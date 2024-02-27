Nepal vs Namibia Match Prediction NEP Chance of Winning NAM Bet Now! Nepal and Namibia are going to lock horns for the first time in the T20 format in the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series on February 27, 2024. Their clash will be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, and it is scheduled to begin at 11:15 A.M IST.

Nepal vs Namibia Chances of Winning

Nepal’s most recent T20 series was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier Final where they took part in five matches and emerged victorious in three of them. They made it to the final against Oman where they batted first and secured a total of 184/6. Oman, in their chase, managed to draw the result and took it to the super over which they ended up winning. Nepal also hosted the Tri-Nation Series twice in the past. They were the inaugural champions as they defeated Papua New Guinea in the 2022 season and made it to the final of the 2023 season versus United Arab Emirates, which they lost by four wickets.

Namibia proved to be rather dominant in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier as they won all six of the matches they participated in. Their final against Nigeria was an absolute cakewalk as the latter batted first and got bundled out for a total of 93 runs. Namibia were two wickets down during the chase and managed to complete the match in just 13.4 overs, clinching victory by a margin of eight wickets. They also defeated Nepal twice in the recent Cricket World Cup League 2, which follows the One Day International format. However, Nepal appears to have better chances of winning the next game.

Nepal chance of winning - 52%

Namibia chance of winning - 48%

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Nepal vs Namibia Betting Tips

Namibia to score over 18.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Namibia participated in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, which was their T20 series prior to this series. During the last five matches of the tournament, their openers managed to muster 8, 37, 20, 60 and 43 runs together. Their only outlier was against Nigeria in their final encounter but they had an otherwise flawless contribution before the dismissal of their first batter. Taking this into account, they are anticipated to score more than 18.5 runs before the loss of their initial wicket in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nepal Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Namibia Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nepal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Nepal vs Namibia Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. A total of 28 T20 matches have been hosted at the venue in the past, out of which 15 were won by teams batting first and 12 were won by the chasing side. The final of the 2023 season of the tournament was played here between United Arab Emirates and Nepal, where the former won the toss and opted to field first which worked out well in their favor. Based on this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to field first and chase down a total.

Weather Report

Clear skies with periodic clouds are predicted on the day of the match with no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to remain around 22 degrees Celsius.

Nepal Player List

Rohit Paudel (c), Bibek Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari, Aasif Sheikh, Surya Tamang, Lokesh Bam, Sagar Dhakal, Mousom Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Karan KC.

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Sundeep Jora Batter Kushal Malla Batter Rohit Paudel (C) All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Bibek Yadav Batter Sompal Kami Bowler Abinash Bohara Bowler Karan KC Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal’s form is rather difficult to gauge at the moment but if their performance in the first two seasons of the tournament is any indication of their capabilities, they do not have much to worry about considering they made it to the final on both occasions.

Namibia Player List

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jack Brassell, Nikolaas Davin, Shaun Fouche, Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, JP Kotze, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Predicted Playing XI

Malan Kruger Batter Nikolaas Davin Batter Michael van Lingen Batter Gerhard Erasmus (C) All-rounder Jan Frylinck All-rounder JJ Smit Batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Bowler Zane Green Wicket-keeper Ruben Trumpelmann Bowler Bernard Scholtz Bowler Jack Brassell Bowler

Namibia Team Form

Namibia has showcased impressive form in their last few fixtures, particularly in the T20 format. However, they may not be in a position to overcome Nepal as the latter is going to play on home soil.

Nepal vs Namibia Head-to-Head

Nepal and Namibia are going to meet for the first time in the T20 format. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Nepal vs Namibia Betting Odds

Nepal to have a better opening partnership than Namibia @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

In Namibia’s last three T20 encounters during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, their openers scored 8, 37 and 20 runs before the loss of their first wicket. Nepal’s opening duo, Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel, collaborated for 15, 26 and 13 runs in their previous three T20I matches. However, the bookmarkers believe that Nepal holds the upper hand in terms of first wicket partnership and could outperform Namibia in this regard.

Nepal vs Namibia Best Batters

Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’s Best Batter

Kushal Bhurtel was Nepal’s second highest run scorer in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, wherein he amassed 112 runs in four innings. In their final encounter against Netherlands, he scored 66 runs off 93 deliveries and in the last T20 match they participated in against Oman, he managed to accumulate 31 runs off 22 balls. He could be anticipated to be their top batsman.

Gerhard Erasmus to be Namibia’s Best Batter

Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia’s skipper, has amassed 1194 runs in 50 innings in his T20I career thus far. In their previous T20 match against Nigeria, he emerged as their leading batsman with 48 runs off 40 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a half-century and striking at 120.00. Considering his form, he could be expected to emerge as their leading batter.

Nepal vs Namibia Best Bowlers

Sompal Kami to be Nepal’s Best Bowler

Sompal Kami has claimed 52 wickets in 55 innings during the course of his T20I career. In their last T20 encounter against Oman, he delivered three overs, conceded 37 runs and captured one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 12.33. Although his spell was quite expensive, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler in the next game.

Bernard Scholtz to be Namibia’s Best Bowler

Bernard Scholtz has captured a total of 54 wickets in 49 innings in the T20 format. Against Nigeria in their last T20I match, he delivered an exceptional spell - in a full quota of four overs, he allowed a mere 15 runs and bagged three wickets, giving him an economy rate of 3.75. There is a good possibility he could be their premier bowler in the upcoming game as well.