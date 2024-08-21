KUW (Kuwait) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction KUW 25 % Chance of Winning HON 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.332 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Kuwait will clash against each other in the first match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will take place at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on August 21. The game will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. Kuwait had a poor outing in the recent ACC Premier Cup and will aim to do well here. They have a strong batting lineup with experienced batsmen on the side. Mohammad Aslam will lead the team into this competition. Kuwait has a poor record away from home, and it will take a good show from the team to win this game.

Hong Kong also took part in the ACC Premier Cup before coming into this series. Hong Kong lost in the semifinal as the side showed consistency throughout their campaign. Hong Kong hasn't lost a T20 game against Kuwait, which will make the side confident. Hong Kong are positioned at the 22nd place of the ICC Men’s T20I ranking and will be hoping for a win here.

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 25%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 75%

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Kuwait vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Kuwait in the 20 over format. The opening order revolves around MArtin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan. The openers have a good track record batting against Kuwait. The sides clashed twice last year where Hong Kong scored 34 & 101 runs before their 1st dismissal in those two outings. Coetzee, Rath and Khan average at 24.70, 26.15 & 20.22 respectively in the format. Despite that, the Kuwait’s weak bowling order will enable the openers to score well for their opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kuwait’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Hong Kong 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game.

Hong Kong Players List

Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Yasin Murtaza All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Martin Coetzee Batter Ateef Iqbal Bowler Anas Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have displayed terrific form in their batting department. They were knocked out in the semi finals of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. The team has a good track record playing against Kuwait.

Kuwait Player List

Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sandaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Usman Patel Batter Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Wicket-keeper Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Adnan Idrees All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Ilyas Ahmed Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has a decent squad but they never had success against Hong Kong in the format. Kuwait lost the recently held ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. The team will look for a great start in the competition.

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice in the format where Hong Kong lead the tally by 3-0.

Hong Kong won- 3

Kuwait won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Mohammad Aslam's side hasn't been in the best of form. They failed to reach the knockout stage of the ACC Premier Cup and struggled with their consistency. The side has a poor record against Hong Kong and has generally struggled in overseas competitions. Aslam would expect a strong show from his key players as they take on a stronger opponent. Clinto Anto, Ravija Sandaruwan and Meet Bhavsar will look to bat well from the top order. Yasin Patel and Ilyas Ahmed will be useful with the new ball.

Nizakat Khan's team will be confident heading into this game. They have a good record against Kuwait and have never lost a game against them. The side has an experienced batting lineup. Anshuman Rath has scored a lot of runs this season and is looking to put up a big partnership with Yasim Murtaza. Nizakat Khan will look to assist and add runs with Babar Hayat and Aizaz Khan in the middle order. Ayush Shukla and Ateeq Iqbal have done well with the new ball.

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Kuwait vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar has played 46 T20I innings and scored 1171 runs at an average of 28.56. He scored 35*, 54 & 29 runs in his last three T20I outings. Bhavsar looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Martin Coetzee to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Martin Coetzee will be the top batting pick from Hong Kong. He has scored around 500 runs in 20 T20I innings at an average of 24.70. He scored 81 runs in his last outing against Kuwait. That said, Coetzee will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Kuwait vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Yasin Patel to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Yasin Patel is a terrific bowler from Kuwait. He was the top wicket-taker from the side in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. He took 5 wickets in 4 games. Yasin Patel will lead the bowling department in the next game.

Ayush Shukla to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Ayush Shukla will be the top bowling pick from Hong Kong in this game. He picked 7 wickets in his last five T20I outings. He took 2 wickets in his last clash against Kuwait. Shukla will be looking to bowl well in the next game.