India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Facts: Smriti Mandhana, India Women’s opener, was the second highest run-getter of the ODI series against Australia Women, having scored 122 runs in three innings.

West Indies Women’s Afy Fletcher was the third highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup with ten wickets in five innings.

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

West Indies Women will begin their tour of India on December 15, 2024, with a T20I game between the teams at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The action is going to kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

India Women were demolished by Australia Women in their three-match One Day International series prior to this tour. The former’s batters were a complete let-down in the tournament since they failed to put on any competitive performances. They made a poor start to the series with a total of 100 in the first game which, needless to say, Australia Women chased down comfortably. They trailed behind in the second match in their attempt to chase down a score of 371, and ended up losing by 122 runs. Having lost the series at this point, they suffered one final blow in the final match where they once again failed to hunt a total of 298. Overall, India Women’s performance was substandard to say the least.

The last tournament that West Indies Women participated in was the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where they ran a successful campaign. After losing the first match to South Africa Women, West Indies Women achieved a three-match winning streak as they beat Scotland Women, Bangladesh Women and England Women to secure a spot in the semi-final. They were pitted against New Zealand Women to vie for an appearance in the finale but found themselves defeated by the skin of their teeth, having lost by eight runs.

India Women chance of winning - 77%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 23%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

The last time India Women played at home was against South Africa Women earlier in the year. In the three-match T20I series, one game ended without a result but the remaining two saw Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana score 88* and 56 runs before the first dismissal. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh are also experienced openers for the team with T20I career averages of 28.54 and 26.63, respectively, which makes it likely that they will end up with a successful partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be India 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

In the five T20I matches held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the chasing side emerged victorious on four occasions and the remaining match was abandoned. The surface offers great assistance to the bowlers and the low average first innings total of 155 reflects that. In the upcoming match, too, the toss winning side will prefer to field first.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Navi Mumbai and the chances of rain are as low as 10% with the temperature reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Minnu Mani All-rounder Priya Mishra Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batters were absolutely not able to make any headway against Australia Women which puts them in a slightly rough spot going into this match, even as the favorites.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) Batter Qiana Joseph All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Chinelle Henry Batter Zaida James All-rounder Ashmini Munisar All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women were allround a solid squad in the T20 World Cup and they have the potential to give India Women a tough fight.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

India Women have a five-win lead over West Indies Women in their head-to-head tally so far, having won 13 out of 21 games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

India Women - 13

West Indies Women - 8

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph had achieved highly competitive opening stands for West Indies Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, having added 16, 102 and 52 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. They were arguably better than India Women’s first partnership, consisting of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who scored 26, 98 and 18 runs before the first dismissal in the last three games of the tournament. However, since India Women have the advantage of playing on home soil, the bookmakers expect a better opening total from them against West Indies Women.

India Women vs West Indies Women T20i Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.302 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.50 Bet Now!

India Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana emerged as India Women’s top scorer in the ODI series against Australia Women with 122 runs in three innings, including a century in the last match with 105 runs. She was averaging at 40.66 in the tournament and will be expected to keep up the momentum and bring that form into the upcoming series.

Deandra Dottin to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Deandra Dottin was the leading run scorer for West Indies Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup where she notched up 120 runs in five innings with an average of 40.00. She has been a prolific batter for the team with a grand total of 2817 runs in 130 T20I innings. She remains the top pick to be their standout batter in the next fixture.

India Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Renuka Singh Thakur to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Renuka Singh Thakur was the joint highest wicket-taker for India Women against Australia Women during the ODI series, having taken four wickets in three innings. She was also tied as the team’s leading bowler in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 12.85, making her a top contender for the match against West Indies Women.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Afy Fletcher came out on top among West Indies Women’s bowlers with ten wickets in five innings and an excellent average of 11.50. With a bowling average of 19.78 in her entire T20I career, she is the leading choice to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to win @ 1.30 (Parimatch)

West Indies Women to win @ 3.50 (Parimatch) India Women were unable to make it past the group stage in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup whereas West Indies Women almost made the final of the competition. India Women subsequently achieved a successful 2-1 ODI series win against New Zealand Women but ended up losing 0-3 against Australia Women in limited overs cricket. West Indies Women have not taken part in any other series after the T20 World Cup and could be quite vulnerable against India Women on the latter’s territory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







