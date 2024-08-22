Kuwait vs Malaysia Match Prediction
KUW
42%
Chance of Winning
MAL
58%
T20i
Selangor Turf Club
Facts:
- Kuwait and Malaysia have met thrice in the format where Malaysia leads the tally by 3-0.
- Malaysia are placed at the 24th place whereas Kuwait are positioned at the 25th place of the ICC Men’s T20I ranking.
Kuwait vs Malaysia Chance of Winning
Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. However, the team defied all odds to win the first game of this series. They won the game against Hong Kong and find themselves at the top of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.573. Mohammed Aslam will come in confident with his in-form squad and look to win the next game as well.
Malaysia are currently placed at the 24th position on ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings with a rating of 123. Malaysia took part in the ACC Premier Cup before coming into this series. Malaysia finished at the bottom of their group table. The team was terrible in the competition. However, the team boasts a good track record playing against Kuwait. This will be their first game of this series and they will be hoping to start their campaign with a win.
- Kuwait’s chance of winning: 42%
- Malaysia’s chance of winning: 58%
Kuwait vs Malaysia Betting Tips
Kuwait to lose an early wicket before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)
Malaysia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Kuwait in the 20 over format. Kuwait has Clinto Anto and Ravija Sandaruwan as their opening batters. Kuwait pulled a stunner and won the last game. Kuwait scored 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last game. Moreover, Malaysia boasts a pretty efficient bowling order. In their last meeting, Kuwait could only score 6 runs before their 1st dismissal against Malaysia. That said, Kuwait is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Kuwait vs Malaysia Toss Prediction
Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.
Weather Report
The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain below 33 degrees Celsius.
Malaysia Players List
Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ainool Hafizs
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle
|
Batter
|
Muhamad Syahadat
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Amir
|
Batter
|
Virandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Syed Aziz
|
All-rounder
|
Sharvin Muniandy
|
All-rounder
|
Ahmad Faiz (c)
|
Batter
|
Pavandeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Khizar Hayat
|
Bowler
|
Vijay Unni
|
Bowler
Malaysia Recent Form
Malaysia are struggling with poor form in the format. The team has lost three out of their last five outings. They will be looking to deliver a promising performance in the next game of the competition.
Kuwait Player List
Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ravija Sandaruwan
|
Batter
|
Clinto Anto
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Umar
|
Batter
|
Bilal Tahir
|
Batter
|
Meet Bhavsar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Aslam (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Adnan Idrees
|
All-rounder
|
Yasin Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nimish Lathief
|
Bowler
|
Nawaf Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mohamed Shafeeq
|
Bowler
Kuwait Team Form
Kuwait has a decent squad but they never had success against Malaysia in the format. Kuwait were phenomenal in the first game of the competition. They were pretty handy with the ball and knocked out the batters pretty early. Despite some inconsistencies in the batting order, the team managed to chase the target successfully.
Kuwait vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed thrice in the format where Malaysia lead the tally by 3-0.
Malaysia won- 3
Kuwait won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Kuwait vs Malaysia Betting Odds
Kuwait clashed against Hong Kong in the first game of the competition. Hong Kong, China batted first and they posted a total of 168 for 8 in 20 overs. Adnan Idrees bowled with a lot of fire and picked up 3 important wickets to derail the middle order of Hong Kong. They were eventually restricted to an under par total of 168. During the chase, Kuwait got off to a decent start. Clinto Velookkara Anto made 33 runs in 25 balls but got out when the team needed him the most. However, the middle order took on the responsibility to chase the target as the team scored 169/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.
Malaysia has a clean record against Kuwait. They participated in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup before entering this competition. They failed miserably there. The team has lost three of their last five outings. That said, Malaysia will look to get back into form with their next outing against Kuwait.
Kuwait vs Malaysia
T20i
Selangor Turf Club, null
Kuwait vs Malaysia Top Batters
Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait
Meet Bhavsar has played 47 T20I innings and scored 1201 runs at an average of 28.59. He scored 35*, 54, 29 & 30 runs in his last four T20I outings. Bhavsar scored 30 runs in the first game of this tournament. He looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Ahmad Faiz to be the top batter for Malaysia
He is a top order batter who can hit the ball a long way. Faiz has played special knocks of his team in the past and he will look to repeat the heroics in the upcoming matches. Faiz averages at 26.60 in the format. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.
Kuwait vs Malaysia Top Bowlers
Adnan Idrees to be the top bowler for Kuwait
Adnan Idrees is a terrific bowler. He was fantastic in the first game of this competition. He picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Pavandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia
Pavandeep Singh is a wily spin bowler who doesn't leak runs and also picks up wickets due the dot ball pressure. He picked 3 wickets in his last clash against Kuwait. Looking at his form, Singh will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Malaysia
Kuwait to win @ 2.26 (Parimatch)
Malaysia to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch