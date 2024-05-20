Ireland vs Scotland Match Prediction
IRL
67%
Chance of Winning
SCO
33%
T20i
VRA Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Ireland leads the tally by 8-4 in their last 15 clashes against Scotland in the 20 over format.
- Scotland won the last meeting against Ireland by 8 runs in 2023.
Ireland vs Scotland Chance of Winning
Ireland played against Pakistan in their previous series and lost the series by 2-1. They were pretty handy with the bat in the series but lacked in their bowling. However, the team played extremely well in the first game of this triangular series and won the game against Netherlands. Captain Paul Stirling will be hoping to keep up the momentum and put on a decent show in this fixture against Scotland.
Scotland toured UAE where they played a three match T20I series against UAE. They lost the first game but ended up winning the next two games to clinch the series in their favour by 2-1. Scotland played their first game of the current series against Netherlands but could not defeat them at their home. The team will be looking to get back in the series with a win in the next game against Ireland.
Scotland's chance of winning: 33%
Ireland' chance of winning: 67%
Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips
Scotland to score low before 1st dismissal
Ireland have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Before entering this series, Scotland played against UAE and posted the scores of 2, 1 & 33 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Ollie Hairs and Michael Jones opened for the team in the first two games and displayed their inexperience in the format. Hairs and Jones average at 19.80 & 22.20 respectively in their T20I careers. Coming into this series, Ireland scored 2 runs before they lost their first wicket against Netherlands. That said, they will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against Ireland.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Ireland
Ireland’ score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Scotland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Ireland vs Scotland Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared for the T20I is expected to favour the batting units. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 150 runs. The previous match played at this venue was won by side batting second.
Weather Report
The skies will remain clear on May 19. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game. The temperature will revolve around 19 degree Celsius.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (Capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Paul Stirling (c)
|
Batter
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Neil Rock
|
Batter
|
George Dockrell
|
Batter
Ireland Team Form
Ireland gave quite a competition to Pakistan before entering this series. They managed to beat Netherlands in their inaugural game by __. They batted decently but the bowlers put up a very strong front to cash in the game in their favour.
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Ollie Hairs
|
Batter
|
Charlie Tear
|
Batter
|
Richie Berrington (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Greaves
|
Bowler
|
Chris Sole
|
Bowler
|
Bradley Currie
|
Bowler
|
Gavin Main
|
Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland engaged in a T20I series against UAE before entering this series. They performed very well and managed to win the series by 2-1. Coming into this series, they met with Netherlands in the first game and lost the game. They lacked in their batting strength and were bundled out for 126 runs in the game.
Ireland vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record
Scotland and Ireland have met each other in 15 T20Is. Ireland have won 8 games whereas Scotland managed to win on 4 occasions.
Scotland Won: 4
Ireland Won: 8
No Result/ Abandoned: 3
Ireland vs Scotland Betting Odds
Ireland met with Netherlands in their first game of this series. Batting first, Ireland raised 150 runs in 20 overs. After two quick wickets, Lorcan Tucker took care of the innings somehow and posted 40 runs in the game. The batters kept losing early wickets but Mark Adair sustained his innings to post 49 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Netherlands could not withstand Ireland’s bowling wrath and kept losing cheap wickets. However, the game was pretty close till the last ball of the game. Netherlands finished their innings at 149 and hence, Ireland won the game by 1 run. Fionn Hand picked 3 wickets while Curtis Campher picked 2. Ireland is a strong contender in the series and will give a tough contest to Scotland.
Scotland met with Netherlands in the first game of this Tri-series. To their surprise, Netherlands raised 167/8 batting first in the game. Chris Sole and Gavin Main picked 2 wickets each in the game. It was a competitive total. Despite a decent bowling performance, the team could not reciprocate the same in the batting department. They could only score 126 runs in the game. Richie Berrington scored 39 runs whereas Matthew Cross smashed 49 runs in the game. Except for them, all the other batters dismissed out on a single digit total. There is a big hole in the batting order of the team. The team will be hopeful to put up a better performance in the next game.
Ireland vs Scotland
T20i
VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen
Ireland vs Scotland Top Batters
Lorcan Tucker to be the top batter for Ireland
In the previous series against Pakistan, Lorcan Tucker showcased excellent form with the bat for Ireland and accumulated 128 runs at a strike rate of 156.10. He also scored 40 runs in the first game against Netherlands. He is an excellent batting choice from Ireland and will score high in the next game.
Matthew Cross to be the top batter for Scotland
Matthew Cross looks in decent form. He averages at 23.56 in the format and will come in as the best batting pick from Scotland. He scored 49 off 32 balls in the last game. Cross will look to strike hard in the next game too.
Ireland vs Scotland Top Bowlers
Fionn Hand to be the top bowler for Ireland
Fionn Hand was excellent in the last game against the Netherlands. He picked 3 wickets for 18 runs in the game. Hand will go in as the best bowling pick from Ireland.
Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland
Mark Watt will pose a threat to Ireland. He picked 1 wicket in his last T20I game against Netherlands. However, his skill set cannot be ignored. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
Scotland to win the match @ 2.44 (Parimatch)
Ireland to win the match @ 1.49 (Parimatch)
Parimatch