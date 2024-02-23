MUM (Mumbai Indians Women) vs DC (Delhi Capitals) Women Match Prediction MUM 52 % Chance of Winning DC 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The finalists of the first season, Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women, will clash in the first match of the Women’s Premier League in the 2024 season. The two teams will clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on February 23, 2024, at 7:30 P.M IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced each other in the final of the first season of the Women’s Premier League in 2023. The latter won the toss and opted to bat first but failed to set up a competitive total as they ended their innings with 131 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets. Meg Lanning, their skipper, was the only batter to have made a mark as she contributed 35 runs while Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav rotated strike at the death and added 27 runs each to the total. They set themselves up for failure and a formidable Mumbai Indians Women had a relatively simple task ahead of them. With just three wickets down, Mumbai Indians Women claimed the inaugural title in 19.3 overs by a margin of seven wickets.

During the group stage of the tournament, both teams were neck-and-neck with six victories in eight matches. While Delhi Capitals Women were slightly inconsistent in their form, Mumbai Indians Women endured a five-match winning streak from the beginning of their campaign. Although Delhi Capitals Women were the first to confirm their ticket to the final after the round robin stage, Mumbai Indians Women managed to overcome them with ease in the final.

Mumbai Indians Women chance of winning - 52%

Delhi Capitals Women chance of winning - 48%

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Tips

Mumbai Indians Women to score over 20.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Mumbai Indians Women, in their last five matches of the 2023 season, established decent opening partnerships before their first dismissal as they scored 13, 31, 53, 6 and 30 runs. Between Hayley Williams and Yastika Bhatia, MI Women’s openers, the left-hand right-hand combination seems to have paid off on several occasions and it appears to be highly likely that they could cross 20.5 runs in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Indians Women Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Delhi Capitals Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Delhi Capitals Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where no Women’s Premier League match has been held before. In the 18 T20 matches hosted at the venue, bowling first appears to be an advantage as nine matches have been won by the chasing side while seven were won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score is around 141 runs which could be chased down easily, provided the conditions favor the chasing side. Taking all these factors into account, the toss winner could elect to field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear conditions with periodic clouds and absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Tryon, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humaira Kazi, Sathyamoorthy Keerthana, Sajeevan Sajana.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Batter Amanjot Kaur Batter Issy Wong Bowler Humaira Kazi Batter Jintimani Kalita Bowler Saika Ishaque Bowler

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women were quite consistent during the 2023 season as they won the first five matches of their campaign. Their performance took a dip in between which seemed relatively uncharacteristic of them with two substantial defeats at the hands of Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz. They subsequently bounced back and became the title winners.

Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning (C) Batter Shafali Verma Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Arundhati Reddy Batter Shikha Pandey Bowler Minnu Mani Bowler Taniya Bhatia Wicket-keeper Radha Yadav Bowler

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women were unable to maintain a winning-streak of more than two victories as their wins were interrupted twice, robbing them of two hat-tricks. Their first defeat of the season at the hands of MI Women was quite dismal but they lost to Gujarat Giants Women by a mere 11 runs.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head-to-Head

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met on three occasions during the tournament, out of which the former emerged victorious twice while Delhi Capitals Women won the remaining match.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mumbai Indians - 2

Delhi Capitals - 1

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Betting Odds

Delhi Capitals Women to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai Indians Women @ 1.76 (Parimatch)

Delhi Capitals Women’s openers, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, were able to establish brilliant partnerships together in the previous season of the tournament. In the final three matches of the season, they added 12, 56 and 56 runs to the first wicket. Although their opening partnership was on par with MI Women during the final, they outperformed the latter by a substantial margin in their last match during the group stage, wherein they scored 56 runs while MI Women’s opening duo, Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia, achieved a stand of just six runs. Considering these results, DC Women are expected to establish a better first wicket partnership in the next game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women T20 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Batters

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the team’s leading run scorer in the first season of the tournament, having accumulated 332 runs in ten innings. In the final two matches of the season, where it mattered the most, she anchored the innings for MI Women as she scored 60 runs from 55 deliveries against Delhi Capitals Women and 72 runs off just 38 deliveries against UP Warriorz Women. She could be anticipated to be their leading batswoman.

Meg Lanning to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Batter

Meg Lanning, Delhi Capitals Women’s skipper, was their linchpin in the last season of the tournament considering she amassed 345 runs in nine innings. In the final against MI Women, with the rest of the batting order collapsing, she stayed on the crease until the 12th over before she was run out for 35 runs off 29 deliveries. She could be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Best Bowlers

Issy Wong to be Mumbai Indians Women’s Best Bowler

With 15 wickets in ten innings, Issy Wong was among the top two wicket-takers for MI Women in the last season. She showed her skills in the crucial matches of the semi-final and final, taking four and three wickets each. She also maintained a respectable overall economy rate of 6.46. There is a good possibility she could be their top bowler.

Jess Jonassen to be Delhi Capitals Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Jonassen was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals Women in their previous campaign with a haul of nine wickets in nine innings. She picked up wickets consistently in their final few matches of the season, having captured one, one and two wickets in the last three fixtures. Considering her wicket-taking prowess, she could be their leading bowler in the next game.