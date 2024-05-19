Ireland vs Netherlands Match Prediction IRL 45 % Chance of Winning NED 55 % Bet Now! Ireland and Netherlands will face each other in the 2nd game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation Series 2024. The game will be played at Sportpark Westvliet, the Hague on May 19, 2024. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

The Netherlands recently played in Nepal Triangular Series 2024 and ended up winning the series by beating Nepal in the finals by 4 wickets. The team was pumped after that win and came blazing guns in this series as well. They beat Scotland in the first game to leap ahead of everyone in the standings. They will be coming in to win their next game against Ireland as well.

Ireland played against Pakistan in their previous series and lost the series by 2-1. They were pretty handy with the bat in the series but lacked in their bowling. They have a chance at redemption in this triangular series. Captain Paul Stirling will be hoping that the side can adjust to the conditions and put on a decent show in this fixture against the Netherlands.

Ireland's chance of winning: 45%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 55%

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Ireland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to score over 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 15, 4 & 83 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. However, the pair looks in good form as they posted an opening partnership of 68 runs in the first game against Scotland. Max O’Dowd scored 30 runs whereas Levitt chipped in 43 runs on his own. The openers will be hopeful to withstand a sound opening partnership in the next game against Ireland as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Ireland 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The captain winning the toss should bowl here first.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Amstelveen will definitely provide a tight battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny with moderate breeze.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands are coming into this series after winning the Nepal Tri-Nation series. They won the first game of the series against Scotland in a phenomenal batting and bowling display. They dismissed Scotland all out at 126 runs in the last game.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Craig Young Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Neil Rock Batter George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland engaged in a T20I series against Pakistan before entering this series. They performed very well with the bat but their bowling laid pale in the series which led to a 1-2 loss against Pakistan. The team will be hopeful for a better performance in this upcoming affair.

Ireland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and the Netherlands have met each other in 14 T20Is. Both the sides have won seven games each.

Ireland Won: 7

Netherlands Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Netherlands Betting Odds

In the first game of the series, the Netherlands faced Scotland and posted a total of 167 runs while batting first. Significant contributions came from Michael Levitt (43), Max O'Dowd (30), and Vikramjit Singh (39), which helped set a competitive target. The Netherlands then successfully defended this target, bowling Scotland out for 126 and winning the match by 41 runs. Vivian Kingma was the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets, supported by Logan van Beek who took 3 wickets.

Looking ahead, the Netherlands will rely on key batsmen like Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Michael Levitt, captain Scott Edwards, and all-rounder Bas de Leede to provide the bulk of their runs. On the bowling front, they will depend on Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaasen, and Paul van Meekeren to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

In the batting department, the team will rely on opener Andrew Balbirnie, captain Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker, and all-rounders Curtis Campher and George Dockrell to provide the bulk of the scoring. In the bowling department, they will depend on Mark Adair, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Benjamin White, and Barry McCarthy to deliver timely breakthroughs.

Ireland vs Netherlands Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. Michael Levitt showcased decent form with the bat for Netherlands and finished the innings with the top-score of 43 runs off 31 balls with the help of five fours and one six. He is in fantastic form and will be looking to strike hard in the next game against Ireland. He averages over 60 in the format and will lead an impactful innings in the next game.

Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland

In the previous series against Pakistan, Lorcan Tucker showcased excellent form with the bat for Ireland and accumulated 128 runs at a strike rate of 156.10. He is an excellent batting choice from Ireland.

Ireland vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Vivian Kingma to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Vivian Kingma was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands and claimed 4 for 21 in 3.1 overs. Kingma was the top bowler in the game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair will come into this game as the best bowling pick from the side. He was excellent in the last series against Pakistan. In the T20I series played against Pakistan, medium-pacer Mark Adair claimed 5 wickets at an economy rate of 9.38.