IRL (Ireland) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction IRL 20 % Chance of Winning SA 80 % Place a bet Batery 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.224 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland and South Africa will meet again in the 2nd and the final T20I of this series. The game will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 29. The match will begin at 9:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture on Sunday.

Ireland vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Ireland batted very well in the first T20I of the series. However, the team had some struggle with the ball and lost the fixture. They are now 0-1 behind in the series and must win the next game to level the series before the ODI series begins.

South Africa secured a 1-0 lead in their two-match series against Ireland by winning the first T20I by 8 wickets on Friday. The Proteas will face Ireland again in the second and final game on Sunday, with Aiden Markram and the team favoured to win. Despite the absence of senior players like David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, younger players have an excellent opportunity to establish themselves in the squad.

Ireland's chance of winning: 20%

South Africa' chance of winning: 80%

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Ireland vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

South Africa is a very strong team. They looked weak in the T20Is after their loss against India in the T20 World Cup finals. The team is missing a few of their players in this series. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Ryan Rickleton in this series. The pair scored 136 runs for their opening partnership in the game. Rickleton scored 76 runs while Hendricks knocked 51 runs in the game. Rickleton and Hendricks average at 24.28 & 29.71 respectively in their T20I careers. Looking at their current form, South Africa will be confident with their opening pair and shall score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: South Africa 1.52 Bet on Batery Ireland’s score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery South Africa’s score before 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery

Ireland vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium played out of character and aided the batters as the bowlers struggled in the second half of the first T20I game. But the pitch still assists spinners and provides minimal turn and lower bounce. The skies will be clear on the weather front, and there will be no hint of rain during the game. Hence the skipper winning the toss will be tempted to bat first in the upcoming second T20I.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day in Abu Dhabi on September 29. The temperature will peak at 38 degrees Celsius. The skies will remain sunny and there is no prediction of rain.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (C) All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Jason Smith Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a fantastic start in the series. They won the first game by 8 wickets. The team chased the target successfully with a fantastic batting display. They will be confident going into the next game.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Ross Adair Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Neil Rock Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Matthew Humphreys Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Craig Young Bowler Fionn Hand All-rounder Ben White Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland had a poor start in the series. They batted pretty well in the last game and secured 171 runs in the game. However, the bowling order failed to restrict the Proteas under the target. Ireland will be looking to level the series with a win in the next game.

Ireland vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and South Africa have faced each other on 6 occasions in the format. The tally is led by South Africa by 6-0.

Ireland Won: 0

South Africa Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Ireland vs South Africa Betting Odds

The first T20I of this series was won by South Africa by a huge margin. Losing the toss, Ireland had to bat first and they raised 171 runs in the game for the loss of 8 wickets. Curtis Campher was the best batter in the squad with a score of 49 runs. Neil Rock also smashed 37 runs in the game. South Africa brought in a lot of new names. Patrick Kruger picked 4 wickets for his team to prove his worth.

Chasing the target, South Africa were very confident right from the start. Being a batting friendly pitch, Ryan Rickleton and Reeza Hendricks established an opening partnership of 136 runs in the game. Rickleton smashed 76 runs while Hendricks scored 51 runs in the game. Matthew Breetzke (19*) and Aidem Markram (17*) finished the game with the final score of 174/2. The Proteas won the game by 8 wickets. Mark Adair and Craig Young took the only wickets in the game. South Africa will be confident in the next game while Ireland has to address their poor bowling performance.

Ireland vs South Africa T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ireland Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.95 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.224 Bet Now!

Ireland vs South Africa Top Batters

Ryan Rickleton to be the top batter for South Africa

Ryan Rickelton had a brilliant first game, and he scored a match-winning fifty. Ryan scored a 48-ball 76 and will look to carry on in the next match as well.

Curtis Campher to be the top batter for Ireland

Curtis Campher is a terrific batter and averages 21.38 in his T20I career. He was fantastic in the first T20I and scored 49 runs in the game. He is a talented batter and will come in as the best batting pick from the team.

Ireland vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Patrick Kruger to be the top bowler for South Africa

Patrick Kruger was the best bowler from South Africa in the first T20I of this series. He picked 4 wickets for 27 runs in the game. Kruger will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Ireland.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been a prominent bowler in the team for a long time. The team did not bowl well in the last game but Adair picked a single wicket for 31 runs in the last game. He will go in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game against South Africa.