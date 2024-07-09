IND (India Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction IND 71 % Chance of Winning RSA 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India Women and South Africa Women will settle the tally in the final match of the T20I series in South Africa Women’s tour of India. The outing is going to be staged at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, on July 9, 2024, at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

The second match of the ongoing T20I series did not bear fruit for either side as the rain came down after the first innings. Tazmin Brits shone for her side yet again as she achieved her second half-century of the series with a well-made 52 runs. Anneke Bosch was a close second with 40 runs and combined with the scattered contributions from the rest of the visiting team, South Africa Women boasted a total of 177 runs. However, a washout was witnessed shortly after and India Women did not get a chance to avenge themselves from the first encounter.

The first T20I match was a tragic outcome for the Indian side whose hopes of a whitewash in the tour were crushed by South Africa Women who went and registered their first victory since their arrival in the country. It was a close game and in a nail-biting finish, South Africa Women’s bowlers defended 189 exceptionally well. India Women gave it everything but fell short of the target by a mere 12 runs.

India Women chance of winning - 71%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 29%

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India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

India Women to score high before first dismissal

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have carried out justice to India Women’s opening order in the entire tour so far with high scoring partnerships on most occasions, across all three formats. The last match was washed out but the first T20I match witnessed them score 56 runs before the first dismissal. In the test match, they added 292 and 37 runs to the first wicket and in the three-match ODI series, they scored 61, 38 and 15 runs together. They are set to deliver another impressive performance in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

Fielding first is a decisive advantage at MA Chidambaram Stadium and despite the aberration of a result in the first match where South Africa Women won while batting first, it is not expected to be a recurrent outcome. In both games, India Women won the toss and opted to field first which shows that it is still the preferred option at this venue.

Weather Report

Chennai is projected to experience a 30% likelihood of rainfall with scattered showers and a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Sajeevan Sajana All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Uma Chetry Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler Shreyanka Patil Bowler Arundhati Reddy Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women are still an incredibly strong team to go up against and their defeat at the hands of South Africa Women in their last completed match does not render them entirely ineffective. Their batters and bowlers are equally capable of reining in the rivals.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anneke Bosch Batter Chloe Tryon Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women will still have bated breath in this deciding match because they will have to pull off a ridiculously dominant performance to keep India Women at bay. They still have their work cut out for them.

India Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

India Women and South Africa Women have stagnated with the former in the lead with nine victories after the previous match ended without a result. South Africa continue to trail behind with six wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 20

India Women - 9

South Africa Women - 6

No Result/Abandoned - 5

India Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have given their best to South Africa Women by opening with a brilliant marker on the board on both occasions, having scored 43 runs and 50 runs in the previous two matches. India Women, however, still seem to hold the advantage here even though they did not bat in the last game. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 56 runs to the first wicket during the initial T20I fixture of the series and are on course to outperform South Africa Women’s openers once more.

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India Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana did not get a chance to showcase her prowess against South Africa Women in the last match but she is, no doubt, still the favorite from her side. In the first match, she was denied a half-century as she departed for 46 and stood out as the second highest run scorer for India Women, striking at 153.33.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Tazmin Brits has scored two half-centuries so far and stands as the top batter for her team with a total of 133 runs in the two innings. After a knock of 81 runs in the first game, she notched up 52 runs in the following match. She is averaging at 66.50 and is anticipated to outscore the others for a third time in a row.

India Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Pooja Vastrakar to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar now leads India Women’s bowling attack with four wickets in two innings, having picked two in each of the innings. She earned a commendable economy rate of 5.75 in the first game and was a bit more expensive the second time around with an economy rate of 9.25. Nonetheless, she has an average of 15.00 and will be expected to seal the top spot again.

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk did not get to bowl to India Women in the last match but her performance from the first game makes her stand out. She delivered four overs and took one wicket, tied with the others from the team, but her economy rate of 7.50 was better than the rest. She remains the top choice for the next match.