Kuwait vs Malaysia Match Prediction KUW 42 % Chance of Winning MAL 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.649 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Malaysia and Kuwait will clash against each other in the second match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will take place at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on August 22. The game will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Kuwait vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. However, the team defied all odds to win the first game of this series. They won the game against Hong Kong and find themselves at the top of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.573. Mohammed Aslam will come in confident with his in-form squad and look to win the next game as well.

Malaysia are currently placed at the 24th position on ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings with a rating of 123. Malaysia took part in the ACC Premier Cup before coming into this series. Malaysia finished at the bottom of their group table. The team was terrible in the competition. However, the team boasts a good track record playing against Kuwait. This will be their first game of this series and they will be hoping to start their campaign with a win.

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 42%

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 58%

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Kuwait vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Kuwait to lose an early wicket before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Malaysia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Kuwait in the 20 over format. Kuwait has Clinto Anto and Ravija Sandaruwan as their opening batters. Kuwait pulled a stunner and won the last game. Kuwait scored 20 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last game. Moreover, Malaysia boasts a pretty efficient bowling order. In their last meeting, Kuwait could only score 6 runs before their 1st dismissal against Malaysia. That said, Kuwait is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Kuwait vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain below 33 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia Players List

Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni

Predicted Playing XI

Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Muhamad Syahadat Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Virandeep Singh All-rounder Syed Aziz All-rounder Sharvin Muniandy All-rounder Ahmad Faiz (c) Batter Pavandeep Singh Bowler Khizar Hayat Bowler Vijay Unni Bowler

Malaysia Recent Form

Malaysia are struggling with poor form in the format. The team has lost three out of their last five outings. They will be looking to deliver a promising performance in the next game of the competition.

Kuwait Player List

Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sandaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Muhammad Umar Batter Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Wicket-keeper Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Adnan Idrees All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Nawaf Ahmed Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has a decent squad but they never had success against Malaysia in the format. Kuwait were phenomenal in the first game of the competition. They were pretty handy with the ball and knocked out the batters pretty early. Despite some inconsistencies in the batting order, the team managed to chase the target successfully.

Kuwait vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed thrice in the format where Malaysia lead the tally by 3-0.

Malaysia won- 3

Kuwait won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kuwait vs Malaysia Betting Odds

Kuwait clashed against Hong Kong in the first game of the competition. Hong Kong, China batted first and they posted a total of 168 for 8 in 20 overs. Adnan Idrees bowled with a lot of fire and picked up 3 important wickets to derail the middle order of Hong Kong. They were eventually restricted to an under par total of 168. During the chase, Kuwait got off to a decent start. Clinto Velookkara Anto made 33 runs in 25 balls but got out when the team needed him the most. However, the middle order took on the responsibility to chase the target as the team scored 169/6, winning the game by 4 wickets.

Malaysia has a clean record against Kuwait. They participated in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup before entering this competition. They failed miserably there. The team has lost three of their last five outings. That said, Malaysia will look to get back into form with their next outing against Kuwait.

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Kuwait vs Malaysia Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar to be the top batter for Kuwait

Meet Bhavsar has played 47 T20I innings and scored 1201 runs at an average of 28.59. He scored 35*, 54, 29 & 30 runs in his last four T20I outings. Bhavsar scored 30 runs in the first game of this tournament. He looks in terrific form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Ahmad Faiz to be the top batter for Malaysia

He is a top order batter who can hit the ball a long way. Faiz has played special knocks of his team in the past and he will look to repeat the heroics in the upcoming matches. Faiz averages at 26.60 in the format. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Kuwait vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Adnan Idrees to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Adnan Idrees is a terrific bowler. He was fantastic in the first game of this competition. He picked 3 wickets for 20 runs in the game. Looking at his form, he will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Pavandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Pavandeep Singh is a wily spin bowler who doesn't leak runs and also picks up wickets due the dot ball pressure. He picked 3 wickets in his last clash against Kuwait. Looking at his form, Singh will be expected to bowl well in the next game.