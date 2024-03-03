Namibia vs Netherlands Match Prediction
NED
55%
Chance of Winning
NAM
45%
National teams
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Netherlands lead the tally against Namibia by 3-1 in the T20I format.
- Michael Levitt, Netherlands’ opener, is the leading run scorer of the competition with 193 runs in three innings.
- Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann stands as the top wicket-taker of the tournament, having captured seven wickets in three innings.
Namibia vs Netherlands Chances of Winning
Namibia’s solitary victory over Nepal in the first match of the season was the only time they tasted success in the tournament. After a 20-run victory over the home side, Namibia’s performance saw an abrupt decline as they were handed a thrashing by Netherlands in the following encounter, losing by 59 runs. In their second match-up against the hosts, Nepal, Namibia ceded a three-run defeat and found themselves demoted to the final spot in the standings.
Netherlands’ first two matches this season were quite successful considering they outplayed Nepal in a closely contested finish by two runs and went on to beat their upcoming rivals by 59 runs in their first match against them. Notwithstanding this, the Dutch side conceded defeat by six wickets against Nepal in their last encounter after they faltered in the first innings and posted a meager total of 120 runs, which was consequently chased down.
- Namibia chance of winning - 45%
- Netherlands chance of winning - 55%
Namibia vs Netherlands Betting Tips
Netherlands to score low before their first dismissal
Despite having earned two convincing victories in their first two matches of the season, Netherlands have been unable to resolve the issue of their opening stands. Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd notched 15 runs together in their first two fixtures but fumbled in the third match as their partnership came to an end after four runs were scored. Moreover, Namibia’s bowling unit with Ruben Trumpelmann and Ben Shikongo will make life difficult for the Dutch openers.
Namibia vs Netherlands Toss Prediction
The pitch at Kirtipur has proven to be conducive to high totals, particularly for the teams batting first. The only outlier was in the previous match between Nepal and Netherlands where the home side trampled their opposition while chasing down a modest score. The toss winning skippers will like to bat first, especially as the average first innings total in the competition lies in the 180-190 range.
Weather Report
A 65% chance of precipitation is anticipated on match day with light rain and temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius.
Namibia Player List
JJ Smit (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Jack Brassell, Nikolaas Davin, Shaun Fouche, Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael van Lingen
|
Batter
|
Malan Kruger
|
Batter
|
JP Kotze
|
Batter
|
Jan Frylinck
|
All-rounder
|
JJ Smit (C)
|
Batter
|
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|
All-rounder
|
Ruben Trumpelmann
|
Bowler
|
Zane Green
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brassell
|
Bowler
|
Ben Shikongo
|
Bowler
Namibia Team Form
Namibia’s form has been questionable after two back-to-back defeats at the hands of both the other teams in the tournament.
Netherlands Player List
Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Michael Levitt, Timm van der Gugten, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Michael Levitt
|
Batter
|
Max O’Dowd
|
Batter
|
Sybrand Engelbrecht
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Edwards (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
Batter
|
Noah Croes
|
Batter
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Klein
|
Bowler
|
Vivian Kingma
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
Despite their setback against Nepal, Netherlands appear to be in a position to overcome Namibia in the next game.
Namibia vs Netherlands Head-to-Head
Netherlands have been triumphant against Namibia in three out of their four T20I matches to date while the latter edged out a single victory.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 4
Namibia - 1
Netherlands - 3
Namibia vs Netherlands Betting Odds
Namibia to have a better opening partnership than Netherlands
Netherlands’ opening batters found themselves in a bind as they scored 15 runs together in the first two matches of the season. Moving forward, their performance took a downturn in the previous match against Nepal where Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd were only able to muster a score of four runs when their first wicket was taken. Namibia’s opening batters trod a similar path as Michael van Lingen and Malan Kruger added 36 runs to the first wicket in the inaugural match of the season but subsequently set up partnerships of 15 runs and 11 runs in the next two fixtures. However, given that their relative performance has been marginally better than that of Netherlands, they are well on their way to leading a successful opening partnership in the next game.
Namibia vs Netherlands Best Batters
JJ Smit to be Namibia’s Best Batter
JJ Smit has accumulated 70 runs in the tournament in three innings so far. After a slow start, he achieved his first half-century of the season against Nepal, having scored 50 runs with a strike rate of 192.30. He could be relied upon to be their leading batter in the next game as well.
Michael Levitt to be Netherlands’ Best Batter
Netherlands’ opening batter leads the team’s run charts with 193 runs in three innings. He amassed 54 runs in the first match of the season and achieved an exceptional century in the second game, wherein he scored 135 runs. Even though he failed to make an impact in their last encounter versus Nepal, having scored just four runs, he continues to remain the top choice.
Namibia vs Netherlands Best Bowlers
Ben Shikongo to be Namibia’s Best Bowler
Ben Shikongo was the team’s top wicket-taker in his second match of the season against Nepal, wherein he captured three wickets. During his spell, he allowed 28 runs in four innings which gave him an economy rate of 7.00. With four wickets in two innings so far, he is the top pick to be their best bowler.
Vivian Kingma to be Netherlands’ Best Bowler
Vivian Kingma is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands with five wickets in three innings. He delivered a fine spell against Nepal in their last game considering he bagged three wickets in four innings while having given away 17 runs, translating to an economy rate of 4.25. He is the player to watch out for in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Netherlands
- Namibia to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Netherlands to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch