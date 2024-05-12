Ireland vs Pakistan Match Prediction IRL 41 % Chance of Winning PAK 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Pakistan will cross swords in the 2nd T20I of the Pakistan tour of Ireland 2024. The game will be played at Castle Avenue, Dublin on May 12, 2024. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan will be led by the talented Babar Azam and also has the likes of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in it. Pakistan should be very concerned with the defeat as the team also lost to a second string New Zealand team at home. Pakistan could say they are experimenting ahead of the World Cup but they almost played a full strength team in the first T20I. Pakistan will be expected to play better in the next game and make a comeback.

Ireland picked up a comprehensive five wicket win in the first T20I to get the series off to a perfect start. The hosts were not intimidated by the mighty opposition and were clinical in their approach. They have a 1-0 lead in the series. Ireland will have the experienced Paul Stirling as their captain besides also having experienced campaigners like Andrew Balbirnie, and Gareth Delany in the squad. Josh Little, Ben White and Barry McCarthy will give their contributions with the ball.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 59%

Ireland' chance of winning: 41%

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Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Parimatch)

Pakistan faced a draw in their last T20I series against New Zealand. It was a competitive series where both the teams played extremely well. Pakistan openers, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, were inconsistent in the series. In the last series, they posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. The openers lost their wicket pretty early in those games. The team could not recover a strong opening pair as Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the 1st game and raised only 7 runs before Rizwan was knocked out in the game. That said, Pakistan will be expected to face an early dismissal in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s opening partnership Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Pakistan 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface here in Dublin has an inclination for the batters. However, the pacers will be able to extract some bounce and movement early on in the contest. That said, the batters will dominate most of the game. Either skipper winning the toss will fancy bowling first in order to have a target in mind.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies on May 12. With a maximum temperature of 18.0°C, there is a chance of rain during the match.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Babar Azam (c) Batter Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan are coming from a series draw against New Zealand. They will be confident with their batting and bowling order and will be looking to seal the series in their favour.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Craig Young Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland was the winning side in the first T20I of the series. They managed to chase down the target successfully and registered an ecstatic win in the game.

Ireland vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

In two games the sides have collided in, both the teams have won a game each.

Pakistan Won: 1

Ireland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the last clash between the sides, Ireland won the toss and decided to field first. Pakistan batted first and scored 182 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Craig Young picked 2 wickets in the game. Babar Azam was the top scorer in the team with 57 runs whereas Sam Ayub knocked 45 runs in the game. It was a competitive target. The bowling side of Pakistan was pretty pale in the game. They chased down the target successfully and won the game by 5 wickets with a ball left to play. Andy Balbirnie was the top scorer of the team and scored 77 runs in the game. Harry Tector also chipped in 36 runs. While majority of the bowlers failed in the game, Abbas Afridi picked 2 wickets in the game. Pakistan is a better squad on paper but could not give in their best in the last game. They will be expected to do better in the next game, especially their bowling department.

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Ireland vs Pakistan Top Batters

Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie is an experienced batter from Ireland. He averages 23.90 in his T20I career and will be expected to strike hard in the upcoming clash. Andrew Balbirnie was the cornerstone of the massive win. He played a 77 run knock in the first game and played the class Pakistan attack with authority.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.27 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. Babar Azam scored 57 in the 1st T20I, however, he took 43 balls for the runs. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game too.

Ireland vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair is Ireland's best bowler. He gets the ball to swing early and create problems. He picked a single wicket in the last game. Adair has 108 wickets in 78 T20I matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. Shaheen Afridi hasn't been at his best in recent times but he is a key bowler for the side and can be deadly on his day. Afridi would like to get his rhythm back ahead of the important England series and T20 World Cup.