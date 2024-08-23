MAL (Malaysia) vs HON (Hong Kong) Match Prediction HON 58 % Chance of Winning MAL 42 % Bet Now! Hong Kong and Malaysia will clash against each other in the 3rd match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will take place at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on August 23. The game will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Chance of Winning

Malaysia is placed 24th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. Malaysia took part in the ACC Premier Cup before coming into this series. Malaysia finished at the bottom of their group table. The team won their first game of the competition against Kuwait by a huge margin. They made their presence felt in the competition and will be ready for their next game against Hong Kong. They are at the top of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.130.

Hong Kong also took part in the ACC Premier Cup before coming into this series. Hong Kong lost in the semifinal as the side showed consistency throughout their campaign. Coming into this series, the team suffered a loss against Kuwait in their first game. The batters performed very well but the bowlers could not deliver a similar vigour. With a loss, they are 3rd in the points table and possess a net run rate of -0.573.

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 42%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 58%

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Malaysia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score low runs before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong’s opening order revolves around Martin Coetzee and Anshuman Rath. The openers managed to score 10 runs before their first dismissal against Malaysia in their last clash against them. In their last game in the current competition, the openers led a partnership of 1 run before Martin Coetzee lost his wicket. Coetzee and Rath average at 24.70 & 26.15 respectively in the format. Despite that, Malaysia's strong bowling order will disable the openers to score well for their opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total Fours: Hong Kong 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Toss Prediction

Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain under 29 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Players List

Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Rajab Hussain, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath (wk), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Adil Mehmood, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Darsh Vora, Ehsan Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan Batter Anshy Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Martin Coetzee Batter Ateef Iqbal Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have displayed terrific form in their batting department. However, their bowling order let the team down in the last game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Malaysia Players List

Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni

Predicted Playing XI

Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Aqeel Wahid Batter Muhamad Syahadat Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Rajkumar Rajendran All-rounder Syed Aziz (c) All-rounder Sharvin Muniandy All-rounder Ahmad Faiz Batter Pavandeep Singh Bowler Khizar Hayat Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has a strong squad and has a good track record playing against Hong Kong. The team bowled impeccably in the first game of this series and won the game. They will look to win the next game too.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 11 times in the T20Is where Malaysia leads the tally by 7-4.

Hong Kong won- 7

Malaysia won- 4

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Betting Odds

Malaysia clashed against Kuwait in their first game of this competition. Batting first in the game, Kuwait scored 70 runs before they ran out of wickets in the game. Malaysia bowled extremely well, thanks to Pavandeep Singh who picked 4 wickets in the game. Muhammad Amir took 3 wickets in the match. Chasing the target, Malaysia lost 5 wickets but managed to score 71 runs, winning the game by 5 wickets. Syed Aziz scored 35 runs in the game.

Hong Kong went against Kuwait in the first game of the competition. Batting first, Hong Kong scored 168/8 in the game. Nizakat Khan scored 57 runs whereas Babar Hayat smashed 41 runs in the match. It was a pretty high target for Kuwait. However, the Hong Kong bowling unit lacked in the game as Kuwait managed to score past the target and won the game by 4 wickets. Ateef Iqbal and Yasim Murtaza picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Ahmad Faiz to be the top batter for Malaysia

He is a top order batter who can hit the ball a long way. Faiz has played special knocks of his team in the past and he will look to repeat the heroics in the upcoming matches. Faiz faced an unfortunate run out in the first game. He scored 32 runs in his last game against Hong Kong. He will be looking to strike high in the next game.

Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan batted very well in the first game of the competition. He smashed 57 runs off 35 balls in the match. In his last clash against Malaysia, he scored an unbeaten 47 runs in the game. Nizakat Khan will be expected to score well in the next game.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Pavandeep Singh is a wily spin bowler who doesn't leak runs and also picks up wickets due the dot ball pressure. He picked 4 wickets in his last outing against Kuwait. He picked 2 wickets against Hong Kong in his last outing against them. Looking at his form, Singh will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ateef Iqbal to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Atif Iqbal was the best bowler in the first game of this Tri-nation series. He picked 2 wickets for 26 runs in the game. He picked 2 wickets in his last clash against Malaysia. Iqbal will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.