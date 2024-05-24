Ireland vs Netherlands Match Prediction IRL 65 % Chance of Winning NED 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Netherlands will face each other in the last game of the Netherlands Tri-Nation Series 2024. The game will be played at Sportpark Westvliet, the Hague on May 24 2024. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Ireland are on a roll. They have won all the games in this triangular series. They are coming from a win against Scotland. They currently occupy the top place in the points table. They have 5 points and a net run rate of 0.147. Ireland will now look to seal the series in their favour as they face the Netherlands in the final game of the series.

Netherland began their campaign with a win over Scotland. The team lost both the games after that. They are third in the standings of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.517. The team lacked in the batting order of their last game. This led to their loss in the last game. The team will be looking to produce better results in the next game.

Ireland's chance of winning: 65%

Netherlands' chance of winning: 35%

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Ireland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to score over 19.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The Netherlands have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, NED posted the scores of 15, 4 & 83 runs before their first dismissal in the last three outings. Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt opened for the side in those games and suffered with inconsistency. However, the pair looks in good form as they posted an opening partnership of 68 runs in the first game against Scotland. The openers registered 39 runs before their 1st dismissal. The opening order changed around Vikramjit Singh and Michael Levitt in the next game where the pair secured 7 runs before their first wicket. The opening order will be expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Ireland 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Netherlands’ score before 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The captain winning the toss should bowl here first.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Amstelveen will definitely provide a tight battle between bat and ball. The weather forecast for the game is going to be sunny with moderate breeze.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Predicted Playing XI

Sybrand Engelbrecht Batter Vivian Kingma Bowler Michael Levitt All-rounder Max O'Dowd Batter Teja Nidamanuru Batter Logan van Beek All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Scott Edwards (c) Wicket-keeper Daniel Doram Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands are coming after a loss here. They scored only 87 runs before they lost all their wickets in the last game. Their batters could not score much in the game. They need to do better with their bats in the next game.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Craig Young Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Neil Rock Batter George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland are yet to lose a game in this tri-series. They won their last game against Scotland by 5 wickets. They will be expected to carry the same momentum in the next game

Ireland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and the Netherlands have met each other in 15 T20Is. Both the sides have won seven games each.

Ireland Won: 8

Netherlands Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Ireland clashed against Scotland in the last game. Scotland went in to bat first in the game and scored 157/8 in the game. Craig Adair and Craig Young picked 3 wickets each. Chasing the target, Ireland were fantastic with the bat. They surpassed the target with 5 wickets remaining. The top order did not upset the team. Andy Balbirnie scored 56 runs whereas Lorcan Tucker chipped in 55 runs in the game. Paul Stirling scored 32 runs on his own. The team will be hopeful for a win in the next game to win the series.

The Netherlands are having a poor campaign in the series. They lost their last game against Scotland. Batting first, Scotland scored 158/7 in the game. Logan van Beek was the best bowler in the team with 3 wickets to his name. Chasing the target, Netherlands kept losing continuous dismissals. The team raised only 87 runs, losing the game by 71 runs. Scott Edwards scored 29 runs in the game. Most of the batters lost their wicket pretty cheaply.

Ireland vs Netherlands T20i VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.136 Bet Now!

Ireland vs Netherlands Top Batters

Michael Levitt to be the top batter for Netherlands

Michael Levitt is a terrific batter from the Netherlands. Michael Levitt showcased decent form with the bat for Netherlands. He was knocked out for 1 run in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland

Lorcan Tucker is a fantastic batter from Ireland. He smashed 55 runs in the last game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next outing against the Netherlands.

Ireland vs Netherlands Top Bowlers

Vivian Kingma to be the top bowler for Netherlands

Vivian Kingma was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands in the series. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games so far. He picked a single wicket in the last game.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair will come into this game as the best bowling pick from the side. He was excellent in the last series against Pakistan. He picked 3 wickets in the last game for Ireland.