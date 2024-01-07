IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 37 % Chance of Winning AUS 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and Australia Women are going to square off in their second match of the T20 series as part of Australia Women’s Tour of India on January 7, 2023. Their encounter will be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

India Women and Australia Women kicked off their T20 series with a thrilling showdown as the former bagged an impressive victory. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney opened Australia’s innings and were expected to be rather destructive from the start but India’s bowling attack came prepared for this. They took four wickets in the powerplay overs alone and severely impacted Australia’s ability to hit big knocks early in the match. Australia’s batting order went tumbling down and got bowled out in 19.2 overs. In their attempt to defend a total of 141 runs, they had no response to Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma who added 137 runs to the first wicket and kept their partnership alive for 15.2 overs. India went on to clinch victory by nine wickets with 14 balls left unused.

India Women endured a 0-3 defeat against Australia in the One Day International series prior to this. They retaliated brilliantly in the first match of the T20 series but their winning ways are expected to be short lived considering the formidable squad Australia employs. Australia Women are projected to fight back harder in the forthcoming match.

India Women chance of winning - 37%

Australia Women chance of winning - 63%

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India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana did the bulk of India’s scoring in their last match against Australia, having amassed 64 runs from 44 deliveries and 54 runs from 52 balls, respectively. They were responsible for India’s success in the last game, alongside Titas Sadhu who bagged four early wickets and made a dent in Australia’s batting order.

Phoebe Litchfield has been absolutely unrelenting against India. She achieved two half-centuries and a century in the One Day International series, and in the last match against India she lost her wicket just as she was a run away from a 50. Ellyse Perry also made a decent contribution of 37 runs off 30 balls. Their bowling unit failed to make an impact as Georgia Wareham was the only one to have captured a wicket.

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The first match of the series was held at the venue, wherein India won the toss and elected to field first. It turned out to be a brilliant decision considering they won by a hefty margin. Fielding first appears to be conducive at this pitch and the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to do so once again.

Weather Report

Clear skies are predicted on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Saika Ishaque, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Amanjot Kaur Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women seem to have regained some strength as they recuperated from three back-to-back losses against Australia in the ODI format.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Grace Harris Batter Annabel Sutherland Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have been incredibly dominant. They are predicted to come out on top after a minor setback in the last game.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia was incredibly dominant in their build up to the series, having won four out of their previous five matches. Their winning streak was interrupted in the last fixture when India emerged victorious.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

India Women - 1

Australia Women - 4

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Despite the fact that India’s openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, achieved an opening partnership of 137 runs in their previous T20 encounter, Australia is projected to outperform them next time around. In the same match, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, Australia’s opening duo, collaborated for 28 runs. However, Australia consistently outdid India in terms of opening partnership during the previous One Day International series. They can be anticipated to establish a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

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India Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be India Women’s Best Batter

Shafali Verma stands as the top run scorer for India in the T20I series, having scored 64 runs from 44 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 145.45. She has accumulated 1578 runs in 66 innings in her T20 career thus far. Considering her recent performance, she can be anticipated to emerge as their top batswoman once again.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield has been a thorn in India’s side for several matches now. In the One Day International series, she was the leading batswoman with 260 runs in just three innings. In their first T20 match against India, she narrowly missed out on a half-century as she scored 49 runs off 32 balls, giving her a strike rate of 153.12. She could be anticipated to remain their premier batter.

India Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Titas Sadhu to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Titas Sadhu delivered an exceptional spell against Australia Women in their first T20 encounter; in four overs, she conceded just 17 runs and captured four wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. She has bagged eight wickets in five matches in her T20 career so far. Given her wicket-taking ability and the fact that she was highly economical, there is a good chance she could be their standout bowler in the next match.

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham was the top wicket-taker for Australia in their One Day International series against India, having claimed seven wickets in three innings. She was the only player from her squad to take a wicket against India in their previous T20 fixture. In 3.4 overs, she allowed 20 runs and claimed one wicket, giving her an economy rate of 5.45. She could be expected to continue as their best bowler.