IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 35 % Chance of Winning AUS 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.477 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and Australia Women are poised to square off for their first match in the T20I series on January 5, 2023, as part of Australia Women’s Tour of India. Their clash will be hosted at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, with the action scheduled to commence at 7:30 P.M IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women enter this fixture on the back of a series victory over India Women in the One Day International format with a scoreline of 3-0. During the first two matches, India put up a decent fight against Australia and came close to tasting victory as they lost by razor thin margins. In the first match, India batted first and scored 282/8, but it proved to be insufficient as Australia chased it down and won by six wickets. In the following match, Australia decided to set the target and posted a score of 258/8 on the board, but India faltered slightly in their chase and lost by a mere three runs.

Despite having won the series by that point, Australia Women further asserted their dominance in the final match wherein they won the toss and opted to bat first. They mustered a sensational total of 338/7 which India failed to chase as they got bowled out for 148 runs in 32.4 overs. Australia Women emerged victorious by a whopping 190 runs.

India Women chance of winning - 35%

Australia Women chance of winning - 65%

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India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Jemimah Rodrigues was India’s most consistent batswoman for India during the One Day International series with 151 runs in three innings. She was miles ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs as they struggled for form. Deepti Sharma was exceptional on the bowling front with seven wickets in three innings.

Phoebe Litchfield was a force to be reckoned with as she managed to amass 260 runs in three innings for Australia. She was consistently the top run scorer with two half-centuries and a century in the final match of the series. Georgia Wareham led their bowling attack with seven wickets, followed by Annabel Sutherland who claimed six wickets.

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Only two T20 matches have been hosted at the venue in the past, and the team batting second won a match. The remaining match was between India Women and Australia Women in 2022, which concluded in a tie after India chased down a total of 187 runs set by Australia. However, India, who fielded first, won the super over which settled the result. Considering this outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Mumbai is expected to stay clear of rainfall as there is no possibility of it on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Saika Ishaque, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Amanjot Kaur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Mannat Kashyap Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women have languished against Australia Women for a long time and their unrelenting struggle is likely to continue in the T20 series.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

In the recent past, Australia Women have dominated over India across all formats, save for their one-off test preceding the One Day International series.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia has been rather dominant in their last five encounters, having won four of those matches while the remaining fixture ended in a tie.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India Women - 0

Australia Women - 4

Tie - 1

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Australia, in their last two encounters against India in the One Day International format, achieved better opening partnerships than India. In the second match of the series, India scored 37 runs between their openers while Australia scored 40. This was closely contested and Australia managed to outscore India by a fine margin. However, the disparity in their performance became rather evident considering India achieved an opening partnership of 32 runs while Australia’s openers went on to collaborate for 189 runs. It appears to be highly likely that Australia could outperform India once more and establish a better first wicket partnership.

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India Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Jemimah Rodrigues to be India Women’s Best Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues was the top run scorer for India during their One Day International series against Australia Women, having accumulated 151 runs in three innings. In their final match against each other, she was tied as the second highest run-getter for India with 25 runs from 27 deliveries. She can be relied upon to emerge as their top batswoman.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield outdid herself in their last match against India. Throughout the One Day International series, she consistently emerged as Australia’s leading batswomen with two half-centuries in the first two innings. During the final encounter, she scored 119 runs from 125 deliveries. With 260 runs in just three innings, there is a great chance she could remain their premier batter.

India Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Shreyanka Patil to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Shreyanka Patil bowled an excellent spell against Australia Women in their previous One Day International match - in a full quota of ten overs, she conceded 57 runs and captured three wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 5.70. Considering her upward trajectory, she could be anticipated to continue as their leading bowler in the next match.

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham claimed seven wickets in three innings in the One Day International series against India, making her the leading wicket-taker for the team. In the final match, she bowled just 6.4 overs, allowed 23 runs and bagged three wickets, translating to an incredible economy rate of 3.45. Given her form, she could be expected to be their standout bowler once again.