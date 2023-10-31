KUW (Kuwait) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction KUW 21 % Chance of Winning UAE 79 % Place a bet Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.272 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.174 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kuwait and UAE will clash in the match 8 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers Final. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on October 31, 2023, at 1:15 PM IST.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Kuwait topped the points table in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023. They won five out of six games in the competition. They entered the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final 2023 and played their first game on October 30, 2023. However, their campaign did not start on a good note as they lost that game against Hong Kong. They are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B table with no points and a net run rate of -0.800. They will be looking to perform better in the next game but it will be tough going against a strong team like UAE.

United Arab Emirates recently featured in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series where they contested against Hong Kong and Nepal. They finished second in the points table with a single win in four games. However, the team looks good as they started their campaign in this competition with a win against Bahrain. With that, they occupy the top place of the group table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.800. They should be comfortable bagging another set of points in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates's chance of winning: 79%

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 21%

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Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

UAE to score higher before first dismissal

United Arab Emirates played in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20 Series where they scored 14, 2 & 71 runs before 1st dismissal in their last three games. Muhammad Waseem and Khalid Shah opened for the team. Since, it was not reaping results, Aryansh Sharma stepped in, replacing Shah in the opening order. Waseem and Sharma led an opening partnership of 71 runs in their last game of that competition. The sides collided recently in September where UAE managed to score 71 runs before their 1st dismissal. The duo went out cheaply in their last outing, but will hope to score high in their next game. Sharma and Waseem average at 29.00 & 40.11 in their T20I career and should be leading a pleasant opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kuwait to win 3.75 Bet on Parimatch UAE to win 1.271 Bet on 1xbet Kuwait to win 5.1 Bet on Melbet

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

The Mulpani Cricket Ground pitch is not conducive to batsmen, preferring teams that bat second, as exemplified in the recent Tri-Nations T20I series conducted at the venue. In this series, the chasing team emerged victorious in four out of six matches. The average first innings total is 162.

Weather Report

Anticipate partly cloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity is projected to be around 45 percent, with a minimal 13 percent chance of rain potentially affecting the match.

United Arab Emirates Players List

Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Karthik Meiyappan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Khalid Shah, Vriitya Aravind

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryansh Sharma Wicket Keeper Asif Khan Batsman Vriitya Aravind Wicket Keeper Alishan Sharafu Batsman Basil Hameed Batsman Ali Naseer All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Recent Form

UAE started their campaign on a good note. They are coming from a win against Bahrain by 5 wickets.

Kuwait Players List

Mohammed Aslam (c), Ilyas Ahmed, Mirza Ahmed, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usmangani Ibrahim (wk), Yasin Ishak, Shiraz Khan (vc), Parvindar Kumar, Nimish Lathief, Sayed Monib, Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Diju Sheeli, Bilal Tahir

Predicted Playing XI

Clinto Anto Batsman Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Mohammed Aslam (c) All-rounder Meet Bhavsar Batter Usman Patel Wicket-keeper Sayed Monib Bowler Shiraz Khan All-rounder Bilal Tahir Batter Yasin Patel Bowler Ali Naseer Batter Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Recent Form

Kuwait is coming to this event after a loss against Hong Kong by 16 runs.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have contested four times in the format where UAE has won on three occasions.

Kuwait Won: 1

United Arab Emirates Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

In their last game, Kuwait faced Hong Kong in a 20 over brawl. Hong Kong went in to bat first and scored 166 runs in the game. Sayed Monib got two wickets for Kuwait. However, Kuwait were overwhelmed with the target as their batters fell one-by-one in the game and settled at 150 with the loss of 8 wickets. Kuwait lost the game by 16 runs.

On the other hand, UAE had a great start to their campaign as they bagged their first win of the competition against Bahrain. They restricted Bahrain to 135 runs in the game. Junaid Siddique and Aayan Afzal Khan picked 2 wickets each for the team. Chasing the target, UAE lost 5 wickets but surpassed the target in the 19th over of the game, winning it by 5 wickets. Ali Naseer scored 48* in the game. This is going to be a one sided affair in favour of the UAE. They have won several times against Kuwait and will add another number to their victories.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates T20i Mulpani Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu Kuwait Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 3.965 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.174 Bet Now!

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem will be the best batting pick from the upcoming game. He dismissed out for 12 runs in the previous game but holds terrific batting skills. He averages 40.11 in his T20I career. He also struck 74 runs off 39 balls in his last meeting against Kuwait.

Mohammad Aslam to be the top batter for Kuwait

Mohammad Aslam will be the top batter for Kuwait in the next game. He scored 52 off 39 balls in the last game, laced with 6 fours and a six. He scored 31 runs in his last match with UAE.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Ali Naseer to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Ali Naseer is a terrific bowler in UAE. He picked a wicket in the last game for 20 runs, with an economy of 5.00. He was able to pick 4 wickets in his last clash against Kuwait.

Sayed Monib to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Kuwait don't have many bowling options in the team. However, Sayed Monib will be the best bowler in the squad. He picked 2 wickets for 39 runs in the last game. He picked a wicket in his last outing against UAE.