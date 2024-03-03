Namibia vs Netherlands Match Prediction NED 55 % Chance of Winning NAM 45 % Bet Now! Namibia and Netherlands are set to meet for the second time this season in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series. On March 3, 2024, the teams will square off at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, with the match starting at 11:15 A.M IST.

Namibia vs Netherlands Chances of Winning

Namibia’s solitary victory over Nepal in the first match of the season was the only time they tasted success in the tournament. After a 20-run victory over the home side, Namibia’s performance saw an abrupt decline as they were handed a thrashing by Netherlands in the following encounter, losing by 59 runs. In their second match-up against the hosts, Nepal, Namibia ceded a three-run defeat and found themselves demoted to the final spot in the standings.

Netherlands’ first two matches this season were quite successful considering they outplayed Nepal in a closely contested finish by two runs and went on to beat their upcoming rivals by 59 runs in their first match against them. Notwithstanding this, the Dutch side conceded defeat by six wickets against Nepal in their last encounter after they faltered in the first innings and posted a meager total of 120 runs, which was consequently chased down.

Namibia chance of winning - 45%

Netherlands chance of winning - 55%

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Namibia vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands to score low before their first dismissal

Despite having earned two convincing victories in their first two matches of the season, Netherlands have been unable to resolve the issue of their opening stands. Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd notched 15 runs together in their first two fixtures but fumbled in the third match as their partnership came to an end after four runs were scored. Moreover, Namibia’s bowling unit with Ruben Trumpelmann and Ben Shikongo will make life difficult for the Dutch openers.

Namibia vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kirtipur has proven to be conducive to high totals, particularly for the teams batting first. The only outlier was in the previous match between Nepal and Netherlands where the home side trampled their opposition while chasing down a modest score. The toss winning skippers will like to bat first, especially as the average first innings total in the competition lies in the 180-190 range.

Weather Report

A 65% chance of precipitation is anticipated on match day with light rain and temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius.

Namibia Player List

JJ Smit (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Jack Brassell, Nikolaas Davin, Shaun Fouche, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann.





Predicted Playing XI

Michael van Lingen Batter Malan Kruger Batter JP Kotze Batter Jan Frylinck All-rounder JJ Smit (C) Batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton All-rounder Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Zane Green Wicket-keeper Bernard Scholtz Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler Ben Shikongo Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia’s form has been questionable after two back-to-back defeats at the hands of both the other teams in the tournament.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Timm van der Gugten, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Max O’Dowd Batter Sybrand Engelbrecht All-rounder Scott Edwards (C) Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes Batter Aryan Dutt Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Kyle Klein Bowler Vivian Kingma Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Despite their setback against Nepal, Netherlands appear to be in a position to overcome Namibia in the next game.

Namibia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head

Netherlands have been triumphant against Namibia in three out of their four T20I matches to date while the latter edged out a single victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Namibia - 1

Netherlands - 3

Namibia vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Namibia to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands

Netherlands’ opening batters found themselves in a bind as they scored 15 runs together in the first two matches of the season. Moving forward, their performance took a downturn in the previous match against Nepal where Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd were only able to muster a score of four runs when their first wicket was taken. Namibia’s opening batters trod a similar path as Michael van Lingen and Malan Kruger added 36 runs to the first wicket in the inaugural match of the season but subsequently set up partnerships of 15 runs and 11 runs in the next two fixtures. However, given that their relative performance has been marginally better than that of Netherlands, they are well on their way to leading a successful opening partnership in the next game.

Namibia vs Netherlands Best Batters

JJ Smit to be Namibia’s Best Batter

JJ Smit has accumulated 70 runs in the tournament in three innings so far. After a slow start, he achieved his first half-century of the season against Nepal, having scored 50 runs with a strike rate of 192.30. He could be relied upon to be their leading batter in the next game as well.

Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter

Netherlands’ opening batter leads the team’s run charts with 193 runs in three innings. He amassed 54 runs in the first match of the season and achieved an exceptional century in the second game, wherein he scored 135 runs. Even though he failed to make an impact in their last encounter versus Nepal, having scored just four runs, he continues to remain the top choice.

Namibia vs Netherlands Best Bowlers

Ben Shikongo to be Namibia’s Best Bowler

Ben Shikongo was the team’s top wicket-taker in his second match of the season against Nepal, wherein he captured three wickets. During his spell, he allowed 28 runs in four innings which gave him an economy rate of 7.00. With four wickets in two innings so far, he is the top pick to be their best bowler.

Vivian Kingma to be Netherlands’ Best Bowler

Vivian Kingma is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands with five wickets in three innings. He delivered a fine spell against Nepal in their last game considering he bagged three wickets in four innings while having given away 17 runs, translating to an economy rate of 4.25. He is the player to watch out for in the upcoming match.