IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
IND
33%
Chance of Winning
AUS
67%
T20i
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium
Facts:
- Smriti Mandhana of India Women is the leading batswoman of the T20 series so far with 77 runs in two innings.
- Georgia Wareham of Australia Women has achieved the best economy rate in the series until now (4.83).
India Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning
India Women did everything right in their first encounter of the T20 series against Australia Women. They won the toss and elected to field first, which worked out brilliantly as they restricted their opponents to 141 runs and had a cakewalk while chasing it down. India Women completed the match in just 17.4 overs, winning by a margin of nine wickets with 14 balls to spare.
Australia Women recuperated quite well from the initial loss and retaliated in an incredible manner. This time around, Australia Women won the toss and opted to field first, allowing India Women to set the target. They went on to score just 130/8 by the end of 20 overs. India Women’s bowling unit had their work cut out for them and struggled to defend the total. Australia Women won the match with an over to spare, having won by six wickets with a mere six balls remaining.
- India Women chance of winning - 33%
- Australia Women chance of winning - 67%
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Smriti Mandhana is the leading batswoman for India Women with 77 runs in two innings. She is their sole contributor with the bat at the moment. India’s bowling attack has been quite impressive as Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma are tied as the top wicket-takers with four wickets each in two innings so far.
Ellyse Perry stands as Australia Women’s top batter with 71 runs in two innings, and Phoebe Litchfield is currently a close second with 67 runs so far in the series. Georgia Wareham has been their only consistent wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings.
India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
The match is set to be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. In the last two matches played here during the series, the winning sides won the toss and elected to field first on both occasions. It worked out favorably as both teams won by significant margins. Considering these recent outcomes, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.
Weather Report
The weather appears to be quite conducive for a game of cricket as it is expected to be sunny with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Saika Ishaque, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.
Predicted Playing XI
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Shafali Verma
|
Batter
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Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
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Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
|
Batter
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
Bowler
|
Amanjot Kaur
|
Bowler
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Shreyanka Patil
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women’s form has been difficult to gauge as they have been rather unpredictable against Australia Women. They appear less likely to come out on top in the next game.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy (C)
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Wicket-keeper
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Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Ashleigh Gardner
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All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women have displayed immense prowess, especially in the One Day International series. Their victory over India in the last match was incredibly convincing.
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head
In their last five matches against each other, India has only managed to win one encounter. Australia Women has been incredibly dominant with four victories, including their previous match.
India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women
In their previous match against each other, India Women failed to achieve a respectable opening partnership during their innings. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, India’s opening duo, achieved a partnership of just four runs before the former lost her wicket in 1.4 overs. Australia Women, conversely, posted a substantially better partnership than India Women. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney collaborated for 51 runs and kept their partnership alive for 7.1 overs until the former’s wicket was taken. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that Australia Women could establish a better first wicket partnership than India Women.
India Women vs Australia Women
T20i
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai
India Women vs Australia Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women with 77 runs in two innings. In their last match against Australia Women, she was tied as the second highest run-getter with 23 runs from 26 deliveries. Considering that she is the opening batswoman for the team and has been performing consistently with the bat, she can be anticipated to be their best batter once again.
Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Ellyse Perry is leading Australia Women’s run charts with 71 runs in two innings. She was their top run scorer in their last encounter against India Women, wherein she scored 34 runs from 21 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 161.90. She could be expected to emerge as their standout batswoman in the next game as well.
India Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers
Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Deepti Sharma was India Women’s top wicket-taker in their last match against Australia Women. She delivered four overs and conceded 22 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.50. She bagged two wickets in the process. She is also tied as the leading wicket-taker for India with four wickets in two innings. There is a good chance she could remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.
Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Georgia Wareham has been a consistent wicket-taker for Australia Women in the T20 series against India. She has captured three wickets in two innings. Her best spell was in their previous match against India Women - in a full quota of four overs, she allowed just 17 runs and claimed two wickets, translating to an economy rate of 4.25. She could be expected to continue as their top bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- India Women to win @ 2.75 (Parimatch)
- Australia Women to win @ 1.42 (Parimatch)
Parimatch