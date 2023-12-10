IND (India Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction
IND
42%
Chance of Winning
ENG
58%
T20i
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- England Women have defeated India in seven of the last 10 encounters.
- Sophie Ecclestone has claimed 21 wickets in 10 T20I games this year, at an average of 9.57 and economy of 5.24 rpo.
India Women vs England Women Chance Winning
The Heather Knight-led England Women light work of the hosts on Saturday to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in this series. It was a proper hammering as they won the second T20I by eight wickets.
Having been sent in to bat first, India had an awful start as Charlie Dean trapped Shafali Verma for a two-ball duck. Dean, who missed the first game due to a stomach bug, then removed Smriti Mandhana. Harmanpreet Kaur looked to counterattack but was dismissed after hitting two fours to Nat Sciver-Brunt.
The home side just could not recover from it and were bowled out for 80. Jemimah Rodrigues top scored with 30 in an innings where only two of India's batters reached double figures. Sophie Ecclestone, Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell bagged two wickets each for England.
England did lose six wickets in their chase with Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma taking two wickets each. But Alice Capsey’s 25 off 21 and Sciver-Brunt’s 16 off 13 did enough to get them over the line.
Earlier in the series, England won the first game by 38 runs on the back of a strong batting performance. Sciver-Brunt scored 77 off 53 while Wyatt made 75 off 47 to power the total to 197. Ecclestone then bagged 3 for 15 in her four overs as they restricted the hosts comfortably.
Considering the overall strengths and weaknesses of the two teams, England Women remain favourites heading into the third game. The two teams' chances of winning the third T20 international are as follows.
- India Women's chance of winning: 42%
- England Women’s chance of winning: 58%
India Women vs England Women Betting Tips
Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck in the last game but had struck 52 off 42 in the series opener. She has over 1500 runs in T20I cricket at 25 average and 130 strike rate. Back her to score over 15.5 runs in the match.
Alice Capsey can be very destructive and usually gets off to quick starts. She averages 23 in T20I cricket at 135 strike rate and is coming off a 21-ball 25. You can back her to score over 16.5 runs in this game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs
England Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: India Women
India Women vs England Women Toss Prediction
Wankhede Stadium is generally a very good venue for batting and teams prefer chasing here in the shorter format. The chance of dew coming into play makes chasing a better option. Both teams have won the toss once each in the series and opted to chase. We predict that the team winning the toss will field first in this match as well.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests Mumbai should be mainly clear and warm on Sunday evening. There could be some clouds but rain should stay away, with zero chance of precipitation predicted. Expect the temperature to range between 24-30 degree Celsius while wind gusts blow at 22 kmph.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
All-rounder
|
Jemimah Rodrigues
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Vastrakar
|
All-rounder
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Saika Ishaque
|
Bowler
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
India Women Recent Form
India lost the opening game by 38 runs after their bowlers were taken apart for 197 and batters couldn't keep up with the required rate. Their batters had a worse outing in the second game, getting bowled out for just 80.
England Women Players List
Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Danielle Wyatt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Danielle Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Knight (capt)
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Dean
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Ecclestone
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Mahika Gaur
|
Bowler
England Women Recent Form
After winning the first game by a decent margin, England smashed the hosts in the second. Four bowlers took two scalps each as they bowled out the opponents cheaply before batters eventually chased it down in 11.2 overs.
India Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record
There have been 29 T20 internationals played between India and England Women, with the latter enjoying a good lead. England have claimed 22 games whereas India have been victorious seven times. England women also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.
India Women vs England Women Betting Odds
England Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)
The visitors have a batting line-up which has aggressive batters from top to the lower order. They hit 26 and 10 fours in the first two games compared to 17 and 8 by India. Betting on England Women to hit most fours in this match would be justified.
India Women vs England Women
T20i
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India Women vs England Women Top Batters
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for India Women
The Indian skipper came into this series with decent form, having scored 321 runs in the WBBL at an average of 29. Kaur has over 3100 runs in international T20s at 28 average with 11 fifties and a hundred. Bet on her to be India's top batter.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be the top batter for England Women
Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in great form, scoring 77 off 53 in the first game and hitting three boundaries in the second. She has over 2300 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 27 while striking at 115, including 13 fifties. Bet on Sciver-Brunt to be England Women's top batter.
India Women vs England Women Top Bowlers
Renuka Singh to be the top bowler for India Women
Renuka Singh has been outstanding in the series, especially with the new ball. She claimed 3 for 27 in the first game and backed it up with 2 for 26. She has 36 wickets in T20I cricket at an economy of 6.44. Back her to be the top bowler for India Women.
Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for England Women
The world number one bowler snared 3 for 15 in the first game of the series and followed it up with 2 for 13. Ecclestone has 107 wickets to her credit from 75 T20Is at an average of 14.91 while conceding at 5.79. Back Ecclestone to be England's top bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Women
- India Women to win the match @ 2.18 PARIMATCH
- England Women to win the match @ 1.66 PARIMATCH
Parimatch