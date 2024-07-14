India vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
ZIM
7%
Chance of Winning
IND
93%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- With 157 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this series.
- With 100 runs, Dion Myers is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in this series.
India vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
India headed into this series as newly crowned World Champions and suffered one of the biggest upsets this year as Zimbabwe beat India in the opening game. India were bowled out for 102 as Zimbabwe won the game by 13 runs. But since then Indian batsmen have managed to find their footing and the gulf in class has been pretty evident in the last three games. India bounced back in the second game on the back of a brilliant century by Abhishek Sharma. In the last two games, the Indian skipper has led from the front as India has taken a 3-1 lead in this series and would be hoping for a positive end to the series. As per our calculations, India are firm favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 93%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 7%
India vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Zimbabwe has struggled to negate the new ball in each of the first four matches. So far they have scored 40, 58, 37 and 44 which clearly showcases they struggle in the powerplay. We believe Zimbabwe's score in the powerplay would be lower than 43.5 in the upcoming game.
Even though this was supposed to be a straight forward series for India it hasn’t panned out that way as Zimbabwe won the opening game. In the last three matches, we saw some special batting display by Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Dion Myers and Yashasvi Jaiswal as all four have scored over 63.5. We believe the highest individual score would be higher than 63.5.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Opening Partnership Over 29.5
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 13.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team batting first. In this series three of the four matches have been won by team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
Bowler
|
Rinku Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India headed into this tournament as World Champions but lost the opening game since then they have won three games on the bounce and lead the series 3-1.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett , Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Batter
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Dion Myers
|
All-rounder
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Johnathan Campbell
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Tendai Chatara
|
All-rounder
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe won the first game of the series but have lost each of the last three games hence would be hoping to end the series on a high
India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
India has dominated this fixture in T20 format against Zimbabwe 9-3. India lead the series 3-1 as they won the last game with 10 wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Zimbabwe: 3
India: 9
India vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe and India head into the final game with India leading the series 3-1. Both sides have struggled with the new ball in the first three games but in the last game Indian opening dismantled Zimbabwe’s bowling attack as India won the game with ten wickets to spare. In the last two matches, India has managed a 50 run opening stand and then a 100 run opening partnership and in each of the last three matches they have had a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe. Even though Zimbabwe had a 50 run opening stand in the last game, we believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
India vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Shubman Gill to be India’s top batter
Even though Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have had brilliant knocks in game two and four, Shubman Gill has been the most consistent batsman thus far in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dion Myers to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Zimbabwe has struggled to go toe to toe with Indian batsmen in this tournament. Hence this would be a tough choice, Dion Myers has scored a half century in this series and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Washington Sundar to be India’s top bowler
Washington Sundar struggled in the last game against Zimbabwe, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant series thus far and has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Sikandar Raza once again even though he had an off day in the last outing. Raza has been brilliant with the bowl thus far and has been pretty consistent so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.08 (PariMatch)
- Zimbabwe to win @ 7.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch