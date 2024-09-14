IRL (Ireland Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IRL 15 % Chance of Winning ENG 85 % Place a bet Batery 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women will clash against England Women in the first T20I of the England Women tour of Ireland 2024. The game will take place at Castle Avenue, Dublin on September 9. The game will begin at 3:15 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

Ireland Women won their first WODI against England Women since 2001. The ODI series, however, ended in favour of England Women (2-1). Ireland came up with incredible heroics to get a last-ball victory against England Women in the third WODI. Apart from preventing England achieving a clean sweep, the victory has also provided Ireland with an immense amount of belief going into the WT20Is. The team will be ready for a clash in the shorter format.

England Women dominated the first two games but were outclassed by Ireland in the third ODI. Despite the loss, the team won the series by 2-1 and will be coming in confident in the WT20I series. England women have named a second-string line-up for this T20 series. England will be looking to start this series with a win in the first T20I.

England Women’s chance of winning: 85%

Ireland Women’s chance of winning: 15%

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Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 15.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Ireland Women had a fantastic batting outing in the last game and managed to win the third ODI. The opening pair featured Una Raymond-Hoey and Gaby Lewis in the first two ODIs while Amy Hunter stepped in for Raymond-Hoey in the third ODI. The pair posted 1, 1 & 51 runs before their 1st dismissal in the three ODIs. The England bowling was cutthroat and managed to kick back Ireland's batting order. England Women lost the last ODI but will be more aware going into the T20I series. That said, Ireland Women are set to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery England Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: England Women 1.30 Bet on Batery

Ireland Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin is generally balanced, slightly favoring batters. Though it hasn't hosted a WT20I yet, six WODIs have been played there. Spinners are expected to benefit more than fast bowlers. The average first innings score is 256, with teams batting first winning two out of three WODIs. The toss-winning team has chosen to bat first each time, making it likely that in future games, teams will prefer batting first, given the higher average scores and favourable conditions for batting.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures not exceeding 19°C.

Ireland Women Players List

Gaby Lewis (capt), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (c) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alice Tector All-rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland Women lost the WODI series by 2-1. However, the team really displayed grit in the last game and managed to win it by 3 wickets. The team will be ready for a T20I game in the third match.

England Women Players List

Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Seren Smale Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Bryony Smith Batter Mahika Gaur All-rounder Kate Cross (c) Bowler Bryony Smith All-rounder Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

England Women Recent Form

The England Women are coming from a loss in their last game. The team won the WODI series by 2-1 and will start this series with a win in the next game. England Women has a stellar squad and will be looking confident.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 2 clashes, England Women have won on both the occasions.

Ireland Women won- 0

England Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women and Ireland Women had a good tussle in the third ODI of the series. It was a rain interrupted game. England Women bundled out for 153 runs in the game. Tammy Beaumont managed to put across 52 runs in the game while the rest were dismissed out for much less. Ireland Women bowled terrifically. Aimee Maguire was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the process. Freya Sargent also took 2 wickets in the game.

Ireland Women were also efficient in chasing the target. They scored 155/7, winning the game by 3 wickets (DLS Method). The team batted well with a spectacular knock from Gaby Lewis’ bat. She scored 72 runs in the game off 56 balls. Leah Paul also scored 22 runs. Ireland displayed that they cannot be tamed and will look to retaliate in the first T20I of this series. Mady Villiers was the best bowler from England as she took 3 wickets for 30 runs in the game.

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Ireland Women vs England Women Top Batters

Gaby Lewis to be the top batter for Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis is the captain of the team. She scored 72 runs off 56 balls in the last game. Lewis averages nearly 30.00 in the format and will be looking to strike well in the next game against England.

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for England Women

Tammy Beaumont is in exceptional form right now. The batter scored 10, 150* & 52 runs in the last ODI series against Ireland Women. She averages at 23.89 in the format. Beaumont is a hard hitter and will be looking to strike hard in the next outing.

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Aimee Maguire to be the top bowler for Ireland Women

Aimee Maguire has displayed phenomenal form with the ball in the WODI series. She picked a wicket each in the first two games. However, the bowler took 5 wickets against England in the 3rd ODI. Maguire will be at it again in the first T20I of the next series.

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for England Women

Kate Cross was very aggressive with her deliveries in the competition. She was the best bowler in the ODI series against Ireland and managed to pick 9 wickets in 3 games. She will come in as the best bowler in the next game.