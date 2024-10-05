NAM (Namibia) vs USA (United States) Match Prediction NAM 42 % Chance of Winning USA 58 % Bet Now! Namibia take on USA in the final game of the T20 Tri-Series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 05 at 05:30 PM IST.

Namibia vs United States Chance of Winning

United States got off to a great start in the tournament as they won back to back games in the first two matches and needed a win against UAE to seal the series win but were clawed back. USA failed to chase down the first innings score of 170 runs and eventually lost the game by six runs.

Unlike their opponents, this has been a disappointing campaign for Namibia as they have failed to register a single win thus far. In the last game against UAE, the home side once again failed to turn up as they lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, United States are favourites in the upcoming game.

Namibia’ chances of winning - 42%

United States’ chances of winning - 58%

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Namibia vs United States Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Gerhard Erasmus has been the most consistent player for Namibia in this calendar year. So far this year, Erasmus has scored 316 runs in nine matches with an average of 34.14 which is great in this format. Even though he did not score well in the last game, we expect him to score well in the upcoming match.

Nitish Kumar has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as so far this season he has scored 259 runs in 14 matches with an average of 20.30. The numbers look slightly inflated as it includes a half century. In the last outing Kumar scored 20 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Namibia Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Batery United States opening partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: USA 1.54 Bet on Batery

Namibia vs United States Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Namibia News & Player List

Namibia Player List

JJ Smit, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Alexander Volschenk, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Jan Balt

Predicted Playing XI

Jan Frylinck Batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Batter JJ Smit Batter Gerhard Erasmus All-rounder JP Kotze Wicket-keeper Jan de Villiers Batter Malan Kruger All-rounder Dylan Leicher All-rounder Bernard Scholtz Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler Tangeni Lungameni Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia head into this game after five straight defeats. They have failed to win a single game in this series thus far.

United States News & Player List

United States Player List

Smit Patel, Andries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nitish Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava

Predicted Playing XI

Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Smit Patel Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Harmeet Singh All-rounder Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Shayan Jahangir Batter Jasdeep Singh All-rounder Abhishek Paradkar All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Juanoy Drysdale Bowler Ayan Desai Bowler

United States Team Form

United States had a flawless start to the campaign as they won each of the first two matches but lost the last game against UAE.

Namibia vs United States Head to Head

United States and Namibia went head to head earlier in this series which was the first time both teams played each other in a competitive game. USA won the match by 13 runs.

Head to Head

United States: 1

Namibia: 0

Namibia vs United States Betting Odds

United States to have a better opening partnership than Namibia

United States and Namibia go head to head after contrasting campaigns thus far. Namibia has failed to make an impact thus far as they have no wins in three games hence would be hoping for a positive end to the campaign. On the other hand, USA have had a solid campaign thus far and a win in the upcoming game would seal the series win for the visitors. Both sides went head to head which turned out to be a close game but it was USA who prevailed at the end. In all three games thus far USA have managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs United States Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’ top batter

Gerhard Erasmus did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant for Namibia in this calendar year and we expect him to bounce back in this fixture which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andries Gous to be United States’ top batter

Even though Andries Gous did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent players for USA in the calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Namibia vs United States Top Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz to be Namibia’ top bowler

Namibia has struggled in the bowling department in this tournament which has been the main reason for their downfall. In the last game Bernard Scholtz had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nosthush Kenjige to be United States’ top bowler

Nosthush Kenjige has had a brilliant campaign thus far as with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker for USA in this series. In the last game he had the best bowling figures for USA which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.