England’s batters found their footing in the game but their inconsistency puts them on the backfoot against India for the next match, too. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





