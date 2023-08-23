Ireland vs India Match Prediction IRL 19 % Chance of Winning IND 81 % Bet Now! India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 as the two teams head into the third and final T20 international on Wednesday, August 23. The match will take place at The Village, Malahide in Dublin, with the scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs India Chance of Winning

After winning the first game by two runs on DLS method, India were clinical in the second game to register a comfortable victory by 33 runs. With that win, they have secured the series and would be aiming for a clean sweep on Wednesday.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first on Sunday. Craig Young removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth over while Barry McCarthy had Tilak Varma caught on the boundary line as well in the next over. India were 34/2 in 4.1 overs and needed a big partnership desperately. Sanju Samson (40 off 26) finally managed to get some runs as he added 71 runs for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad. After Gaikwad was dismissed for 58 off 43, Rinku Singh provided a great finish in his debut innings, smashing 38 off 21.

Chasing 186, the hosts didn't get a good start as Prasidh Krishna dismissed Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker in the third over. Harry Tector couldn't do anything either, getting cleaned up by Ravi Bishnoi. Andy Balbirnie kept fighting from one end with his 72 off 51 balls but was caught behind in the 16th over. For India, Jasprit Bumrah bagged 2 for 15 in four overs while Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also picked two scalps each.

Moving to the third game, India head into the game with a clear edge. The two teams' chances of winning are as follows.

Ireland chance of winning @ 19%

India chance of winning @ 81%

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Ireland vs India Betting Tips

Ravi Bishnoi took 2 for 23 in the first game of this series and backed it up with two more in the second. The leg-spinner has a good record in the shorter format. Bet on him to score over 20.5 player performance points in the match.

Tilak Varma fell cheaply in the first two games but he has been in terrific form this year overall. He made 173 runs from five games against the West Indies recently at 140 strike rate. Back Tilak to score over 23.5 runs in the match.

Ireland vs India Toss Prediction

The Village, Malahide generally serves pretty good pitches and batting can get easier as the match progresses. India won the toss in the first game while Ireland won it in the second, with both sides opting to chase. We predict Ireland to win the toss and bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Dublin looks decent enough for this third game on August 23rd. There's some rain expected in the morning but it should be clear by evening when the match is scheduled. There's only around a 16% chance of precipitation predicted in the evening with the temperature likely to hover between 10-15 degree Celsius.

Ireland Player List

Ireland squad:Paul Stirling (Captain), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling (Captain) Batter Andrew Balbirnie Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper Harry Tector Batter George Dockrell All-Rounder Curtis Campher All-Rounder Mark Adair All-Rounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Ben White Bowler Joshua Little Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland's batting hasn't fired in this series, with the likes of Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector getting out cheaply in both games. They lost the opening game on DLS method by just two runs but were defeated convincingly in the second game by 33 runs. Seniors need to step up if they are to get a victory here.

India Player List

India squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper Tilak Varma Batter Shivam Dube All-Rounder Rinku Singh Batter Washington Sundar All-Rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Jasprit Bumrah (captain) Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Recent Form

Indian bowlers have been on the money in both games this series. They restricted the opponents to 139 in the first game and 152 in the second. Batting unit hasn't exploded to its full potential but has done the job. Before this series, the men in blue had toured the West Indies, where they lost the T20I series by 2-3.

Ireland vs India Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have competed against each other on seven occasions in T20 internationals so far. India have claimed all seven of those, most by a comprehensive margin.

Matches played - 7

Ireland - 0

India - 7

Ireland vs India Betting Odds

Ireland to score under 43.5 runs in the first six overs

Ireland's batting unit has struggled to cope with India's quality bowling attack. Their top order hasn't fired barring Andy Balbirnie in the previous game. India have Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna in top form. Bet on Ireland to score under 43.5 runs in the first six overs.

India to hit most fours

India have a very good batting line-up, comprising the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube. The men in blue smashed 15 fours in the previous game as opposed to just six by Ireland. Back India to hit the most number of fours in the match.

Ireland vs India Top Team Batter

Andy Balbirnie to be Ireland’s best batter

Andy Balbirnie is one of Ireland's best batters and he's coming off a fighting 72 off 51. He has decent numbers in the shorter format with over 3300 runs at an average of 25 and strike rate of 129. He has smashed 18 fifties in his overall T20 career. Back Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s best batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad looked very secure at the crease in the second game, scoring 58 off 43 balls. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the Indian league. In the 2023 season, he amassed 590 runs from 15 innings, averaging 42 at a strike rate of 147 with four half centuries. You can bet on him to be India's top batter.

Ireland vs India Top Team Bowlers

Craig Young to be Ireland’s best bowler

The right arm seamer has done well in the series. He picked two wickets in five balls he bowled in the first game and followed it up with 1 for 29 off four overs. Young has 115 wickets in the format from 87 innings at an economy of 7.89. Bet on Young to be Ireland's top bowler in this match.





Prasidh Krishna to be India’s best bowler

Prasidh Krishna has been excellent in this series, having returned from an injury setback. He snared 2 for 32 in the first game and backed it up with 2 for 29 on Sunday. He has 72 wickets in his T20 career with one four-wicket haul. Bet on Krishna to be India's best bowler.