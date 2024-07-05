IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
IND
72%
Chance of Winning
RSA
28%
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- India Women’s Smriti Mandhana was the leading batter of the ODI series against South Africa Women with 343 runs in three innings.
- Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa Women’s captain, was the second highest run scorer of the ODI series with 200 runs in three innings.
India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
India Women enter this game with three wins on the bounce against South Africa Women in the ODI series and a victory in the one-off test. South Africa Women are severely on the backfoot and nothing they have done so far has yielded favorable results. India Women’s daunting opener Smriti Mandhana gave the South African bowlers a hellish time in the previous series where she scored 90, 136 and 117 runs in the three matches. She also notched up 149 runs in the only test game which supported Shafali Verma’s 205 after a fruitless campaign in the ODI series. India Women’s bowlers also played the team game and worked in unison with the batters to see out South Africa Women before the latter could establish control over the matches.
South Africa Women’s achilles heel is that they are quite heavily reliant on skipper Laura Wolvaardt to do the grunt work, especially since she was their leading batter with 200 runs in the ODI series. Apart from an unfortunate early dismissal in the first match, she was relentless against India Women’s bowlers by hitting them for 135 and 61 runs in the following two matches. Marizanne Kapp’s 114 in the second match was the only other display of power hitting in the series since the rest of the batters did not help. Moreover, South Africa Women’s bowlers are no match for India Women and their lackluster performances are holding them back a great deal.
- India Women chance of winning - 72%
- South Africa Women chance of winning - 28%
India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
South Africa Women to score low before first dismissal
Skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are the regulars for South Africa to lead their innings but the partnerships they have posted have not always been beneficial to the team. Their third ODI match against India Women was perhaps their most fruitful collaboration in a while, having scored 103 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. The two matches before that, though, were way off the mark as they added 14 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Both batters have had their share of misfortune and they are expected to be outmaneuvered by India Women’s bowlers.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5
South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Higher Opening Partnership: India Women
India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted six T20I matches in the past and those batting first have a clear and unmistaken advantage here. The teams batting first registered five wins while the chasing side had a single victory. The average first innings total stands at 150, which is not particularly remarkable, but the surface tends to assist pacers and spinners alike which makes chasing a difficult endeavor. The toss winning skipper will want to bat first in the next game.
Weather Report
There is a forewarning of a 60% chance of washout at Chennai on the day of the match with scattered thunderstorms while the temperature remains around 33 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
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All-rounder
|
Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Sajeevan Sajana
|
All-rounder
|
Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Pooja Vastrakar
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Bowler
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Asha Sobhana
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Bowler
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Radha Yadav
|
Bowler
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Shreyanka Patil
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women are 4-0 in the tour so far and they have the added benefit of playing on home soil. They are decidedly more powerful than South Africa Women, especially in the bowling department.
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Anneke Bosch
|
Batter
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Eliz-Mari Marx
|
Bowler
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women’s squad is lacking in some ways, particularly the bowlers who have failed to make any impact whatsoever. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt is the team’s only consistent batter so far.
India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
India Women and South Africa Women have met a total of 18 times in the T20I format. India Women lead the tally with eight wins while South Africa Women trail behind with five victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 18
India Women - 9
South Africa Women - 5
No Result/Abandoned - 4
India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
Smriti Mandhana is, without a doubt, one of the most explosive batters for India Women and she has proved that on several occasions. She was averaging at 114.33 in the ODI series against South Africa Women. However, her opening partner, Shafali Verma, has been the weak link seeing as she was the first to get dismissed on all three occasions. India Women showcased first wicket partnerships of 61, 38 and 15 in the three ODI matches while their South African counterparts, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, were a step behind in this aspect barring their last game where they added 102 runs to the first wicket. In the remaining two fixtures, they settled for totals of 14 and 4 runs. India Women’s openers have the edge going into the first T20I outing.
India Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana is a sensational asset on the batting front for India. In the ODI series against South Africa, she was the top run scorer with 343 runs in three innings which included two centuries and a half-century as well. In the T20I series against Bangladesh prior to that, she was the leading batter there, too, with 116 runs in five innings. There is no doubt that she will be destructive against South Africa in the next game.
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Laura Wolvaardt was South Africa’s leading run-getter in the ODI series against India Women, having amassed precisely 200 runs in three innings. She scored a century in the second game with 135 runs and a half-century in the final match with 61 runs. In the T20I series against Sri Lanka Women prior to this, she led their run charts with 158 runs across two innings which makes her a highly lucrative choice for the upcoming match.
India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Radha Yadav emerged as India Women’s leading wicket-taker in their T20I series against Bangladesh Women where she picked ten wickets in five innings. In the final game of the series, she delivered a four-over spell and brought back a three-wicket haul, making her the team’s highest wicket-taker. With an average of 9.60, she is the top pick for the next match.
Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba was the joint highest wicket-taker for South Africa Women during the ODI series against India Women, having captured four wickets in three innings. She was quite economical in the tournament with an overall economy rate of 5.14 . She is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 3.07 (Parimatch)
Parimatch