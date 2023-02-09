MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction MIE 60 % Chance of Winning DCP 40 % Bet now! The Eliminator of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals on February 9. The winner of this match will face the loser of the game between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers. The side that loses the Eliminator will also be knocked out of the tournament.

Facts Dasun Shanaka played a sparkling knock of 58* off 36 balls in the previous face-off against the MI Emirates. Sikandar Raza was another key batter scoring an unbeaten 56 helping the side chase down the total.

Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates has been in great touch this season scoring 367 in 8 innings at an average of 67.40 and a strike-rate of 198.23.

Dwayne Bravo is known to perform well in crunch matches and will play a key role for the side in the Eliminator. He has picked up 11 wickets so far in 7 matches.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals have faced each other twice earlier in the ongoin season. On both occasions, the Dubai Capitals emerged victorious. However, the MI Emirates fared much better than the Capitals in the league stage to finish at the third position.

It is very tough to predict a winner between the two teams but we predict MI Emirates to win the encounter.

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MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will be locking horns against each other for the third time in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. The Capitals won the earlier two matches of the season and will be keen on making it 3-0 in this edition.

MI Emirates won five matches out of 10 in the league stage and lost four while one of their matches was washed out due to rain. They ended at the third position in the league stage and advanced to play the Eliminator, where the team that ends up with a defeat crashes out of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Dubai Capitals have been quite lucky to make it to the playoffs as they made the cut after the Gulf Giants defeated the Sharjah Warriors in the ;ast league game. Team Delhi won four out of 10 matches in the first round and lost five while one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The toss hasn’t played a very crucial role for teams in Sharjah. A total of five matches have been played at the venue this season and the chasing team has won two of them. The side batting first has won three matches thus far. With no definite pattern, the team winning the toss is expected to opt to bowl first here with dew expected to make its presence felt in the second half.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain during the Eliminator of ILT20 on Thursday. The temperature will hover around 18-20 Degrees Celsius during the evening.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Lorcan Tucker Batsman and Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Batsman Dan Mousley Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates lost to Dubai Capitals in their final league game but had already qualified for the playoffs by then. They have won two and lost two of their last four outings and will be confident of a good show in the knockout encounter.

Dubai Capitals Player List

Dubai Capitals squad:

Rovman Powell, Akif Raja, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bopara, Chirag Suri, Niroshan Dickwella, Jash Giyanani, Hazrat Luqman, Hazratullah Zazai, Chamika Karunaratne, Fred Klaassen, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, George Munsey, Yusuf Pathan (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Robin Uthappa, Ollie White.

Dubai Capitals Predicted XI:

George Munsey Batsman Robin Uthappa Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dasun Shanaka Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Yusuf Pathan (captain) All-Rounder Sikandar Raza All-Rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fred Klaasen Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Akif Raja Bowler Hazrat Luqman Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals were in a must-win situation when they met MI Emirates in their previous outing and chased down 165 runs pretty comfortably. Going by their recent form, they have also lost and won two matches each in last four outings. They have beaten MI Emirates twice this season already which will give them the psychological edge in this game.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have won both the encounters against the MI Emirates earlier this season and will be looking to make it 3-0 with a win in the Eliminator.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

MI Emirates to score more runs in the powerplay

MI Emirates opener Andre Fletcher and Muhammad Waseem have been in decent form in the International League T20. Both players are known to play aggressive cricket and more so when there are field restrictions. Waseem has been striking at nearing 142 in the competition, hitting as many as 21 sixes, while Fletcher has a couple of fifties as well. So MI Emirates are expected to score more runs in the powerplay.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Team Batsmen

Robin Uthappa to be Dubai Capitals top batter

Robin Uthappa is a T20 veteran and has played big knocks in big matches on multiple occasions. Uthappa started the tournament well but lost his form in the middle. So far, he has scored 212 runs in 8 matches at a strike-rate of 130.86. He also opens the innings and bats in the powerplay which allows him to play his shots as well.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates top batter at 4.74 odds

Kieron Pollard, the MI Emirates skipper, has won matches single-handedly on multiple occasions not only in this season but also in his illustrious career. The man has amassed 337 runs so far in the ILT20 at an exceptional strike-rate of more than 198 despite batting at four or five in the line-up most of the times. Hence, we predict Pollard to become the top batter for MI Emirates in this game.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Dubai Capitals top bowler

Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been truly sensational ever since he has joined the team midway through the tournament. Zampa has picked up nine wickets in four matches and has been the most economical bowler for his team. He has so far conceded runs at an economy of only 4.75 which indicates that he has kept the batters on their toes. Clearly, the onus will be on him to become Dubai Capitals top bowler in this match.

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler

Dwayne Bravo is a hugely experienced T20 player. He has played innumerable knockout games in his career and knows how to tackle pressure. In this season so far, he has picked up 11 wickets and a lot will depend on his death bowling. His economy of 7.72 is brilliant given the fact that he bowls in the death overs mostly and you can expect the experienced campaigner to be the top performer.