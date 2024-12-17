India Women’s Jemimah Rodrigues is the top batter of the tournament so far with 73 runs in one innings.

West Indies Women’s Deandra Dottin is the third highest run scorer with 52 runs in the first game.

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

India Women and West Indies Women will take on each other for their second T20I match in the series on December 17, 2024. They are going to be hosted at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, with the game scheduled to start at 7:00 P.M IST.

India Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

India Women were dominant beyond compare in the first T20I match between the sides. They were put in to bat first by West Indies Women, and even though it is a disadvantageous position, India Women made the most of it by piling on 195 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, in particular, are to be thanked for this feat since they posted individual scores of 73 and 54 runs, respectively. The rest of the top order made scattered contributions which aided their overall score. West Indies Women’s bowlers were rendered almost completely ineffective, and Karishma Ramharack’s two-wicket haul was the only worthwhile spell.

West Indies Women had a mammoth task ahead of them and it did not help their cause that their skipper and opener, Hayley Matthews, was dismissed after a single run. Fellow opener Qiana Joseph carried on to score 49 runs before an unfortunate dismissal, causing her to miss out on a half-century. Deandra Dottin remains their most reliable player yet and she proved so with a well-crafted 52-run knock. However, since the others did not make the same effort, West Indies Women only scored 146 runs by the end of the innings which gave India Women victory by 49 runs.

India Women chance of winning - 83%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 17%

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India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

India Women to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Smriti Mandhana brings a great deal of experience to the front of the pack and it reflects in her performances time and again. Opening alongside Uma Chetry, the new guard, the pair made it work perfectly against West Indies Women in the last match. Having spent the entire duration of the powerplay at the crease together, they added 50 runs to the first wicket before Chetry was bowled out. Given that they were able to perform incredibly well on home turf, the duo are endorsed to do just as well in the second game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership India Women 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

India Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

Chasing has been a highly favorable strategy at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy so far, with four wins out of six T20I games held at the venue. The last match was a slight aberration since West Indies Women lost despite having chosen to field first. Nonetheless, the toss winning skipper of the next match will still want to chase.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are expected at Navi Mumbai, although there is a negligible 10% likelihood of rain with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajeevan Sajana, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Uma Chetry Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Sajeevan Sajana All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women had a phenomenal top order who did most of the work and put the team in a comfortable position. With a competitive score, the bowlers also pitched in and restricted the opposition as much as possible.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) Batter Qiana Joseph All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicket-keeper Deandra Dottin All-rounder Chinelle Henry Batter Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James All-rounder Mandy Mangru Batter Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women’s bowlers failed to hold India Women back in the first innings and hung the batters out to dry.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

India Women extended their lead over West Indies Women with 14 wins in their head-to-head tally thus far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 22

India Women - 14

West Indies Women - 8

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

India Women to have a better opening partnership than West Indies Women @ 1.52 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph were worlds apart in terms of form during the first match of the series as the former was the first to get dismissed in the second over, and the pair had added a mere two runs to the first wicket by then. There is absolutely no comparison with India Women who were in a different plane altogether; Smriti Mandhana and Uma Chetry managed to score precisely 50 runs together before the latter departed in the seventh over. Their longevity and score were both vastly superior to that of West Indies Women’s openers which makes India Women’s first partnership the favorite in the upcoming fixture.

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India Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana emerged as India Women’s second highest run scorer in the previous match with 54 runs, marking her 28th T20I half-century. She now has 3622 runs in 140 innings in her T20I career so far and an average of 28.74. Given her form and performance in the last outing, the opener remains the top pick to be India Women’s standout batter.

Deandra Dottin to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Deandra Dottin was West Indies Women’s top batter against India Women with 52 runs. In her T20I career so far, she has accumulated 2869 runs in 131 innings with an average of 26.32. Based on her knock in the last game, she continues to be the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

India Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against West Indies Women, Radha Yadav was tied as India Women’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in four innings and an economy rate of 7.00. She has 93 wickets in 79 T20I innings coupled with an exceptional average of 19.44. Additionally, her average of 10.00 against West Indies Women makes her the favorite for the next match.

Shamilia Connell to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Shamilia Connell only delivered a single over in the last encounter against India Women, wherein she conceded 11 runs. However, she has 52 wickets in her T20I career so far in 75 innings. With a bowling average of 28.92 overall, she is expected to come out on top in the second game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Women India Women to win @ 1.20 (Parimatch)

West Indies Women to win @ 4.20 (Parimatch) India Women were the favorites before the start of the tournament but they still managed to exceed expectations with a truly commendable batting display in the last match. Their bowlers, too, cannot go unmentioned since they toppled seven of West Indies Women’s wickets. The visitors were already on the backfoot but their batting was all out of sorts in the previous outing, making India Women the favorites to win the match and the series in the second fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







