IRL (Ireland Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction

IRL

28%

Chance of Winning

SRI

72%

Parimatch

1.38
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Melbet

1.45
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Megapari

1.416
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T20i

Pembroke Cricket Club

Ireland Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the second game of the two match bilateral series at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 13 at 08:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Sri Lanka Women have a 100% record against Ireland Women in T20 format.
  • With 304 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup.

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women have been dominant in the T20 format as they have won 15 of the last 17 games and were considered favourites heading into this series against Ireland who are yet to register a single win against Sri Lanka in T20 format. The Asian Champions headed into this fixture without their inform skipper Chamari Athapaththu but that did not have much of an impact in the opening game as Sri Lanka Women dominated the game from the start. Ireland Women batted first and scored 145 which Sri Lanka managed to chase down in the 17th over. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Ireland Women’ chances of winning - 28%
  • Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 72%

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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Vishmi Gunaratne did not have a great outing in the Asia Cup. She scored a half century in the opening game but failed to make an impact since. But in the opening game against Ireland she looked great as she scored 30 off 34 balls which makes us believe she would score well in the upcoming game.

Orla Prendergast has struggled to make an impact in the last few games heading into this tournament. At home Prendergast has scored 111 runs in nine matches prior to this series. Even though she scored 29 in the last game, we believe Prendergast would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5

1.85
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Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5

1.85
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Best Opening partnership: Sri Lanka

1.80
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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Ireland Women News & Player List

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell

Predicted Playing XI

Gaby Lewis

Batter

Orla Prendergast

Batter

Laura Delany

Batter

Leah Paul

All-rounder

Amy Hunter

Wicket-keeper

Christina Coulter Reilly

All-rounder

Arlene Kelly

All-rounder

Rebecca Stokell

All-rounder

Ava Canning

Bowler

Cara Murray

Bowler

Jane Maguire

Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women head into this series after ten wins in the last 11 matches but their struggles against Sri Lanka continued as they lost the opening game and are 1-0 down in this series.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (c & wk), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi, Ama Kanchana, Shashini Gimhani, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Predicted Playing XI

Hasini Perera

Batter

Vishmi Gunaratne

Batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Batter

Kavisha Dilhari

Batter

Anushka Sanjeewani

Wicket-keeper

Nilakshi de Silva

Batter

Achini Kulasuriya

Batter

Sugandika Kumari

All-rounder

Inoshi Priyadharshani

Bowler

Udeshika Prabodhani

Bowler

Sachini Nisansala

Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have had a brilliant run in this format as they have 15 wins in the last 17 matches and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series after game one.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women have dominated this fixture against Ireland Women as they have a 100% record in this fixture. In the opening game between the two sides, Sri Lanka Women won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Ireland Women: 00

Sri Lanka Women: 04

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women

Sri Lanka Women and Ireland Women go head to head once again in the final T20 game of this series. In the opening game it seemed as if the absence of Sri Lanka’s skipper would have a bearing in the game but that wasn’t the case. Ireland Women posted 145 runs on the scoreboard and then it was the Sri Lanka Women’ openers who took the game away from the host as they managed an opening stand of 83 runs and eventually managed to chase down the target in the 17th over and won the tie with seven wickets to spare. Sri Lanka Women had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Sri Lanka Women would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women

T20i

Pembroke Cricket Club, null

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Ireland

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3.00
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Sri Lanka

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1.45
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1.416
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Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’ top batter

Amy Hunter got off to a great start but failed to convert it into a big score in the opening game, regardless we are going to stick with her once again as she is the most dominant batsmen for Ireland this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

With the absence of Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama was trusted to open the innings for Sri Lanka Women and she did not disappoint as she scored 86 off 45 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ireland Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’ top bowler

Laura Delany has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Ireland Women in this calendar year as she has bagged 16 wickets in 11 matches and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Even though Kavisha Dilhari did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to stick with her once again as she has been the most consistent bowler for Sri lanka this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women are unbeaten against Ireland Women as they have four wins in four games. They dominated the Asia Cup prior to this series and were class apart in the opening game against Ireland which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this fixture and we believe you should do the same as they would wrap up the series 2-0 come Aug 13.
  • Ireland Women to win @ 3.00 (PariMatch)
  • Sri Lanka Women to win @ 1.38 (PariMatch)
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