IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction IRL 38 % Chance of Winning SRI 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.372 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the first game of the two match bilateral series at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 11 at 02:30 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the T20 format as they have won 14 of the last 16 games, both losses came against West Indies in the three game bilateral series which they lost 2-1. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup prior to this series where they won all five games and beat India Women in the finals.

Ireland Women head into this series after ten wins in the last 11 matches. But its hard to make much of it as it has been against less superior opponents. At home, Ireland Women have struggled as they have 11 wins in 36 matches. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 62%

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. In five matches, she scored 92 with an average of 23 runs which is pretty low considering it includes a half century. We believe Gunaratne will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Orla Prendergast has struggled to make an impact in the last few games heading into this tournament. At home Prendergast has scored 111 runs in nine matches with an average of 18.50 which showcases her struggle at home turf. We believe Prendergast would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

Predicted Playing XI

Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Laura Delany Batter Leah Paul All-rounder Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Christina Coulter Reilly All-rounder Arlene Kelly All-rounder Rebecca Stokell All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women head into this series after ten wins in the last 11 matches. In the last game they lost against Scotland by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Nilakshi de Silva Batter Achini Kulasuriya Batter Sugandika Kumari All-rounder Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sachini Nisansala Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have had a brilliant run in this format as they have 14 wins in the last 16 matches and have won the Asia Cup prior to this series.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have dominated this fixture against Ireland Women as they have a 100% record in this fixture. The last time both sides went head to head was back in 2016.

Head to Head

Ireland Women: 00

Sri Lanka Women: 03

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head for the first time since 2016. Sri Lanka Women look clear favourites in this series as they have been dominant in the T20 format this year. They have won 14 of the last 16 matches and have won the Asia Cup prior to this series. On the other hand, even though Ireland have won ten of the last 11 matches, we expect them to struggle against Sri Lanka Women who are far better on paper. Ireland has struggled at home as they have 11 wins in 36 matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last six matches at home, Ireland Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sri Lanka Women would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’ top batter

Amy Hunter has been sensational for Ireland Women in T20 format over the last 12 years as she has been the most consistent batsman and has scored 575 with an average of 52.27 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Chamari Athapaththu has had an excellent year in T20 format as she led her side to glory in Asia Cup. With 304 runs in the tournament, she was the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’ top bowler

Laura Delany has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Ireland Women in this calendar year as she has bagged 15 wickets in ten matches and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kavisha Dilhari was the most consistent bowler for Sri lanka in the Asia Cup as she ended the tournament with nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.