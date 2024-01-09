IND (India Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction IND 33 % Chance of Winning AUS 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the tie-breaking fixture of Australia Women’s Tour of India on January 9, 2024. The match is going to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, and it is scheduled to commence at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

India Women did everything right in their first encounter of the T20 series against Australia Women. They won the toss and elected to field first, which worked out brilliantly as they restricted their opponents to 141 runs and had a cakewalk while chasing it down. India Women completed the match in just 17.4 overs, winning by a margin of nine wickets with 14 balls to spare.

Australia Women recuperated quite well from the initial loss and retaliated in an incredible manner. This time around, Australia Women won the toss and opted to field first, allowing India Women to set the target. They went on to score just 130/8 by the end of 20 overs. India Women’s bowling unit had their work cut out for them and struggled to defend the total. Australia Women won the match with an over to spare, having won by six wickets with a mere six balls remaining.

India Women chance of winning - 33%

Australia Women chance of winning - 67%

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India Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Smriti Mandhana is the leading batswoman for India Women with 77 runs in two innings. She is their sole contributor with the bat at the moment. India’s bowling attack has been quite impressive as Titas Sadhu and Deepti Sharma are tied as the top wicket-takers with four wickets each in two innings so far.

Ellyse Perry stands as Australia Women’s top batter with 71 runs in two innings, and Phoebe Litchfield is currently a close second with 67 runs so far in the series. Georgia Wareham has been their only consistent wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings.

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. In the last two matches played here during the series, the winning sides won the toss and elected to field first on both occasions. It worked out favorably as both teams won by significant margins. Considering these recent outcomes, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and avail the advantage.

Weather Report

The weather appears to be quite conducive for a game of cricket as it is expected to be sunny with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Saika Ishaque, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar.

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Amanjot Kaur Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s form has been difficult to gauge as they have been rather unpredictable against Australia Women. They appear less likely to come out on top in the next game.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Grace Harris Batter Annabel Sutherland Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have displayed immense prowess, especially in the One Day International series. Their victory over India in the last match was incredibly convincing.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

In their last five matches against each other, India has only managed to win one encounter. Australia Women has been incredibly dominant with four victories, including their previous match.

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

In their previous match against each other, India Women failed to achieve a respectable opening partnership during their innings. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, India’s opening duo, achieved a partnership of just four runs before the former lost her wicket in 1.4 overs. Australia Women, conversely, posted a substantially better partnership than India Women. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney collaborated for 51 runs and kept their partnership alive for 7.1 overs until the former’s wicket was taken. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that Australia Women could establish a better first wicket partnership than India Women.

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India Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is the leading run scorer for India Women with 77 runs in two innings. In their last match against Australia Women, she was tied as the second highest run-getter with 23 runs from 26 deliveries. Considering that she is the opening batswoman for the team and has been performing consistently with the bat, she can be anticipated to be their best batter once again.

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry is leading Australia Women’s run charts with 71 runs in two innings. She was their top run scorer in their last encounter against India Women, wherein she scored 34 runs from 21 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 161.90. She could be expected to emerge as their standout batswoman in the next game as well.

India Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Deepti Sharma was India Women’s top wicket-taker in their last match against Australia Women. She delivered four overs and conceded 22 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.50. She bagged two wickets in the process. She is also tied as the leading wicket-taker for India with four wickets in two innings. There is a good chance she could remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham has been a consistent wicket-taker for Australia Women in the T20 series against India. She has captured three wickets in two innings. Her best spell was in their previous match against India Women - in a full quota of four overs, she allowed just 17 runs and claimed two wickets, translating to an economy rate of 4.25. She could be expected to continue as their top bowler.