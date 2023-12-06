IND (India Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IND 47 % Chance of Winning ENG 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and England Women are set to play a three-match T20I series, starting from December 6th. The first T20 international will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women Chance Winning

England Women are on the tour of India, where they are scheduled to play three T20 internationals and a one-off Test. They will kick off the tour on December 6th, with all three T20Is to be played at Wankhede Stadium.

India women last played T20 cricket in the Asian Games, where they claimed a gold medal. After a no result in the quarterfinal, India hammered Bangladesh women by eight wickets in the semi final. Pooja Vastrakar was the star of the day, picking 4 for 17 in her four overs as they bowled out the opponents for just 51.

The final against Sri Lanka wasn't as straightforward after India collapsed from 89/1 to 116/7 while batting first. But bowlers did an excellent job to hold off Sri Lanka 19 runs short of their total. Titas Sadhu was magnificent on the day, claiming 3 for 6 in four overs.

England created history in July during the women's Ashes when they became the first team in five years to win a T20I series against Australia women. Their next assignment wasn't as successful as they went down by 1-2 to Sri Lanka at home. They won the first game by 12 runs on DL method after posting 186 in 17 overs and defending 68 in six overs.

In the second game, they were bowled out for just 104 and lost the match by eight wickets. With Sophia Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt unavailable for the series, their batting failed in the third game as well, folding out for 116. They lost the game by seven wickets in 17 overs to concede the series.

Looking at the two teams' overall strength for this series, England Women head into this game as slight favourites. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the first T20 international.

India Women's chance of winning: 47%

England Women’s chance of winning: 53%

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India Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Jemimah Rodrigues is a solid batter who can score runs without taking big risks. She has made 133 runs in her last four innings, with two forties and two 20+ scores. Betting on Rodrigues to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Alice Capsey can be destructive when she gets going and doesn't need many deliveries to make an impact. Usually a fast starter, Capsey scored 20 or more runs in five of her last seven T20 innings. Bet on her to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has hosted only two women's T20 matches. If we look at men's cricket, batting second is a preferred option at this venue. The pitches are excellent for batting and remain true throughout the match. The dew factor makes chasing an easier option. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Mumbai is expected to be warm and clear on Wednesday evening. There should be no rain during the match-time and should mostly have clear skies. The temperature is likely to hover around 26-28 degree Celsius with around 54% humidity.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Saika Ishaque Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Recent Form

India women clinched a gold medal in Asian Games the last time they played the shorter format. They defeated Bangladesh in the semifinals and Sri Lanka in the final. Their last bilateral T20I assignment was in July, when they beat Bangladesh by 2-1 away from home.

England Women Players List

Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (capt) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

England Women Recent Form

England Women defeated the mighty Australian women's team by 2-1 during the Ashes in July, after losing the first game of the series. In August, the hosted Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, which they lost by 1-2.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

India Women and England Women have competed against each other 27 times in T20 cricket with England heavily dominating the scoreline. England have won 20 games whereas India have claimed only seven matches. England women also lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

India Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 44.5 runs in first six overs @ XX (Parimatch)

England Women have some destructive batters at the top of the order in the likes of Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey. In case of early wickets, they have the dependable duo of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight. Add to that, the Wankhede Stadium is great for batting. You can bet on England Women to score over 44.5 runs in the powerplay.

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India Women vs England Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women

Smriti Mandhana is one of the best batters in the game and has a solid record in T20 internationals. She has 2934 runs in T20Is at an average of 27 while striking at 123. She has 22 half centuries at this level. Bet on Mandhana to be the top batter for India Women.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for England Women

England all-rounder is amongst the most valuable assets in the game today. She has scored 2230 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 26 with 12 fifties. In the last seven innings, she has struck 231 runs at a strike rate of 134 while averaging 38. Back Sciver-Brunt to be England Women's top batter.

India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be the top bowler for India Women

The off-spin all-rounder will be a key figure for the hosts in the bowling department. She has 106 wickets from 98 T20Is at an average of 19.38 while conceding runs at just over 6 runs per over. You can back Deepti to be the top bowler for India Women.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

The left-arm orthodox spinner is the best white-ball bowler in the world, with a stellar record in both ODIs and T20s. Sophie Ecclestone has taken 102 wickets from 73 T20Is at an excellent economy of 5.84 and average of 15.37. Bet on Ecclestone to be the top bowler in this match.