NAM (Namibia) vs USA (United States) Match Prediction
NAM
57%
Chance of Winning
USA
43%
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground
Facts:
- This would be the first time USA take on Namibia in a T20 match.
- With 305 runs, JP Kotze is the leading run scorer for Namibia in this calendar year.
Namibia vs United States Chance of Winning
United States got off to a great start in the tournament as they went head to head against the United Arab Emirates and were dominant in the match. After scoring 175 runs in the first innings, USA bowlers dominated the game and eventually won the game by 15 runs. Saiteja Mukkamalla was the MVP in the game as he scored a brilliant half century.
Unlike their opponents, Namibia faltered in the opening game against the United Arab Emirates and it turned out to be a one sided affair. Namibia conceded 245 runs in the game and even though Namibia scored 205 they lost the game by 40 runs. As per our calculations, United States are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Namibia’ chances of winning - 57%
- United States’ chances of winning - 43%
Namibia vs United States Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Gerhard Erasmus has been the most consistent player for Namibia in this calendar year. So far this year, Erasmus has scored 246 runs in eight matches with an average of 35.14 which is great in this format. In the last game he scored 37 off 19 balls which makes us believe Erasmus would score well in the upcoming game.
Nitish Kumar has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as so far this season he has scored 203 runs in 12 matches with an average of 20.30. The numbers look slightly inflated as it includes a half century. In the last outing Kumar scored six runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Namibia Opening Partnership Over 17.5
United States opening partnership Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership: USA
Namibia vs United States Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Namibia News & Player List
Namibia Player List
JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jan Frylinck
|
Batter
|
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|
Batter
|
JJ Smit
|
Batter
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
All-rounder
|
JP Kotze
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jan de Villiers
|
Batter
|
Malan Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Dylan Leicher
|
All-rounder
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
Bowler
|
Jack Brassell
|
Bowler
|
Tangeni Lungameni
|
Bowler
Namibia Team Form
Namibia head into this game after four straight defeats which includes their loss in the opening game against UAE.
United States News & Player List
United States Player List
Smit Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Smit Patel
|
Batter
|
Nitish Kumar
|
Batter
|
Harmeet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shayan Jahangir
|
Batter
|
Jasdeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Paradkar
|
All-rounder
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Juanoy Drysdale
|
Bowler
|
Ayan Desai
|
Bowler
United States Team Form
United States heads into this game after a brilliant win against UAE in their opening fixture. USA has won two of the last three matches.
Namibia vs United States Head to Head
This would be the first time United States and Namibia go head to head in a competitive T20 game.
Namibia vs United States Betting Odds
United States to have a better opening partnership than Namibia
United States and Namibia go head to head after contrasting starts to the tournament for both sides. USA dominated the opening game against UAE on the back of a brilliant opening stand between Saiteja Mukkamalla and Andries Gous. USA scored 175 runs and eventually won the tie by 15 runs. They managed to have an opening stand of 62 runs in the match. On the other hand, Namibia conceded 245 runs in the opening game and were eventually beaten by 40 runs. Namibia conceded a bigger opening partnership on the day which makes us believe USA would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Namibia vs United States
T20i
Wanderers Cricket Ground, null
Namibia vs United States Top Batters
JP Kotze to be Namibia’ top batter
JP Kotze has had a brilliant year in T20 format as he has scored 305 runs and is the leading scorer for his side in this calendar year. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andries Gous to be United States’ top batter
Even though Andries Gous did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant in this calendar year and with 445 runs he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Namibia vs United States Top Bowlers
Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top bowler
Gerhard Erasmus had a brilliant game in the last outing as he not only contributed with the bat he was outstanding with the ball as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Harmeet Singh to be United States’ top bowler
Harmeet Singh has been the most consistent bowler for United States in this calendar yeat as he has bagged 14 wickets thus far in 2024 and in the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Namibia
- Namibia to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- United States to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch