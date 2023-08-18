Ireland vs India Match Prediction
IRL
15%
Chance of Winning
IND
85%
T20i
Malahide Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- Ireland have not been able to defeat India in international cricket so far and have a good opportunity here.
- Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his first competitive game since September 25th last year.
Ireland vs India Chance of Winning
Just a few days after their tour of the West Indies concluded, India are due to face Ireland in three T20Is away from home. Good thing, however, is that they have selected mostly a different set of players with only a handful of guys traveling straight from the USA to Ireland.
Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side and he marks his long-awaited return to cricket with this series, along with Prasidh Krishna who is also returning from injury layoff. Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed are other players who have been picked for this tour.
Ireland will be led by Paul Stirling and they have pretty much the usual suspects for this series. Allrounders Fionn Hand and Gareth Delany have been called back to the side. Ireland, who have qualified for the next year's T20 World Cup, are looking at this as an opportunity to build towards the event.
Ireland played in the Europe qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in July, where they finished second and secured a spot. Ireland won four out of six matches in the tournament and lost only one, finishing behind Scotland.
India recently played a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, which they lost by 3-2. The men in blue lost the first two games but won the next two to force a series decider. In the final T20I, they lost by eight wickets after posting 165 on the board.
Talking about the first T20I of this series, India will head into the game as heavy favourites. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.
- Ireland chance of winning @ 15%
- India chance of winning @ 85%
Ireland vs India Betting Tips
Tilak Varma had an outstanding debut series against West Indies, where he made 173 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 141. Tilak has had two very good seasons of the IPL as well and you can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the best batters in India's domestic cricket. He has been excellent in the IPL in the last couple of years. He averages 36 in the shorter format at 136 strike rate. Back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.
Ireland vs India Toss Prediction
The pitches at Malahide, Dublin are terrific for batting and teams usually prefer chasing at this venue. Out of 16 men's T20Is played here, the team batting second has won nine games. We predict Ireland to win the toss and bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Dublin is not looking great as there has been consistent rain in the area in the last few days. It doesn't seem to get better on Friday, with a 79% chance of precipitation predicted. There could be a thick cover of clouds with the temperature ranging between 14-18 degree Celsius.
Ireland Player List
Ireland squad:Paul Stirling (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paul Stirling (Captain)
|
Batter
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
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Wicketkeeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
George Dockrell
|
All-Rounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-Rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
All-Rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
All-Rounder
|
Fionn Hand
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland recently played in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, winning four games and losing one. They just about defeated Italy in the first game by seven runs but went on to hammer Denmark, Austria and Jersey in the next three games. They lost their final fixture against Scotland by eight runs but had done enough in the tournament.
India Player List
India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Sanju Samson
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-Rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah (captain)
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
Bowler
India Recent Form
The men in blue were on the tour of the Caribbean just recently. They lost the first T20I by four runs and suffered another close defeat by two wickets. The made a good comeback with a seven-wicket win in the third game and followed it up with a nine-wicket hammering. However, they lost the series decider by eight wickets.
Ireland vs India Head-to-Head Record
These two teams have faced each other only five times in T20 internationals. All five of these games have been won by India and four of those by quite heavy margins.
Matches played - 5
Ireland - 0
India - 5
Ireland vs India Betting Odds
India to hit most sixes
India have some very good strikers on this tour. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh have been doing well in the format. Betting on India to hit the most sixes in the match seems a good option.
India to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs
Dublin is a paradise for batters and the Indian line-up should do well here. Their top order is likely to comprise Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. While Gaikwad takes a bit of time, the other three usually attack from the get go. Bet on India to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs.
Ireland vs India Top Team Batter
Harry Tector to be Ireland’s best batter
Harry Tector is one of the promising batters from Ireland and has done well in the shorter format. He has over 1700 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 23 while striking at 126. Tector has six fifties in the format. Bet on Tector to be the top batter for Ireland.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s best batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a glorious campaign in this year's IPL, where he struck 625 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 164. He smashed five fifties and a hundred in the tournament. Recently he hammered 84* off 51 in the fourth T20I versus the West Indies. Bet on him to be the top batter for India.
Ireland vs India Top Team Bowlers
Ben White to be Ireland’s best bowler
The 24yr old leg-break bowler has done a pretty good job in his short career so far. He has taken 50 wickets from 39 T20 matches at an economy of 7.62. His best bowling figures read 5 for 13. Back Ben White to be Ireland's top bowler in this match.
Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s best bowler
The Indian leg-spinner only got one game on the Caribbean tour but is set to be the frontline spinner here. Ravi Bishnoi has a pretty good record in the shorter format with 101 wickets at an economy of 7.13. Bet on Bishnoi to be the best bowler for India.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
India have been victorious in all international matches against Ireland. Despite coming here without first choice players, they have quality resources in both bowling and batting departments. We predict India to win the first T20I.
- Ireland to win - 4.92
- India to win - 1.17