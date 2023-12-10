IND (India Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IND 42 % Chance of Winning ENG 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The third and final T20I of the India Women vs England Women series will take place on Sunday, December 10th. The two teams will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women Chance Winning

The Heather Knight-led England Women light work of the hosts on Saturday to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in this series. It was a proper hammering as they won the second T20I by eight wickets.

Having been sent in to bat first, India had an awful start as Charlie Dean trapped Shafali Verma for a two-ball duck. Dean, who missed the first game due to a stomach bug, then removed Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet Kaur looked to counterattack but was dismissed after hitting two fours to Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The home side just could not recover from it and were bowled out for 80. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with 30 in an innings where only two of India's batters reached double figures. Sophie Ecclestone, Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell bagged two wickets each for England.

England did lose six wickets in their chase with Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma taking two wickets each. But Alice Capsey’s 25 off 21 and Sciver-Brunt’s 16 off 13 did enough to get them over the line.

Earlier in the series, England won the first game by 38 runs on the back of a strong batting performance. Sciver-Brunt scored 77 off 53 while Wyatt made 75 off 47 to power the total to 197. Ecclestone then bagged 3 for 15 in her four overs as they restricted the hosts comfortably.

Considering the overall strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, England Women remain favourites heading into the third game. The two teams' chances of winning the third T20 international are as follows.

India Women's chance of winning: 42%

England Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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India Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck in the last game but had struck 52 off 42 in the series opener. She has over 1500 runs in T20I cricket at 25 average and 130 strike rate. Back her to score over 15.5 runs in the match.

Alice Capsey can be very destructive and usually gets off to quick starts. She averages 23 in T20I cricket at 135 strike rate and is coming off a 21-ball 25. You can back her to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium is generally a very good venue for batting and teams prefer chasing here in the shorter format. The chance of dew coming into play makes chasing a better option. Both teams have won the toss once each in the series and opted to chase. We predict that the team winning the toss will field first in this match as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests Mumbai should be mainly clear and warm on Sunday evening. There could be some clouds but rain should stay away, with zero chance of precipitation predicted. Expect the temperature to range between 24-30 degree Celsius while wind gusts blow at 22 kmph.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Saika Ishaque Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Recent Form

India lost the opening game by 38 runs after their bowlers were taken apart for 197 and batters couldn't keep up with the required rate. Their batters had a worse outing in the second game, getting bowled out for just 80.

England Women Players List

Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Danielle Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (capt) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Danielle Gibson All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

England Women Recent Form

After winning the first game by a decent margin, England smashed the hosts in the second. Four bowlers took two scalps each as they bowled out the opponents cheaply before batters eventually chased it down in 11.2 overs.

India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

There have been 29 T20 internationals played between India and England Women, with the latter enjoying a good lead. England have claimed 22 games whereas India have been victorious seven times. England women also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

India Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

The visitors have a batting line-up which has aggressive batters from top to the lower order. They hit 26 and 10 fours in the first two games compared to 17 and 8 by India. Betting on England Women to hit most fours in this match would be justified.

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India Women vs England Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for India Women

The Indian skipper came into this series with decent form, having scored 321 runs in the WBBL at an average of 29. Kaur has over 3100 runs in international T20s at 28 average with 11 fifties and a hundred. Bet on her to be India's top batter.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for England Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in great form, scoring 77 off 53 in the first game and hitting three boundaries in the second. She has over 2300 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 27 while striking at 115, including 13 fifties. Bet on Sciver-Brunt to be England Women's top batter.

India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women

Renuka Singh has been outstanding in the series, especially with the new ball. She claimed 3 for 27 in the first game and backed it up with 2 for 26. She has 36 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 6.44. Back her to be the top bowler for India Women.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women

The world number one bowler snared 3 for 15 in the first game of the series and followed it up with 2 for 13. Ecclestone has 107 wickets to her credit from 75 T20Is at an average of 14.91 while conceding at 5.79. Back Ecclestone to be England's top bowler in this match.