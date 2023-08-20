Ireland vs India Match Prediction IRL 17 % Chance of Winning IND 83 % Bet Now! India won the first game on Friday to take 1-0 lead in this three-match T20I series. The second T20I will take place at the same venue Malahide, Dublin on Sunday, August 20th, with the scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs India Chance of Winning

The men in blue managed to come out on top in the rain-affected contest by two runs on DLS method. Ireland had a sniff of a miracle but the heavy rain had the last say. The home side will be hoping to level the series on Sunday.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first with conditions looking a bit favourable for seamers. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned from an injury after almost a year, got into his act straightaway. He picked two wickets in the very first over to push Ireland on the back foot. Prasidh Krishna, also coming from an injury, and Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets each to reduce the hosts to 59/6.

Ireland were in a big hole when Barry McCarthy joined Curtis Campher in the middle. The duo built a 57-run partnership, with Campher scoring 39 off 33 before he was dismissed. McCarthy kept going and smashed a fantastic 51 not-out in 33 balls to help his side reach a respectable total of 139.

Chasing the target, Indian openers did well and added 46 runs in 6.1 overs. But Yashasvi Jaiswal top edged a Craig Young delivery while Tilak Varma was strangled down the leg-side. However, the rain started falling heavily and players were taken off, much to the disappointment of Irish men. India were ahead by just two runs on the DLS method as the match could not be resumed.

Moving to the second game, India remain huge favourites with the two teams' chances of winning as follows.

Ireland chance of winning @ 17%

India chance of winning @ 83%

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Ireland vs India Betting Tips

Curtis Campher is a quality all-rounder and he was superb with the bat in the first game, scoring 39 off 33. You can back him to score over 28.5 player performance points in the match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 24 runs in the opening game with some delightful strokes. He had recently blasted 84* off 51 in a T20I against West Indies. Back him to score over 23.5 runs in the match.

Ireland vs India Toss Prediction

Malahide in Dublin produces pretty good pitches for batting and that means chasing can be a better option. A total of 17 men's T20Is have been played here, of which the team batting second has won 10. India understandably opted to chase in the first game. We predict Ireland to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather could be partly cloudy in Dublin on Sunday evening with not much rain threat. There's less than a 10% chance of precipitation predicted with 33% cloud cover. The temperature should range between 13-17 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 35 kmph.

Ireland Player List

Ireland squad:Paul Stirling (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling (Captain) Batter Andrew Balbirnie Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper Harry Tector Batter George Dockrell All-Rounder Curtis Campher All-Rounder Mark Adair All-Rounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland's top order collapsed in the first game and they need to do a better job if they are to bounce back in the series. They recently competed in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier, where they finished second with four wins and a loss to secure a spot in the next year's event.

India Player List

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Tilak Varma Batter Shivam Dube All-Rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-Rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Jasprit Bumrah (captain) Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

Indian bowlers did a good job in the first game and batters backed it up well to claim a two-run victory on DLS method. The men in blue earlier toured the West Indies, where they lost the series by 2-3. They lost the first two games before bouncing back with two straight wins. But then they lost the fifth and final game by eight wickets.

Ireland vs India Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and India have faced each other only six times in T20 internationals so far. The men in blue have been victorious in all of these games.

Matches played - 6

Ireland - 0

India - 6

Ireland vs India Betting Odds

India to score over 50.5 runs in the first six overs

Conditions in the first game favoured the new ball bowlers but this match could see lesser movement. India have a quality top order, comprising Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma. India scored 45 runs in the powerplay in the previous game and you can expect them to do better. Bet on India to score over 50.5 runs in the first six overs.

India to hit most fours

India have some exciting players in their line-up on this tour. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, and Rinku Singh have done well in this year's IPL. Betting on India to hit the most number of fours in the match seems wise.

Ireland vs India Top Team Batter

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s best batter

Harry Tector fell cheaply in the previous game but remains one of Ireland's best bets to get them to a good total. He has scored over 1700 runs in the shorter format at an average of 23 and strike rate of 126, including six fifties. Back Tector to be the top batter for Ireland.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s best batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of most prolific run-scorers in the IPL. In this year's season, he scored 590 runs at an average of 42 while striking at 147, including four fifties. Gaikwad looked good in the first game and you can bet on him to be India's top batter.

Ireland vs India Top Team Bowlers

Josh Little to be Ireland’s best bowler

The left arm seamer has gained huge experience playing in the leagues around the world, including the IPL and the Hundred. Joshua Little has 127 wickets in the shorter format at an economy of 7.53. Bet on Little to be Ireland's top bowler in this match.





Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s best bowler

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to action in the first T20I, following a long injury layoff. He looked fully fit and bowled with a good rhythm, picking 2 for 24 in four overs. Bumrah has an excellent record in the shorter format and betting on him to be India's best bowler is a wise move.