IND (India Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IND 44 % Chance of Winning ENG 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.766 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After England Women claimed a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India Women will host the visitors in the second T20I on Saturday, December 9th. The match will take place at the same venue in Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium, with the action slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women Chance Winning

The women in blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be looking to keep the series alive when they take on Heather Knight's England Women on Saturday. The opening game of the series witnessed some great action before England completed a 38-run victory.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field first. They could not have asked for a better start as Renuka Singh removed the dangerous duo of Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey on the back to back deliveries in the first over. Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt then launched a counter-attack to put pressure on the home side.

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt completed a fifty-run stand in 35 balls and doubled it in the next 31 deliveries. Both batters changed gears and continued to go hard at Indian bowlers. Wyatt struck 75 off 47 with eight fours and two sixes whereas Sciver-Brunt hit 13 fours in her knock of 53-ball 77. Amy Jones also smashed 23 in nine deliveries as England posted 197.

Chasing the target, India lost Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues in single digits. But Shafali Verma kept the runs flowing, taking the score to 53/2 in six overs. Verma added a 41-run stand for the third wicket with Kaur and another 41 with Richa Ghosh.

England pacers were expensive but the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn made life harder for Indian batters. Shafali scored 52 off 42 but it wasn't enough as the required rate kept creeping up. Ecclestone bagged 3 for 15 in four overs while Glenn picked 1 for 25 off her four.

Given the current form and overall strength of the two teams, England Women remain favourites heading into this game. Check out the two teams' chances of winning the second T20 international.

India Women's chance of winning: 44%

England Women’s chance of winning: 56%

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India Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the reliable batters and has been in good form. She scored 321 runs in the recent WBBL at an average of 29. Betting on Kaur to score over 15.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Danni Wyatt was outstanding in the previous game, blasting 75 off 47. She has over 2600 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 22 while striking at 127. You can back Wyatt to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

India lost the last game played here at Wankhede Stadium after opting to bowl first but it remains the better option. As seen in the previous game, the pitches are great for batting and stay the same. The dew factor usually helps the team chasing the target. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be mostly clear and warm on Saturday evening. Rain will not be an issue during the match-time as there is zero cloud cover or chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to range between 24-28 degree Celsius with wind gusts blowing at 30kmph.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Saika Ishaque Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Recent Form

Indian bowlers were below expectations in their last game as they were smashed all over the park. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for them. Batters could not keep up with the required rate, especially versus English spinners.

England Women Players List

Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (capt) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Recent Form

England Women defeated the hosts by 38 runs in the series opener with a comprehensive performance. The batting unit posted 197 even after losing two wickets in the first over. Spinners were exceptional, picking 4 for 40 in eight overs.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

India Women and England Women have faced off in 28 matches in T20 cricket with England holding an edge. They have won 21 games while India have come out on top only seven times. England women lead the last five clashes by 4-1.

India Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to score over 43.5 runs in first six overs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

England Women have a destructive top order with the likes of Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Nat Sciver-Brunt. In the first game, they made 44 in the powerplay despite losing two wickets in the first over. Bet on England Women to score over 43.5 runs in the powerplay.

India Women vs England Women T20i Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.766 Bet Now!

India Women vs England Women Top Batters

Shafali Verma to be the top batter for India Women

Shafali Verma has quickly become a reliable and imposing figure at the top of the order in T20 cricket. She made 52 off 42 in the series opener. Shafali has over 1500 runs at an average of 25 and strike rate of 130. Bet on her to be the top batter for India Women.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for England Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt was magnificent in the series opener, hitting 77 off 53. She has scored over 2300 runs in T20I cricket at an average of 27 and strike rate of 115, including 13 fifties. She averages 50.5 and strikes at 139 in her last seven games. Back Sciver-Brunt to be England Women's top batter.

India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women

The right arm seamer was superb in the previous game, picking 3 for 27 off her four overs. Renuka Singh has 34 wickets in T20I cricket with three instances of four or more wickets. You can back her to be the top bowler for India Women.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

The left-arm orthodox spinner marked her return from an injury with a superb 3 for 15 off four overs in the series opener. Sophie Ecclestone has 105 wickets from 74 T20Is at an economy of 5.81 and average of 15.07. Back Ecclestone to be the top bowler in this match.