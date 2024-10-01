NAM (Namibia) vs USA (United States) Match Prediction NAM 57 % Chance of Winning USA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Namibia take on USA in the third game of the T20 Tri-Series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 01 at 05:30 PM IST.

Namibia vs United States Chance of Winning

United States got off to a great start in the tournament as they went head to head against the United Arab Emirates and were dominant in the match. After scoring 175 runs in the first innings, USA bowlers dominated the game and eventually won the game by 15 runs. Saiteja Mukkamalla was the MVP in the game as he scored a brilliant half century.

Unlike their opponents, Namibia faltered in the opening game against the United Arab Emirates and it turned out to be a one sided affair. Namibia conceded 245 runs in the game and even though Namibia scored 205 they lost the game by 40 runs. As per our calculations, United States are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 57%

United States’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Namibia vs United States Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Gerhard Erasmus has been the most consistent player for Namibia in this calendar year. So far this year, Erasmus has scored 246 runs in eight matches with an average of 35.14 which is great in this format. In the last game he scored 37 off 19 balls which makes us believe Erasmus would score well in the upcoming game.

Nitish Kumar has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as so far this season he has scored 203 runs in 12 matches with an average of 20.30. The numbers look slightly inflated as it includes a half century. In the last outing Kumar scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Namibia Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.83 Bet on Batery United States opening partnership Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: USA 1.65 Bet on Batery

Namibia vs United States Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt

Predicted Playing XI

Jan Frylinck Batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batter JJ Smit Batter Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder JP Kotze Wicket-keeper Jan de Villiers Batter Malan Kruger All-rounder Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia head into this game after four straight defeats which includes their loss in the opening game against UAE.

United States News & Player List

United States Player List

Smit Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava

Predicted Playing XI

Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Smit Patel Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Shayan Jahangir Batter Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Abhishek Paradkar All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Juanoy Drysdale Bowler Ayan Desai Bowler

United States Team Form

United States heads into this game after a brilliant win against UAE in their opening fixture. USA has won two of the last three matches.

Namibia vs United States Head to Head

This would be the first time United States and Namibia go head to head in a competitive T20 game.

Namibia vs United States Betting Odds

United States to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

United States and Namibia go head to head after contrasting starts to the tournament for both sides. USA dominated the opening game against UAE on the back of a brilliant opening stand between Saiteja Mukkamalla and Andries Gous. USA scored 175 runs and eventually won the tie by 15 runs. They managed to have an opening stand of 62 runs in the match. On the other hand, Namibia conceded 245 runs in the opening game and were eventually beaten by 40 runs. Namibia conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day which makes us believe USA would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs United States T20i Wanderers Cricket Ground, null Namibia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! USA Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.605 Bet Now!

Namibia vs United States Top Batters

JP Kotze to be Namibia’ top batter

JP Kotze has had a brilliant year in T20 format as he has scored 305 runs and is the leading scorer for his side in this calendar year. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andries Gous to be United States’ top batter

Even though Andries Gous did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant in this calendar year and with 445 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs United States Top Bowlers

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top bowler

Gerhard Erasmus had a brilliant game in the last outing as he not only contributed with the bat he was outstanding with the ball as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be United States’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh has been the most consistent bowler for United States in this calendar yeat as he has bagged 14 wickets thus far in 2024 and in the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.