Malaysia vs Kuwait Match Prediction KUW 42 % Chance of Winning MAL 58 % Bet now! Malaysia and Kuwait will clash against each other in the 5th match of the Malaysia Tri-Nation T20I Series 2024. The game will take place at Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur on August 25. The game will begin at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Malaysia vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Kuwait is placed 25th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking. The team defied all odds to beat Hong Kong twice in the competition so far. The team also faced a loss against Malaysia in the competition. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed atop the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.339. Kuwait will be looking for their next big challenge and hope to come out of this with a win.

Malaysia, placed 24th in the ICC Men’s T20I ranking, is coming from a loss against Hong Kong in their last game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the second place of the points table of this series. Malaysia has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.198. Malaysia is a strong team and will be aiming at a win against Kuwait again.

Kuwait’s chance of winning: 42%

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 58%

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Malaysia vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Kuwait to lose an early wicket before 1st dismissal (@PARIMATCH)

Malaysia is a stronger team on paper in comparison to Kuwait in the 20 over format. Kuwait has Clinto Anto and Ravija Sandaruwan as their opening batters. Kuwait pulled a stunner and won the last game. Kuwait has posted the scores of 20, 8 & 44 runs before their first dismissal in three games. They scored fairly well against Hong Kong but had some trouble against the Malaysian bowlers. Moreover, Malaysia boasts a pretty efficient bowling order and Kuwait could only score 8 runs before their 1st dismissal in the last clash against them. That said, Kuwait is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Malaysia vs Kuwait Toss Prediction

Selangor Turf Club, Kuala Lumpur, is a small venue, and the pitch here is a good one to bat on. The shorter boundaries here make hitting easy. Fast bowlers have done well on this surface, and spinners tend to do well as the game progresses. It is the first game on this wicket after a long gap, and we expect the pitch to have something for the bowlers. It will improve in the second innings, where batters can easily hit through the line. We expect the side to opt to bowl first after winning the toss in the next game.

Weather Report

The skies over Kuala Lumpur will be overcast, and rain may disrupt the game. The temperature will remain below 31 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia Players List

Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmad Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Safiullah Malik, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafizs, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Muhammad Waqif Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shakoor, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni

Predicted Playing XI

Ainool Hafizs Wicket-keeper Aqeel Wahid Batter Muhamad Syahadat Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Rajkumar Rajendran All-rounder Syed Aziz (c) All-rounder Sharvin Muniandy All-rounder Ahmad Faiz Batter Pavandeep Singh Bowler Khizar Hayat Bowler Rizwan Haider Bowler

Malaysia Recent Form

Malaysia are struggling with inconsistent form in the format. The team has lost their last game against Hong Kong. The team won their previous match against Kuwait and will be looking to win again. They will be looking to deliver a promising performance in the next game of the competition.

Kuwait Player List

Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Aqif, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Shiraz Khan, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Nawaf Ahmed, Yasin Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ravija Sandaruwan Batter Clinto Anto Batter Muhammad Umar Batter Bilal Tahir Batter Meet Bhavsar Wicket-keeper Mohammad Aslam (c) All-rounder Adnan Idrees All-rounder Yasin Patel Bowler Nimish Lathief Bowler Nawaf Ahmed Bowler Mohamed Shafeeq Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has a decent squad but they never had success against Malaysia in the format. Kuwait were phenomenal and won two of their games in this series. They are coming from a win against Hong Kong in their last game. They chased down the target of 145 runs in the last game.

Malaysia vs Kuwait Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed four times in the format where Malaysia lead the tally by 4-0.

Malaysia won- 4

Kuwait won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Malaysia vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Malaysia went against Hong Kong in the last game. Batting first in the game, Malaysia secured 101 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Syed Aziz was the top scorer with 31 runs in the game. The rest of the batters were dismissed for much less in the game. Ahmad Faiz chipped in 16 runs before he lost his wicket. Chasing the target, Hong Kong scored 102/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Pavandeep Singh and Aqeel Wahid picked a wicket each and kept a decent economy with their deliveries. Malaysia will be looking to get back to their winning momentum again.

Kuwait went against Hong Kong in the last game. Hong Kong went in to bat first in the game. Hong Kong were terrific with the bat and scored 144/6 in the game. Shiraz Khan and Mohamed Shafeeq picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Kuwait managed to surpass the target and scored 145/8 in the game and won it by 2 wickets. It was a tough chase but the team managed to score past the target with the help of Ravija Sandaruwan who posted 42 runs in the game. Bilal Tahir also knocked 38 runs in the game. Kuwait are at the top of the table and will be aiming at a win here.

Malaysia vs Kuwait Top Batters

Ravija Sandaruwan to be the top batter for Kuwait

Ravija Sandaruwan averages at 28.74 in the T20Is. He was dismissed early in the first two games but knocked 42 runs in the previous fixture. Sandaruwan will be looking to strike pretty hard in the next game.

Syed Aziz to be the top batter for Malaysia

Syed Aziz is the best batter from the side. Aziz has scored 66 runs in 2 games at an average of 33.00. He scored 35 & 31 runs respectively in the two games. Looking at his form, Syed Aziz will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Malaysia vs Kuwait Top Bowlers

Adnan Idrees to be the top bowler for Kuwait

Adnan Idrees is the best bowler from Kuwait. Idrees has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. He picked 2 wickets in the last game against Malaysia and will be looking to do well in the next game.

Pavandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Pavandeep Singh is an extremely talented spinner from the side. He picked 3 wickets against Kuwait in the first game. He took a single wicket in the last game against Hong Kong. Pavandeep Singh will be expected to bowl well in the next game.