IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 72 % Chance of Winning RSA 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.352 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and South Africa Women are poised to clash in the second T20I match of South Africa Women’s tour of India. Taking place on July 7, 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, the action will kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

In a surprising turn of events, South Africa Women’s labor since their arrival in India finally paid off as they ended their losing streak and kicked off the T20I series with a win in the bag. There was no misstep on their part during the match and the batters, particularly, dragged the team over the line. Tazmin Brits’ lackluster performance in the ODI series turned on its head as she added 81 runs to the tally. Marizanne Kapp’s 57 also steered the team in the right direction. India Women did not underperform at all during the chase but they happened to miss the mark by a small margin. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 53, Smriti Mandhana’s 46 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 35 were also useful in bringing India up to 177 runs but the visiting team’s bowlers did a good job curtailing runs. South Africa Women reveled in their first victory of the tour.

India Women were having an invincible run in the tour so far and after four successive victories in two different formats, they failed to keep South Africa Women at bay. However, this is not to say that they have put a lid on their winning ways, especially since they decimated the Laura Wolvaardt-led side in a 3-0 victory in the ODI series. It was just not India Women’s day and they will surely come back stronger in the second match.

India Women chance of winning - 72%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 28%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before first dismissal

Smriti Mandhana has been entirely faultless in the series so far across all the formats that the team has played. She was averaging at 114.33 during the ODI series and was a centurion twice, having narrowly missed out the third time. Shafali Verma had a tough time holding her nerve in the ODI fixtures but she certainly made her intentions clear in the T20I format. Together, the pair posted 56 runs in the T20I game before the latter was dismissed in the sixth over. Moreover, they scored 61, 38 and 15 runs in the ODI series. At this point, it would come as a surprise if they returned without a successful partnership in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

MA Chidambaram Stadium favored South Africa Women who batted first even though India Women won the toss and elected to field first. The visitor’s skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, also expressed an interest in bowling first despite the fact that they celebrated a win. The pitch did support a high scoring chase since the match could have gone either way but fielding first will be the favored strategy in the next match, too.

Weather Report

There is a looming 50% chance of rain at Chennai and scattered thunderstorms are on the cards. The temperature is projected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Asha Sobhana Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Renuka Singh Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batting lineup is superior to South Africa Women in almost every way and overall, they are still in more convincing form than their rivals.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Chloe Tryon Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Anneke Bosch Batter Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s bowlers were largely responsible for their victory but it is unlikely that a repeat of this performance will be seen in the next match.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women have inched closer to India Women in their head-to-head record with six wins while India Women are slightly ahead with nine victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

India Women - 9

South Africa Women - 6

No Result/Abandoned - 4

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

This tip rings true whether it’s India Women’s winning day or not since they outclassed South Africa Women’s openers in the first T20I match and also in two out of three ODI fixtures. In the T20I game, both teams were more or less on par since Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits scored 50 runs for South Africa Women’s opening order while Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 56 runs to India Women’s first wicket. India Women are favored once more in this facet.

India Women vs South Africa Women T20i MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.26 Bet Now!

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana played a skilled and mature innings against South Africa Women, having smashed the opposition for 46 runs. Although she was the second highest run scorer from the team, she is a force to be reckoned with, especially since she scored two centuries and a half-century against South Africa Women in the ODI series. She is bound to end up on top in the next game after bedding in.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was not the top batter for her team in the first T20I game versus India Women, having been dismissed for 33. However, she was the top scorer for South Africa Women during the ODI series even though her contribution in the first match was negligible. She was nonpareil after the fact and will be expected to be their standout batter at the second time of asking.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav has proven to be in fine form after ending up as the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the first T20I match against South Africa Women. She took two wickets in four overs but an expensive economy rate of 10.00 was her achilles heel. Nonetheless, she will be expected to come back stronger in the upcoming match.

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk was tied as South Africa’s top wicket-taker in the first T20I match against India Women. However, her proficiency at reining in runs set her apart from the other bowlers since she achieved an economy rate of 7.50 after four overs. She picked one wicket during the match and remains the top choice for the next fixture.