India vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction ZIM 7 % Chance of Winning IND 93 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India take on Zimbabwe in the fourth game of the five match bilateral series between the two sides at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 13 at 4:30 PM IST.

India vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

India and Zimbabwe went head to head in a T20 bilateral series for the first time since 2016. Zimbabwe upset the odds in the opening game as they successfully defended a subpar score and eventually won the game by 13 runs. India bounced back in the second game on the back of a brilliant century by Abhishek Sharma as India scored 234 runs and won the game by 100 runs. In the last game the Indian skipper stepped up and scored a brilliant half century as India scored 182 and eventually won the game by 23 runs. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 93%

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 7%

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India vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Zimbabwe has struggled to negate the new ball in each of the three matches and have lost early wickets in all matches which has resulted in them struggling to score well in the powerplay. So far they have scored 40, 58 and 37 which makes us believe Zimbabwe's score in the powerplay would be lower than 41.5 in the upcoming game.

Even though this was supposed to be a straight forward series for India it hasn’t panned out that way as Zimbabwe won the opening game. In the last two matches, we saw some special batting display by Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Dion Myers as all three scored over 61.5. We believe the highest individual score would be higher than 61.5.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.47 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. Each of the last three games has been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Sanju Samson Wicket-keeper Shivam Dube All-rounder Washington Sundar Bowler Rinku Singh All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

India Team Form

India headed into this tournament as World Champions but lost the opening game since then they have won back to back games and lead the series 2-1.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett , Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

Predicted Playing XI

Wessly Madhevere Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Brian Bennett Batter Dion Myers All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Johnathan Campbell Batter Wellington Masakadza All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tendai Chatara All-rounder

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe won the first game of the series but have lost each of the last two games and are on the brink of losing the series.

India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture in T20 format against Zimbabwe 8-3. India lead the series 2-1 as they won the last game by 23 runs.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 3

India: 8

India vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and India head into this fixture after winning two of the first three matches. Both sides have struggled with the new balls but in the last game India got off to a great start as they scored 55 runs in the powerplay and had a 67 runs opening stand. In the three games thus far, India has managed an opening stand of 0, 10 and 67 and in each of the last two matches India had a better opening stand. On the other hand, Zimbabwe has had an opening stand of 6, 4 and 9 which makes us believe India would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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India vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’s top batter

In the last two matches we have seen India to have finally found the footing and have batted well in both games. Shubman Gill was the star of the show for India in the last game as he scored 66 off 49 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dion Myers to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Zimbabwe has struggled to score in all three games thus far. Dion Myers was sensational in the last game as he scored an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls and was the top scorer for Zimbabwe which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Washington Sundar to be India’s top bowler

Washington Sundar has had a brilliant series thus far as he has bagged six wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers in this series. In the last game Sundar bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Sikandar Raza has been brilliant with the ball for Zimbabwe in the first game Raza bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game and in the last game he bagged another two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.