Ireland vs Pakistan Match Prediction IRL 24 % Chance of Winning PAK 76 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and Pakistan will clash in the 3rd and the final T20I of the Pakistan tour of Ireland 2024. The game will be played at Castle Avenue, Dublin on May 14, 2024. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Ireland picked up a comprehensive five wicket win in the first T20I to get the series off to a perfect start. The home side suffered defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the second match of the T20I series. The series is levelled at 1-1. Skipper Paul Stirling will be hoping that bowlers can put in an improved performance in this series decider.

Pakistan will be led by the talented Babar Azam who managed to lead his side to a victory in the 2nd T20I game of the current series. Pakistan registered a seven-wicket win over Ireland, courtesy spectacular batting performances from wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. The series stands at 1-1 and the team will be looking to gain some confidence after a win in their upcoming game.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 76%

Ireland' chance of winning: 24%

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Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before 1st dismissal (@ Parimatch)

Pakistan faced a draw in their last T20I series against New Zealand. It was a competitive series where both the teams played extremely well. Pakistan openers, Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, were inconsistent in the series. In the last series, they posted the scores of 4, 55, 13 & 8 runs before their first dismissal. The openers lost their wicket pretty early in those games. The team could not recover a strong opening pair as Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub opened for the team in the 1st game and raised only 7 runs before Rizwan was knocked out in the game. In the second game, Saim Ayub dismissed out early while the team's score read as 6. That said, Pakistan will be expected to face an early dismissal in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland’s opening partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Pakistan 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface here in Dublin has an inclination for the batters. However, the pacers will be able to extract some bounce and movement early on in the contest. That said, the batters will dominate most of the game. Either skipper winning the toss will fancy bowling first in order to have a target in mind.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the series decider will be full of runs for the batting units. The weather forecast for Tuesday is going to be sunny intervals with gentle breeze. There will be light rain in the morning but shall not interrupt the game.

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Babar Azam (c) Batter Usama Mir Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan levelled the series after clinching a win in the last game. They scored 195 runs in 17 overs and managed to win the game comfortably. They will be hoping for a win in the next game too.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Ben White Bowler Paul Stirling (c) Batter Craig Young Bowler Harry Tector Batter Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland won the first game of the series. They batted well in the second game too but could not contain the Pakistani batters in the game. They will be hoping for a better bowling performance in the next game.

Ireland vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

In three games the sides have collided in, Pakistan leads the tally by 2-1.

Pakistan Won: 2

Ireland Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs Pakistan Betting Odds

In the last clash between the sides, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. Ireland batted first and scored 193 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked 3 wickets while Abbas Afridi picked 2 wickets in the game. Lorcan Tucker played well for Ireland and finished the innings with the top-score of 51 runs off 34 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Besides Tucker, Harry Tector, Gareth Delaney and Curtis Campher produced scores of 32, 28 not out and 22 runs respectively. It was a competitive target. During the chase, Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 75 while Fakhar Zaman also scored 78 runs in the game. The two players raised a partnership of 140 runs. Wicket-keeper Azam Khan smashed quick-fire 30 off just 10 balls with the help of one four and four sixes. In the end, Pakistan posted 195 for the loss of 3 wickets. Pakistan won the game by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare. They will be expected to keep up the momentum in the next game.

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Ireland vs Pakistan Top Batters

Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie is an experienced batter from Ireland. Andrew Balbirnie was the cornerstone of the massive win in the first game with the score of 77 runs. Balbirnie scored 16 runs in the second game. He will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam will lead the batting department of the team. The opener has an average of 41.27 in the format and has played some incredible innings in the format. Babar Azam scored 57 in the 1st T20I, however, he faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game. He will return in the next game.

Ireland vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair is Ireland's best bowler. He gets the ball to swing early and create problems. He picked a single wicket in the last game. Adair has 109 wickets in 79 T20I matches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Known for his pace and swing, Afridi has been a great asset for his side in the international circuit. Shaheen Afridi hasn't been at his best in recent times but he is a key bowler for the side and can be deadly on his day. Afridi picked 3 wickets for 49 runs in the last game.