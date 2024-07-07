India vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction ZIM 13 % Chance of Winning IND 87 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and Zimbabwe are going to meet for the second T20I outing as part of India’s tour of Zimbabwe. The clash will be staged at Harare Sports Club on July 7, 2024, and the action is set to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

India vs Zimbabwe Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe shocked the world with a massive win to kick start the series and it gives them the confidence boost they need against a powerful Indian side. India won the toss and relegated the home favorites to bat first. It was going India’s way in the first innings as Ravi Bishnoi’s prowess shone through in his four-wicket haul. Clive Madande was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 29 runs and trailing behind him were Dion Myers, Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere who scored 23, 22 and 21 runs, respectively. However, things took a turn for the worse for the visitors when they came out to chase a score of 115.

India’s innings was off to a shaky start as opener Abhishek Sharma’s aggression was his folly, having been dismissed for a duck. This led to a fall of several wickets in succession as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel - India’s recognized batters - gave out and left Shubman Gill on his own. The skipper held out and stayed long enough to score 31 runs but his dismissal marked India’s downfall. Washington Sundar’s 27 kept India’s chances alive but only just; he was bowled out on the last ball and India were all out for 102.

India chance of winning - 87%

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 13%

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India vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal

Zimbabwe’s opening duo of Wessly Madhevere and Innocent Kaia would have had a hope in hell of making gains from India’s bowling early in the innings. With Mukesh Kumar as the opening bowler for India, the former managed to notch up six runs for the first wicket but Kaia was the unfortunate victim of a lethal delivery from Kumar which left Zimbabwe’s opening order in shambles. The home team’s openers are still at a disadvantage.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.49 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The first match at Harare Sports Club saw India win the toss and opt to field first, as is customary at this venue. It proved to be a fielding track after all since the first innings total was not imposing in the slightest and although it was enough to take them over the line, the conditions are ridiculously new for India. The toss winner of the next match would want to savor the advantage and field first.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat at Harare at all and, in fact, sunshine and clear skies are forecasted for the game with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Riyan Parag Batter Rinku Singh Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

India Team Form

India’s batters tried to be assertive from the start before giving themselves the time to settle into foreign turf, even though a majority of the team consists of international debutantes or players with little experience in international games.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Antum Naqvi, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Predicted Playing XI

Wessly Madhevere Batter Innocent Kaia Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Dion Myers Batter Johnathan Campbell All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Wellington Masakadza Bowler Luke Jongwe Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s batters were a complete let down and without the performance of the bowlers, it would have been a one sided affair for India.

India vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe have dug into India’s lead with a third victory in their head-to-head tally. India are still at six wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 9

Zimbabwe - 3

India - 6

India vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Wessly Madhevere and Innocent Kaia didn't quite get the start they would have hoped for but India’s booming bowling attack did not let the openers survive for too long. Madhevere single handedly added six runs to the first wicket but Innocent Kaia left his partner stranded by getting bowled on the first ball he faced. Shockingly, India were much worse off as they did not have an opening partnership at all. International debutante Abhishek Sharma got a tad trigger happy and his usual aggressive stance did not pay off this time, having been sent back to the pavilion for nil. However, India are expected to take home their lesson and give themselves some time to settle in on unfamiliar turf. Regardless of their initial mix up, India’s openers are the favorites.

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India vs Zimbabwe Best Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s Best Batter

Shubman Gill was the only batter who held down the fort for India and scored 31 in the first game. The captain was the sole player who carried out a mature knock but found himself dismissed halfway through the innings. He was quite impactful in the Indian Premier League with 426 runs in 12 innings and will be expected to keep his head down in the upcoming fixture.

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett hit the ground running with a few boundaries but an untimely dismissal saw him out for 22. Additionally, he was striking at 146.66 which shows promise about his form. His haul of 135 runs in five innings against Bangladesh prior to this series was a major boon for his side. Bennett is expected to play the differential innings for the team.

India vs Zimbabwe Best Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s Best Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi’s sensational spell against Zimbabwe inspires confidence in his ability to make an impact again. In four overs, he delivered two maidens and let a measly 13 runs slip which got him an economy rate of 3.25. He picked up a four-wicket haul and emerged as the top wicket-taker, making him the top choice for the next match as well.

Tendai Chatara to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Tendai Chatara was Zimbabwe’s best bowler against India in the first match. In 3.5 overs, he turned out to be a nightmare for the opposition as he delivered a maiden, allowed just 16 runs, bagged three important wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.17. He is absolutely the top pick to be their leading bowler once more.