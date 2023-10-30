Malaysia vs Oman Match Prediction OMN 74 % Chance of Winning MAL 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.288 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Malaysia and Oman will square off against each other in the match number 3 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Final. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 1:15 pm IST.

Malaysia vs Oman Chance of Winning

In the 2023 Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, Malaysia made a notable appearance. They secured victories in both of their initial matches, earning them a spot in the knockout stage. Nevertheless, their journey took an unfortunate turn when they narrowly lost to Bangladesh by a mere 2 runs in the quarter-finals. Syed Aziz and Virandeep Singh distinguished themselves as the leading run-scorers for Malaysia during the competition, accumulating 185 and 126 runs, respectively. Additionally, Pavandeep Singh displayed his bowling prowess by taking 4 wickets for the Malaysian team.

Oman is entering this event on the back of strong performances in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship. They secured the second position in the group stage, achieving victory in three out of their five matches. In the finals, they secured their place by defeating the UAE with a 5-wicket victory and 4 balls to spare. Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan were standout performers in the competition, amassing impressive totals of 205 and 182 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Bilal Khan made a significant contribution to the team's success by taking 10 wickets.

Malaysia's chance of winning: 26%

Oman’s chance of winning: 74%

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Malaysia vs Oman Betting Tips

Virandeep Singh accumulated 126 runs in three games for Malaysia in the 2023 Asian Games. The 24-year-old all-rounder has some 1949 runs in 63 T20I innings at an average of 37.48. We predict Virandeep Singh to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Ayaan Khan emerged as the second highest run-getter for Oman in the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, scoring 182 runs at an average of 36.40. The 31-year-old boasts an average of 21.85 in the format. All that said, Ayaan Khan is expected to surpass the threshold of 20.5 runs in the game against Malaysia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Oman Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnerhship: Oman 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Malaysia vs Oman Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 57% humidity, 10% precipitation and a wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Malaysia Player List

Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni Suresh Unni, Muhammad Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Ainool Hafizs Md Yatim, Pavandeep Singh Jagjit Singh, Ahmad Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Sharvin Muniyandy, Muhammad Aiman Zaquan Muhammad Ridzuan, Muhammad Fitri Mohd Sham

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Syed Aziz Batter Zubaidi Zulkifle Batter Ahmad Faiz Batter Muhammad Amir Batter Rizwan Haider Bowler Virandeep Singh All-rounder Vijay Unni Batter Sharvin Muniyandy Bowler Pavandeep Singh All-rounder Muhammad Fitri Mohd Sham Bowler Syazrul Idrus Bowler

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia had a commendable performance in the 2023 Asian Games, securing victories in both of their group stage matches. However, their journey came to an end in the quarter-finals when they were defeated by Bangladesh.

Oman Player List

Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Mohammed Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Naseem, Bilal Khan, Ahmad Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Prathik Athavale, Sandeep Goud Shreemantula, Siddharth Prasad Bukkapatnam

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kashyapkumar Prajapati Batter Aaqib Ilyas Sulheri Batter Shoaib Khan Batter Ayaan Mohammed Khan All-rounder Muhammad Naseem All-rounder Mehran Khan Batter Shakeel Ahmad Bowler Kaleemullah Bowler Sandeep Goud All-rounder Siddharth Prasad Bukkapatnam Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman are arriving here after winning the 2023 edition of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship.

Malaysia vs Oman Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to meet each other in the format.

Malaysia vs Oman Betting Odds

Oman to score under 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Competition, Oman posted totals of 2, 6, 4, 55, 22 & 5 runs before their 1st dismissal. In each of these six games, barring one, Oman failed to accumulate over 24.5 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Kashyap Prajapati and Naseem Khushi opened for the team in the last game and averaged close to 15.66 & 18.50 respectively. Hence, it would be fair to anticipate that Oman will score under 24.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game.

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Malaysia vs Oman Top Batters

Syed Aziz to be Malaysia’s Best Batter

During the 2023 Asian Games, Syed Aziz showcased his batting prowess by amassing a total of 185 runs in three games, boasting an impressive average of 61.66. In his T20I career, the 25-year-old has accumulated 1683 runs across 64 innings, maintaining an average of 32.36. Given his recent performance, we anticipate Syed Aziz to be Malaysia's top batsman in the upcoming match.

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s Best Batter

Aqib Ilyas emerged as the leading run-getter for Oman in the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, scoring 205 runs in five games at an average of 41.00. The 31-year-old has some 706 runs in 30 T20Is at an average of 28.24. Bet on Aqib Ilyas to be the top batter for Oman in the game.

Malaysia vs Oman Top Bowlers

Pavandeep Singhto be Malaysia’s Best Bowler

Pavandeep Singh emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Malaysia in the 2023 Asian Games, picking up 4 wickets in three games at an economy of 3.16. He can be relied upon to emerge as the best bowler for Malaysia in the game.

Bilal Khanto be Oman’s Best Bowler

In the 2023 Gulf Cricket T20I Championship, Bilal Khan claimed 10 wickets in 6 games for his team at an economy of 6.39. Khan has a wealth of experience in his name, bagging 81 wickets in 58 T20I innings. We predict Bilal Khan to be the best bowler for Oman in the game.