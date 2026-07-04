MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The second match of the International League T20 is scheduled to be played between MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors. The two teams will be starting their respective campaigns with this game and it goes without saying that they will look to put the right foot forward. This will also be the first match of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Kieron Pollard will be leading the MI Emirates while Moeen Ali has been appointed the skipper of the Sharjah Warriors side.

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

This is the first match of the tournament at the venue and both teams are also playing their opening game of the season. Hence, it is tough to predict the chances of winning for any specific team.

Interestingly, Melbet is favouring Sharjah Warriors to win the match with the odds of 1.668. On paper, the Sharjah Warriors are certainly looking stronger but they will be keen on not taking the opposition lightly.

Our Prediction

As per the odds offered on Melbet, Sharjah Warriors are the favourites to win and open their campaign on a good note. However, anything can happen on the match day given the T20 stars taking the field from both sides.

MI Emirates to win @2.1 (Melbet)

Sharjah Warriors to win @1.668 (Melbet)

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors are playing their first game of the season and it is very tough to predict the winner of this match.

Coming to MI Emirates, the team is set to be led by Kieron Pollard who announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after playing only for Mumbai Indians. However, he is set to feature for the same franchise yet again in the ILT20 league. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Fletcher are the other West Indies cricketers to feature in the team.

Trent Boult is another star bowler in the MI Emirates side while Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi among a few others will assist him in the bowling attack. However, there are no big names in the batting line-up for them. But with the players being utility cricketers in the T20 circuit, the MI Emirates look like a team to beat in this tournament.

As far as the Sharjah Warriors are concerned, Moeen Ali will lead the franchise and will have the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Marcus Stoinis, Dawid Malan and Evin Lewis up his sleeve to make an impact in the middle.

It is an exciting mix of veteran T20 players to go with some young exuberance in the side. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the young players who can take the attack to the opposition single-handedly. It remains to be seen if the star-studded side of Sharjah Warriors will be able to stay true to their reputation and take crucial two points from this game.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in this tournament. Hence, it is tough to predict the outcome of the toss as well. With this being the start of the season in Abu Dhabi, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

Interestingly, when it comes to the T20 record at the venue, Abu Dhabi has hosted 72 matches and the team batting second has won on 38 occasions. In contrast, the side batting has emerged victorious 34 times.

Weather Report

It is not surprising that the sun will be out through the day in Abu Dhabi. There is no chance of rain whatsoever which will delight the fans who will get to witness 40 overs of action. The temperature will hover around 20-22 Degrees Celsius. However, humidity might trouble the players as it is set to be around 60% during the match.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Bas de Leede Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Samit Patel All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

This is the first game of MI Emirates in ILT20 League. The team led by Kieron Pollard will be looking to trump the opposition in their opening game and make a good start to their campaign.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors Squad:

Moeen Ali (C), Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Alishan Sharafu, Joe Denly, Marcus Stoinis, Paul Walter, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Evin Lewis Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Dawid Malan Batsman Moeen Ali (Captain) All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-Rounder Paul Walter All-Rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

This is the first game of Sharjah Warriors in the inaugural edition of the International League T20. It will be interesting to see how they pull up in their opening outing of the season.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

This is the first time MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will face the International League T20 tournament. Both teams will be keen on going one-up against each other.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriors to score more runs after the first 10 overs

Starting the innings is extremely important in the T20 format and the Sharjah Warriors have openers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Evin Lewis. Both are aggressive players and have the ability to take the attack to the opposition bowlers in the powerplay overs. They have odds of 1.5 when it comes to scoring over 70.5 runs at the halfway stage.





In the case of MI Emirates, their openers Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher are not that consistent and the team might struggle at the start of the innings. Fletcher has a T20I strike rate of 111.37 while Waseem does strike at 143.43, but he has very limited experience playing against the best bowlers.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Top Team Batsmen

Kieron Pollard to be MI Emirates top batter

Kieron Pollard loves to lead the team from the front when he is the captain. Moreover, he has a chance to bat at number five and if the team loses early wickets, Pollard has a chance to make an impact with the bat. Pollard boasts of a strike rate of 150.25 and if he gets his eye in, the Sharjah Warriors bowlers might have a hard time in the middle.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Sharjah Warriors top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has more often than not provided the Afghanistan team with blazing starts. He is coming off a decent Lanka Premier League (LPL) campaign where he scored 249 runs in nine innings at an average of almost 158 with two half-centuries.

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Trent Boult to be MI Emirates top bowler

Trent Boult has taken up several T20 League contracts ahead of the New Zealand Cricket central contract. He featured for the Melbourne Stars in eight matches picking up as many wickets recently in the BBL. The left-arm seamer is in decent form and MI Emirates will hope that he makes the new ball talk.

Chris Woakes to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler

Chris Woakes is a pretty underrated bowler in T20 cricket. He takes the new ball in the shortest format of the game and also comes back at the fag end of the innings to deliver crucial blows. Woakes fared pretty well for England during their title-winning campaign in the Word Cup as well picking up six wickets in as many matches. Woakes is a wicket-taker and can turn out to be a top bowler in this game.