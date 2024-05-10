Ireland vs Pakistan Match Prediction IRL 16 % Chance of Winning PAK 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.183 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Pakistan will cross swords in the 1st T20I of the Pakistan tour of Ireland 2024. The game will be played at Castle Avenue, Dublin on May 10, 2024. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is against Ireland from May 10 to May 14. They will tour England after this in preparation for the World Cup 2024. Both Pakistan and Ireland are also clubbed in Group A alongside India, the United States, and Canada. Ireland are ranked 11th in the ICC team rankings for T20Is, while Pakistan are in seventh spot and will be favourites to win the upcoming series.

Pakistan will be led by the talented Babar Azam and also has the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in it. A few other players who will be making a comeback to the national team for Pakistan are Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali as well as all-rounder Salman Agha.

Ireland, meanwhile, will have the experienced Paul Stirling as their captain besides also having experienced campaigners like Andrew Balbirnie, and Gareth Delany in the squad. Josh Little, Ben White and Barry McCarthy will give their contributions with the ball.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 84%

Ireland' chance of winning: 16%

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Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Pakistan faced a draw in their last T20I series against New Zealand. It was a competitive series where both the teams played extremely well. Pakistan openers, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, were inconsistent in the series but must have thrown in the practice after that in preparation for the world cup. Ayub and Azam average at 14.60 & 41.10 respectively in the format. In the last series, they posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs. However, Ireland is a much easier side to bat against. The side will fancy their line-up in hope for big scores. In their last clash in 2009, PAK scored 38 runs before their first dismissal. That said, Pakistan will be expected to strike high for the first wicket in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Pakistan 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface here in Dublin has an inclination for the batters. However, the pacers will be able to extract some bounce and movement early on in the contest. That said, the batters will dominate most of the game. Either skipper winning the toss will fancy bowling first in order to have a target in mind.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies on May 10. With a maximum temperature of 19.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the match.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Babar Azam (c) Batter Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are coming from a series draw against New Zealand. They will be confident with their batting and bowling order and will be looking to seal the series in their favour.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Josh Little Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost the previous series against Afghanistan. They have good and experienced players in the squad but it will not be enough against the strong Pakistani squad.

Ireland vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

In the only meeting between the sides, Pakistan leads the tally by 1-0.

Pakistan Won: 1

Ireland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Ireland went against Afghanistan in their last T20I but they lost the game and the series by 2-1. Afghanistan batted first and scored 155/7 in the game. Every Ireland bowler picked a wicket each in the game. It was not a high target but Ireland batters bottled the game. The batters lost their wickets one by one and settled for 98 after losing all their wickets. Curtis Campher was the top scorer with 28 runs while Gareth Delany scored 21 runs in the game. Ireland lost the game by 57 runs.

Pakistan clashed against New Zealand in their previous T20I outing. Batting first, Pakistan scored 178/5 in the game. Babar Azam scored 69 off 44 balls whereas Fakhar Zaman chipped in 43 runs in the game. Usman Khan also added 31 runs to the final score. It was a huge score in kiwi land. Defending the target, Pakistan bowled out New Zealand at 169 and gave the world an evidence of their superb bowling talents. Shaheen Shah Afridi topped the charts with 4 wickets to his name. Usama Mir contributed with his spin and picked 2 wickets in the game. Pakistan won the game by 9 runs and managed to tie the series which otherwise was looking like a far fetched idea.

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Ireland vs Pakistan Top Batters

Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie is an experienced batter from Ireland. He averages 23.33 in his T20I career and will be expected to strike hard in the upcoming clash. He is coming from playing a domestic series where he dominated with the bat.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.10 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. The Irish bowlers will be scared of this batter in the next game.

Ireland vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Barry McCarthy to be the top bowler for Ireland

Barry McCarthy is a fresh talent from the country. He was incredible in the Inter Pro T20 and picked wickets in almost every game. He will be coming in hot in the next game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the most feared bowlers in the world. Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. He picked 4 wickets in his last T20I against Afghanistan.