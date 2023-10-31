Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction MAL 17 % Chance of Winning NEP 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.152 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Match 7 of the 2023 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers Final will witness the clash between Nepal and Malaysia. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on October 31, 2023, at 1:15 PM IST.

Nepal vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Nepal enters the T20 World Cup (Asia) Qualifier on the back of a remarkable performance in the recent Tri-Series, where they faced UAE and Hong Kong. In the group stage, Nepal asserted their dominance by winning all four matches and accumulating 8 points, boasting an impressive net run rate of +1.975. Their strong form continued as they kicked off this competition with a comfortable victory over Singapore, securing the top spot in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.659. Nepal appears to be a force to be reckoned with in this qualifier.

Malaysia, on the other hand, showcased their potential in the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, topping their group. However, their journey was cut short in the quarter-finals by Bangladesh. Undeterred, they have returned to compete in the T20 World Cup (Asia) Qualifier. Unfortunately, Malaysia faced defeat in their opening game against Oman and currently occupy the 3rd position in Group A with a net run rate of -1.600.

Both Nepal and Malaysia have experienced recent successes and setbacks in international cricket, making their encounter in this T20 World Cup (Asia) Qualifier an intriguing one. Nepal aims to maintain their winning momentum, while Malaysia seeks to bounce back from their initial loss and make a statement in this competition. This match promises to be a clash of determination and skill between two competitive cricketing nations.

Malaysia's chance of winning: 17%

Nepal’s chance of winning: 83%

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Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Nepal to score high runs before their first dismissal

In the past five games, Nepal recorded opening partnerships of 28, 9, 2, 43 & 84 runs before their first dismissal. Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh opened for the team in the last game and scored 84 runs for the opening partnership against Singapore. Bhurtel and Sheikh average at 38.28 & 24.32 in their T20I career and will lead another superb innings. In their last clash against Malaysia in 2022, Nepal scored 27 runs for the first wicket. Moreover, Malaysia do not possess a sound bowling order. They leaked 39 runs before they picked their first wicket in their previous game. Nepal is expected to score high for the first wicket in the next game against Malaysia.

Match Prediction Best Odds Malaysia Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is located in Kirtipur, this venue is renowned for hosting compelling cricket battles. The pitch is well-balanced but tends to favour batsmen. Considering the track record, the team that wins the toss would be wise to opt for bowling first, as most matches at this venue have been won by the team chasing the target.

Weather Report

The temperature should be around 26 degree Celsius on the match day with no prediction of rain. The skies will be clear and mostly sunny.

Malaysia Player List

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma (c) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Wicket-Keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shreyas Iyer Batter Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

Malaysia Recent Form

Malaysia’s bowlers have been expensive in the first game wherein the batters are finding it tough to compensate.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Abinash Bohara

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Sundeep Jora Batsman Karan KC All-rounder Mahamad Asif Sheikh Wicket Keeper Kushal Malla Batsman Rohit Kumar Paudel All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sompal Kami All-rounder Gulshan Kumar Jha Bowler Abinash Bohara Bowler Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal emerged victorious in their last game against Singapore. Their bowlers and batters were fantastic in their last game.

Nepal vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

Nepal and Malaysia have contested eight times in the format where Nepal has won on seven occasions.

Nepal Won: 7

Malaysia Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned:

Nepal vs Malaysia Betting Odds

In their recent clash with Singapore, Nepal chose to field first and managed to limit their opponents to a total of 145 runs while taking 9 wickets. Abinash Bohara's remarkable 3-wicket haul for 43 runs was a standout performance in Nepal's bowling. When it came to chasing the target, Nepal's strong batting lineup made it look relatively easy. They reached 147 runs in the 17th over, securing an 8-wicket victory. The star of the match was Kushal Bhurtel, who displayed his prowess by smashing 74 runs off just 28 deliveries.

In contrast, Malaysia's recent track record against Nepal hasn't been favourable, and their first loss in the competition hasn't done wonders for their confidence. In their previous encounter with Oman, Malaysia struggled with their bowling, conceding 153 runs while managing to take just 6 wickets. When it came to their turn to chase, Malaysia fell short, posting a total of 121 runs, resulting in a 32-run loss. As they approach their upcoming fixture against Nepal, Malaysia finds themselves as the underdogs, hoping to deliver a more promising performance and turn their fortunes around. This match offers an opportunity for Malaysia to regroup and show resilience in the face of a challenging opponent, Nepal.

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Nepal vs Malaysia Top Batters

Virandeep Singh to be the top batter for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh has been carrying his team for a long time. He averages at 38.57 in his T20I career. He scored 57 off 53 runs in his last game against Oman and remained unbeaten till the end. He will be the batting pick from the team.

Kushal Bhurtel to be the top batter for Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel is an explosive batsman from Nepal and averages 38.28 in his T20I career. He smashed 74 runs off 48 balls in his last game and looks in explosive form.

Nepal vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is also taking care of the team’s bowling order. He picked 3 wickets in the last game for 24 runs with an economy of 6.00. He will be expected to pick timely wickets in the next game.

Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal

Abinash Bohara will be the bowler for Nepal in the upcoming game against Malaysia. He is a young talent in the team and has picked wickets consistently in the past few games for the team. In his last outing, he was able to rack 3 wickets for 43 runs in the game.