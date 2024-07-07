IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
IND
72%
Chance of Winning
RSA
28%
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Facts:
- Jemimah Rodrigues is India Women’s top batter with 53 runs in the first game.
- South Africa Women’s Tazmin Brits is the top run scorer of the T20I series so far with 81 runs.
India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
In a surprising turn of events, South Africa Women’s labor since their arrival in India finally paid off as they ended their losing streak and kicked off the T20I series with a win in the bag. There was no misstep on their part during the match and the batters, particularly, dragged the team over the line. Tazmin Brits’ lackluster performance in the ODI series turned on its head as she added 81 runs to the tally. Marizanne Kapp’s 57 also steered the team in the right direction. India Women did not underperform at all during the chase but they happened to miss the mark by a small margin. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 53, Smriti Mandhana’s 46 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 35 were also useful in bringing India up to 177 runs but the visiting team’s bowlers did a good job curtailing runs. South Africa Women reveled in their first victory of the tour.
India Women were having an invincible run in the tour so far and after four successive victories in two different formats, they failed to keep South Africa Women at bay. However, this is not to say that they have put a lid on their winning ways, especially since they decimated the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in a 3-0 victory in the ODI series. It was just not India Women’s day and they will surely come back stronger in the second match.
- India Women chance of winning - 72%
- South Africa Women chance of winning - 28%
India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
India Women to score high before first dismissal
Smriti Mandhana has been entirely faultless in the series so far across all the formats that the team has played. She was averaging at 114.33 during the ODI series and was a centurion twice, having narrowly missed out the third time. Shafali Verma had a tough time holding her nerve in the ODI fixtures but she certainly made her intentions clear in the T20I format. Together, the pair posted 56 runs in the T20I game before the latter was dismissed in the sixth over. Moreover, they scored 61, 38 and 15 runs in the ODI series. At this point, it would come as a surprise if they returned without a successful partnership in the upcoming match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5
South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Higher Opening Partnership: India Women
India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
MA Chidambaram Stadium favored South Africa Women who batted first even though India Women won the toss and elected to field first. The visitor’s skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, also expressed an interest in bowling first despite the fact that they celebrated a win. The pitch did support a high scoring chase since the match could have gone either way but fielding first will be the favored strategy in the next match, too.
Weather Report
There is a looming 50% chance of rain at Chennai and scattered thunderstorms are on the cards. The temperature is projected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.
India Women Player List
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
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Harmanpreet Kaur (C)
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All-rounder
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Jemimah Rodrigues
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Batter
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Richa Ghosh
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Wicket-keeper
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Deepti Sharma
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All-rounder
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Pooja Vastrakar
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Bowler
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Asha Sobhana
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Bowler
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Radha Yadav
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Bowler
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Renuka Singh
|
Bowler
India Women Team Form
India Women’s batting lineup is superior to South Africa Women in almost every way and overall, they are still in more convincing form than their rivals.
South Africa Women Player List
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
Batter
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Anneke Bosch
|
Batter
|
Annerie Dercksen
|
All-rounder
|
Eliz-Mari Marx
|
Bowler
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women’s bowlers were largely responsible for their victory but it is unlikely that a repeat of this performance will be seen in the next match.
India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
South Africa Women have inched closer to India Women in their head-to-head record with six wins while India Women are slightly ahead with nine victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 19
India Women - 9
South Africa Women - 6
No Result/Abandoned - 4
India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women
This tip rings true whether it’s India Women’s winning day or not since they outclassed South Africa Women’s openers in the first T20I match and also in two out of three ODI fixtures. In the T20I game, both teams were more or less on par since Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored 50 runs for South Africa Women’s opening order while Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 56 runs to India Women’s first wicket. India Women are favored once more in this facet.
India Women vs South Africa Women
T20i
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter
Smriti Mandhana played a skilled and mature innings against South Africa Women, having smashed the opposition for 46 runs. Although she was the second highest run scorer from the team, she is a force to be reckoned with, especially since she scored two centuries and a half-century against South Africa Women in the ODI series. She is bound to end up on top in the next game after bedding in.
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Laura Wolvaardt was not the top batter for her team in the first T20I game versus India Women, having been dismissed for 33. However, she was the top scorer for South Africa Women during the ODI series even though her contribution in the first match was negligible. She was nonpareil after the fact and will be expected to be their standout batter at the second time of asking.
India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler
Radha Yadav has proven to be in fine form after ending up as the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the first T20I match against South Africa Women. She took two wickets in four overs but an expensive economy rate of 10.00 was her achilles heel. Nonetheless, she will be expected to come back stronger in the upcoming match.
Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Nadine de Klerk was tied as South Africa’s top wicket-taker in the first T20I match against India Women. However, her proficiency at reining in runs set her apart from the other bowlers since she achieved an economy rate of 7.50 after four overs. She picked one wicket during the match and remains the top choice for the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Women
- India Women to win @ 1.39 (Parimatch)
- South Africa Women to win @ 2.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch