IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 72 % Chance of Winning RSA 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and South Africa Women will commence their T20I series as part of South Africa Women’s tour of India. The outing is going to kick off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, on July 5, 2024, at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

India Women enter this game with three wins on the bounce against South Africa Women in the ODI series and a victory in the one-off test. South Africa Women are severely on the backfoot and nothing they have done so far has yielded favorable results. India Women’s daunting opener Smriti Mandhana gave the South African bowlers a hellish time in the previous series where she scored 90, 136 and 117 runs in the three matches. She also notched up 149 runs in the only test game which supported Shafali Verma’s 205 after a fruitless campaign in the ODI series. India Women’s bowlers also played the team game and worked in unison with the batters to see out South Africa Women before the latter could establish control over the matches.

South Africa Women’s achilles heel is that they are quite heavily reliant on skipper Laura Wolvaardt to do the grunt work, especially since she was their leading batter with 200 runs in the ODI series. Apart from an unfortunate early dismissal in the first match, she was relentless against India Women’s bowlers by hitting them for 135 and 61 runs in the following two matches. Marizanne Kapp’s 114 in the second match was the only other display of power hitting in the series since the rest of the batters did not help. Moreover, South Africa Women’s bowlers are no match for India Women and their lackluster performances are holding them back a great deal.

India Women chance of winning - 72%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 28%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score low before first dismissal

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are the regulars for South Africa to lead their innings but the partnerships they have posted have not always been beneficial to the team. Their third ODI match against India Women was perhaps their most fruitful collaboration in a while, having scored 103 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. The two matches before that, though, were way off the mark as they added 14 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Both batters have had their share of misfortune and they are expected to be outmaneuvered by India Women’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted six T20I matches in the past and those batting first have a clear and unmistaken advantage here. The teams batting first registered five wins while the chasing side had a single victory. The average first innings total stands at 150, which is not particularly remarkable, but the surface tends to assist pacers and spinners alike which makes chasing a difficult endeavor. The toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

There is a forewarning of a 60% chance of washout at Chennai on the day of the match with scattered thunderstorms while the temperature remains around 33 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Sajeevan Sajana All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women are 4-0 in the tour so far and they have the added benefit of playing on home soil. They are decidedly more powerful than South Africa Women, especially in the bowling department.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s squad is lacking in some ways, particularly the bowlers who have failed to make any impact whatsoever. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt is the team’s only consistent batter so far.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

India Women and South Africa Women have met a total of 18 times in the T20I format. India Women lead the tally with eight wins while South Africa Women trail behind with five victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

India Women - 9

South Africa Women - 5

No Result/Abandoned - 4

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Smriti Mandhana is, without a doubt, one of the most explosive batters for India Women and she has proved that on several occasions. She was averaging at 114.33 in the ODI series against South Africa Women. However, her opening partner, Shafali Verma, has been the weak link seeing as she was the first to get dismissed on all three occasions. India Women showcased first wicket partnerships of 61, 38 and 15 in the three ODI matches while their South African counterparts, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, were a step behind in this aspect barring their last game where they added 102 runs to the first wicket. In the remaining two fixtures, they settled for totals of 14 and 4 runs. India Women’s openers have the edge going into the first T20I outing.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana is a sensational asset on the batting front for India. In the ODI series against South Africa, she was the top run scorer with 343 runs in three innings which included two centuries and a half-century as well. In the T20I series against Bangladesh prior to that, she was the leading batter there, too, with 116 runs in five innings. There is no doubt that she will be destructive against South Africa in the next game.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was South Africa’s leading run-getter in the ODI series against India Women, having amassed precisely 200 runs in three innings. She scored a century in the second game with 135 runs and a half-century in the final match with 61 runs. In the T20I series against Sri Lanka Women prior to this, she led their run charts with 158 runs across two innings which makes her a highly lucrative choice for the upcoming match.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav emerged as India Women’s leading wicket-taker in their T20I series against Bangladesh Women where she picked ten wickets in five innings. In the final game of the series, she delivered a four-over spell and brought back a three-wicket haul, making her the team’s highest wicket-taker. With an average of 9.60, she is the top pick for the next match.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler



Nonkululeko Mlaba was the joint highest wicket-taker for South Africa Women during the ODI series against India Women, having captured four wickets in three innings. She was quite economical in the tournament with an overall economy rate of 5.14 . She is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.