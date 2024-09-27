IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
IRL
24%
Chance of Winning
SA
76%
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Gareth Delany was Ireland’s top run scorer in the T20 World Cup with 60 runs in three innings.
- South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs was their leading batter in their T20I series against West Indies, having scored 144 runs in three innings.
Ireland vs South Africa Chances of Winning
Ireland’s last T20 run was during the World Cup earlier this year where they were slated to play four games. Unfortunately for them, their match against the USA was abandoned without a ball bowled and they were able to play three matches to fruition. In the first fixture against India, Ireland stood no chance whatsoever, especially as they got bundled out for 96 and ended up losing by eight wickets. Their outing against Canada was a tad more competitive as the latter posted a total of 137 but Ireland failed to chase it down and threw in the towel to lose by 12 runs. The most surprising part was in their final match against Pakistan where Ireland miraculously held off a superior team by restricting them to 106 and chasing it down with three wickets to spare. That said, they did not advance to the Super Eights.
South Africa are coming into this series on the back of a 0-3 pasting against West Indies in their T20I series. They made a competitive start to the series by scoring 174 in the first match but with the home ground advantage, West Indies chased it down with seven wickets in hand. In the second game, South Africa squandered their chance of making it even by allowing West Indies to win by 30 runs as the latter had scored 179. In the end, they failed to redeem themselves in the final game as they scored 108 runs in a truncated match and conceded defeat by a margin of eight wickets.
- Ireland chance of winning - 24%
- South Africa chance of winning - 76%
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)
Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks took West Indies’ bowling apart in their three-match T20I series prior to this tournament. Barring the first match where they were forced to settle for a single digit partnership of five runs, they turned things around in the following two fixtures with opening totals of 63 and 23 runs. Considering this upswing, South Africa’s openers have the firepower to tackle Ireland’s bowling attack.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Opening Partnership Over 18.5
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Ireland vs South Africa Toss Prediction
Zayed Cricket Stadium has hosted a total of 88 T20I matches in the past where the chasing side have the advantage with 48 wins while the teams batting first won the remaining 40 games. The average first innings total of 135 is too low to defend and both teams will vie to field first in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
With a negligible 10% chance of precipitation, the weather at Abu Dhabi will be conducive for a game of cricket. Sunny skies are predicted with the temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ross Adair
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (C)
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland’s batting and bowling is still lacking in firepower to give other teams a fair fight. A massive improvement is needed for them to challenge South Africa.
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram (c), Jason Smith, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Simelane, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have had their ups and downs but regardless, they have the upper hand over Ireland as runners-up of the T20 World Cup this year.
Ireland vs South Africa Head-to-Head
Ireland and South Africa have met a total of five times in T20 internationals and the latter have a dominant record with five victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Ireland - 0
South Africa - 5
Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds
South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Ireland
For Ireland, Andy Balbirnie and skipper Paul Stirling were opening the innings during the T20 World Cup and although the former is not a part of this series, Ireland’s first wicket is expected to struggle against South Africa. In the three matches that they played, the duo added 0, 26 and 7 runs to the first wicket. South Africa’s openers, on the contrary, gave West Indies a run for their money in their T20I series where Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks scored 23, 63 and 5 runs together. Comparing both sides, South Africa’s opening lineup is in a significantly better position than that of Ireland.
Ireland vs South Africa
T20i
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland vs South Africa Best Batters
Gareth Delany to be Ireland’s Best Batter
Gareth Delany was Ireland’s leading batter in the T20 World Cup, having accumulated 60 runs in three innings with an average of 20.00. In their third and final match of the tournament, he scored 31 runs which was the team’s highest score. Owing to his performance in the competition, he is expected to be Ireland’s standout batter once again in the next match.
Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa’s Best Batter
Tristan Stubbs was South Africa’s standout batter in their T20I series against West Indies prior to this tournament. In three innings, he notched up 144 runs, including a half-century, and had an average of 48.00. Based on his stellar form in the series, he is the top pick for the upcoming game against Ireland as well.
Ireland vs South Africa Best Bowlers
Barry McCarthy to be Ireland’s Best Bowler
Barry McCarthy was the top wicket-taker for Ireland in the T20 World Cup with five wickets in three innings and an excellent bowling average of 11.40. His best spell of the tournament was in the last match against Pakistan wherein he took three wickets in four overs and earned himself a brilliant economy rate of 3.75, making him the top contender for the upcoming match.
Ottneil Baartman to be South Africa’s Best Bowler
Ottneil Baartman emerged as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in their T20I series against West Indies, having taken four wickets in three innings with an average of 23.50. He was tied as the top bowler for the team in the last match of the series where he took a single wicket in two overs. He remains the top choice for South Africa in the next fixture, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- Ireland to win @ 3.35 (Batery)
- South Africa to win @ 1.32 (Batery)
Batery