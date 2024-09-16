IRL (Ireland Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IRL 13 % Chance of Winning ENG 87 % Place a bet Ireland Women will clash against England Women in the second T20I of the England Women tour of Ireland 2024. The game will take place at Castle Avenue, Dublin on September 15. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

Ireland Women won their first WODI against England Women since 2001. The ODI series, however, ended in favour of England Women (2-1). Ireland Women could not sustain the same form coming into this T20I series. They lost the first game and are behind 0-1 in this series. They have a chance to draw the series with a win in the next game. The team has a decent bowling unit but are inconsistent with the bat.

England Women dominated in the ODI series and won it by 2-1. The team was confident and came blazing guns in the T20I series. They won the first WT20I by a huge margin. The team batted well in the game. However, it was their bowling unit that won them the game. England has a more experienced and skilled squad. They will be looking to end the series with a win in the last T20I.

England Women’s chance of winning: 87%

Ireland Women’s chance of winning: 13%

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Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 17.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Ireland Women had a fantastic batting outing in the last game and managed to win the third ODI. The opening pair featured Una Raymond-Hoey and Gaby Lewis in the first two ODIs while Amy Hunter stepped in for Raymond-Hoey in the third ODI. The pair posted 1, 1 & 51 runs before their 1st dismissal in the three ODIs. Coming into the T20I series, Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis took charge of opening for the team. The team scored 2 runs before Amy Hunter lost her wicket in the first WT20I. Gaby Lewis followed her soon to the dugout. The England bowling was cutthroat and managed to push back Ireland's batting order. That said, Ireland Women are set to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery England Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: England Women 1.12 Bet on Batery

Ireland Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Castle Avenue in Dublin is generally balanced, slightly favoring batters. Though it hasn't hosted a WT20I yet, six WODIs have been played there. Spinners are expected to benefit more than fast bowlers. The average first innings score is 256, with teams batting first winning two out of three WODIs. The toss-winning team has chosen to bat first each time, making it likely that in future games, teams will prefer batting first, given the higher average scores and favourable conditions for batting.

Weather Report

The game is expected to be played under cloudy conditions with maximum temperatures not exceeding 18°C.

Ireland Women Players List

Gaby Lewis (capt), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (c) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Aimee Maguire Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland Women lost the WODI series by 2-1. The team also came after losing the first T20I and are 0-1 behind in the series. The team lost the last game by 67 runs. The batters bundled out very quickly and lost the game by a huge margin.

England Women Players List

Kate Cross (capt), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Seren Smale Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Georgia Adams All-rounder Mahika Gaur All-rounder Kate Cross (c) Bowler Bryony Smith All-rounder Issy Wong Bowler Charis Pavely All-rounder

England Women Recent Form

The England Women are coming from a win in the first T20I by 67 runs. England Women batted well in the game and restricted Ireland Women under the target.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

In the three clashes, England Women have won on all the occasions.

Ireland Women won- 0

England Women won- 3

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

In the 1st T20I Match, England Women batted first and they posted a total of 176 before being bowled out. Bryony Smith and Tammy Beaumont played superbly and scored 58 and 27 runs respectively. Seren Smale added 25 runs of her own. Mady Villiers smashed 35 off 15 balls to help the team with a high target. Freya Sargent and Aimee Maguire picked 3 wickets each in the game while Jane Maguire bagged 2 wickets for ireland.

During the chase, Ireland Women lost Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis quite early into the innings. After their dismissals, Orla Prendergast scored 52 in 34 deliveries. The rest of the batting line-up failed terribly as Ireland Women were all out for 109. England Women won the game by 67 runs. Charis Pavely took 3 wickets while Issy Wong picked 2 wickets in the game for England. Following a 67-run defeat in the first match, Ireland will be eager to bounce back and level the series, while the young England side, led by fast bowler Kate Cross, will be aiming for a clean sweep.

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Batters

Orla Prendergast to be the top batter for Ireland Women

Orla Prendergast scored 76, 0 & 11 runs in the three ODI games. She came into this T20I series with a knock of 52 runs in the first game. Looking at her form, the batter will be looking for a high score in the next game too.

Bryony Smith to be the top batter for England Women

Bryony Smith is a very capable batter. She was comfortable in the first T20I game and smashed 58 runs off 30 balls in the game. Smith is in terrific form and shall strike hard in the next game.

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Aimee Maguire to be the top bowler for Ireland Women

Aimee Maguire has displayed phenomenal form with the ball in the WODI series. She took 5 wickets against England in the 3rd ODI. Maguire was fantastic in the first T20I game as she took 3 wickets for 30 runs in the game.

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for England Women

Kate Cross was very aggressive with her deliveries in the competition. She was the best bowler in the ODI series against Ireland and managed to pick 9 wickets in 3 games. She got a wicket in the last game. Cross will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.